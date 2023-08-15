Why Bliss and Blisters



Life, sometimes it’s bliss, and sometimes it’s blisters. This has been a guiding phrase for a while now. Reassuring when all is not well. I think I heard it in yoga classes and I just like the way it sounds. Much gentler than say, “Sometimes you’re the windshield and sometimes you’re the bug.” Or “Sometimes you squish, sometimes you get squished.” INXS had a hit song about this very idea. “Sometimes you kick, sometimes you get kicked!”

Good exercise music!

Anyway, I need a place to vent about the insanity that we’re all living through. If life is one long grand drama of bliss and blisters, we are surely in the blisters phase now.

It seems like an assault on all the senses. Relentlessly. Like that movie title, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Haven’t seen the movie, I just like the title as a way to describe our collective experience right now on planet Earth.

