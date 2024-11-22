*Repost of last year’s post on the 60th Anniversary, with new memes

President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was murdered on November 22, 1963. It’s one of those days that everyone remembers where they were when they heard the news. (Kind of like 9/11) In occult numerology, it was a very important day: 11 and 22 are both occult favorite numbers, so there was a big clue in plain sight.

President John Fitzgerald Kennedy

I remember it because it affected my Father so much. He was the civilian in charge at 4th Army Headquarters for that weekend. And 4th Army was actually supposed to be in charge of security for the motorcade in Dallas that fateful day.

Since a lot of Active Duty personnel would be in Dallas, he was going to pull extra hours at the Quadrangle. (the 4th Army Headquarters building at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.) For us it just meant Dad would be gone again. He was gone a lot.

So how it usually worked was that on holidays or times of extra duties, the Generals would be home with their families and Dad would be down in his Quadrangle basement office doing whatever former Army Intelligence officers do. I wote about him here.

As a child I was happy that my Father would be home instead of missing from the dinner table . But I remember him telling my Mother that something seemed off about this. It was totally outside of protocol and he was worried.

They had spent months of planning and coordinating for the President's visit. All systems go, all the positions filled back at home base. Then poof, never mind, we'll handle it up here in Dallas ourselves.

So then wham, on Friday November 22, 1963, the lights metaphorically went out all across the country as the news sunk in that our President had been assassinated! Collectively the nation was in shock. We went home from school and turned on our TV’s that were running the news 24/7 of his death and the aftermath.

Dad came home late and the TV stayed on till well past midnight. He and Mom were glued to it all weekend long. I remember being in their room when Jack Ruby assassinated Lee Harvey Oswald in real time on TV. Mom said “He knew him! He recognized Jack Ruby. I saw it on his face.” Dad said "There's something fishy about the whole thing."

That event changed my Dad’s life forever. He always felt bad about not being able to do something to protect President Kennedy, even if it would have been from afar in a support capacity. And he said the Warren Commission report was garbage. I remember all the adults talking about the Warren Commission and none of them believed a word of it. It’s 61 years later and we still don’t have the whole story.

Presidents and candidates have promised to reveal the secret files of the assassination, but so far they have all failed to honor those promises and we still don’t have the complete files. President Trump has promised to release them again. We’ll see if he does it.

Dad always read the newspaper, the whole thing. He found numerous stories buried in the back pages about witnesses who died mysteriously, or by suicide, or from some "turbo cancer." He talked about a strange lab in New Orleans and a cancer researcher there called Mary Sherman. He and Mom talked about the assassination incessantly. I confess all us kids used to look at each other at the dinner table as if to say "Here we go again." Big eye rolls.

He read every book that came out about it. He watched the Oliver Stone JKF film. He cut out the news stories and catalogued them. Magazines too. By the time he died I think he had well over 30 books about the assassination itself, the investigations, the Warren Commission Report, and all the characters in the play. The witnesses, the people there in Dallas that day, some of the investigators themselves, he studied them all.

Dad was Army Intelligence so I’m pretty sure he had access to secret information. In the end he thought the CIA used the Mafia aided by the Secret Service to execute President Kennedy. But he always told me that the chain probably went a lot higher than that. Like maybe even back to other countries. So that's getting way off the path here and I'll leave it at that.

For sure President Kennedy’s murder colored the way I look at the world. I already knew from a young age that our government doesn’t always tell the truth. And that they periodically perform PsyOps on their own populace. And that life can change in an instant.

As an adult I have lived through so many PsyOps including 9/11, the Vegas massacre, the Oklahoma City bombing, the Waco massacre, the COVID plandemic, all the recent wildfires and train derailments, the global warming hoax, and the latest, the assaults on Maui and Acapulco and North Carolina and Tennessee and all the HAARP event hurricanes in Florida. There’s lots of sketchy airplane crashes too. And sketchy weather events. And endless NASA performances…

That’s not an all inclusive list.

But it sure seems like they are coming faster and faster now.

Dark Journalist is an expert on the JFK Assassination. (and History in general too.) This video explores all the theories about it. I really like how he explains things.

Also he’s bringing out a new documentary about it this year, tonight at 8 PM CST on YouTube at his channel, DARK JOURNALIST. He says he has explosive new evidence and conclusions. So next week I might have new ones too. Stay tuned!

Keep your wits about you. Maybe start a Be Prepared Kit. Just in case. Better to have it and not need it than the other way around, I think… and this is why I’ve never learned how to travel light. 😂

Just a catchy tune to end the week, with these defiant words: “Everything that drowns me makes me wanna fly.” Fly Higher. ❤️

Songwriter: Ryan Benjamin Tedder

Copyright © Mosley Music Group & Interscope Records