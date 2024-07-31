What a horror show of a few weeks this has been. Since the attempted assassination of our former President, I’ve watched a lot of people go crazy. And I’ve seen lots of people arguing over whether it was a real attempt or just Performance Art. I’ve even seen many commenters and whole substacks written saying that anyone who thinks this was a real event and not a PsyOp is retarded and/or a moron. So I realize this might not be a popular post. 😂

If you are someone who is still curious about what happened and not locked into “this was fake Performance Art” maybe this post might have some extra details for you to consider. If not, maybe skip this post. I’m not retarded or a moron, by the way. Just still curious. And the story has not yet been fully written. We’re still getting new details.

I have waited a little while before writing about it so I could gather information from multiple sources and I’m going to point out some of the anomalies I noticed. And as this is an ongoing story, I will update it when I find new information.

A very weird thing is that some of the videos I watched the first couple of days have already disappeared. I had bookmarked the pages so I could add them to this post but they are gone now. I took screenshots from several of them though. And another thing, Google is suppressing search results about this event. This is part of the reason I decided to write this article, to keep it for my children’s history book I’m compiling for them.

Most of the people I talk to about these kind of political issues immediately decided that this whole thing was a staged event and President Trump was in on it because now he’s a heroic martyr and it helped his popularity and poll numbers. This is even on mainstream propaganda news a la Joy Reid of MSNBC. (WTH? I thought non mainstream right wing nutjobs researchers were the conspiracy theorists! )

Even Christopher Wray of the FBI questioned whether a real bullet hit President Trump. The FBI has since put out a statement that a bullet hit him, and several doctors and the hospital where President Trump was treated have also verified that he has a bullet wound on his right ear.

Also the acting director of the Secret Service has certified in the Congressional hearing going on currently (July 31, 2024) that the FBI acknowledges President Trump absolutely has a bullet wound on his right ear.

I’ve also read that not only was he in on it but that it was a Masonic ritual of some sort and he’s the Anti-Christ and that the whole thing was a fake scripted movie production and that many in the crowd were crisis actors.

Also those people in the crowd (the crisis actors) who saw a shooter with a rifle were conveniently put there to sell the idea of the Secret Service botching it but they were all in on the PsyOp too. (There’s ample evidence that the Secret Service really did botch it in many ways, so there was no need for crisis actors.)

The reason a lot of them give is that the Secret Service made too many mistakes and therefore it could not be organic; they were in on a PsyOp to deceive everyone and make Trump into a heroic figure. And the agents who were supposed to protect him were actors. They can’t even handle their guns. (True, they do need gun handling classes but they aren’t really Secret Service agents. Instead they are DHS substitute agents.) I wonder who assigned them to this event.

The idea that they botched a lot of stuff but what they really botched was their attempt to murder President Trump, does not seem to be an idea worthy of exploration. No, he’s a narcissistic actor staging a near death experience to be seen as a hero. End of discussion.

What a dilemma.👇

This idea that the Secret Service would help him be the heroic martyr and thus have an advantage in the elections is not reasonable to me for reasons I will explore below.

First of all, it turns out that the agents around President Trump were the second stringers and back up agents, not the first tier of trained and experienced agents because those agents were sent to guard Jill Biden at her rally that was about an hour away. Suspicious AF if you ask me. I wonder who decided that? And were they hoping incompetence would assure the result they were seeking?

As an aside, why did CNN air this event? They hardly ever air his events, even huge ones. This was a relatively small event in a rural area…were they expecting something? I don’t think CNN would EVER help President Trump pull off a fake assassination attempt and they seem livid that he survived. Because they are well aware that this did give him a bump in ratings.

They also tried to say it was a tiny event with hardly any attendees, as a talking point in the Performance Art narrative. Why? Here’s some photos of the crowd. Not tiny!

They even tried to downplay what happened. Initial headlines were that he fell...there were gunshots at a rally and he left early, etc. not mentioning that he got hit by a bullet. But the word got out from people in the crowd.

So they had to admit the real news that there was an attempt on our former President and Presidential candidate’s life. Why would they downplay this? Because they don’t want him to be a heroic figure that survived. But you can be sure that if he had died it would have been HUGE HEADLINE news.

Wonder if that’s why they decided to cover a relatively obcure event in a rural location that hardly anyone has ever heard of?

Then I saw people saying that the photos of people in the bleachers behind him were different in different shots. Somehow this proves there were two different rallies and President Trump is guilty of treason for faking an assassination attempt. News flash, there were three different sets of bleachers. Hmm, maybe different people sat in different bleachers? But sure, CNN who hates President Trump, and the Secret Service who works for President Biden, his opposition and the incumbent President, helped him in this Performance Art.

And President Trump, who couldn’t even override Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx on the Covid response, or stop FBI investigations of his every move, or get a unified White House staff on almost anything while he was President, can suddenly get the Secret Service and the FBI and whoever else it takes, unified enough to cooperate in a Performance Art hoax? One that includes them being dragged in front of the world via Congressional hearings to be laughed at? I’m sure they were really looking forward to that!

Meanwhile, the director of the Secret Service is stonewalling and making up excuses about why the snipers waited so long to take out the shooter. And stonewalling about why the trained agents were at Jill’s rally instead of President Trump’s rally. And about why no one did anything when they saw the shooter. And floating the laughable idea that the roofs were too sloped for trained snipers to handle.

I agree that this was a PsyOp against the American people. I just don’t think President Trump was in on it. I think that some members of the Secret Service were in on it and meant to make sure our former President was murdered to keep him from running for President again. Just like they were in on President Kennedy’s assassination and the failed assassination attempt of President Reagan.

I know I could be wrong. But I don’t think he would chance something going wrong and getting himself killed. I mean, Alec Baldwin just had his charges dismissed for that time he accidentally shot a production assistant on a movie set because the bullets were supposed to be fake and whoops, they were real. Too many things can go wrong when real bullets are involved.

But let’s just pretend he was involved and agreed to this shit show. Does anyone think he would agree to the use of real bullets? I think he’s smart enough to not agree to real bullets! So if he was in on it, something went wrong and some players turned against him.

And I think the Secret Service was following orders. The only question in my mind is who ordered it? (Side note, traditionally, it’s the CIA who participates in assassinations.)

One thing some people said was that there was no blood on his hand after he touched his ear after the 2nd shot rang out. But there was.

These frames were shot from in front of the stage.

In the first frame there appears to be a bullet going by him before he reaches up and touches his ear in the second frame. The third frame shows his hand right after he touched his ear. I blew it up below so you could see the blood. (photo from the AP)

Incidentally, isn’t it a little odd that a photographer had his camera set to such a high speed as to catch a bullet speeding by?

But getting back to the first three photos, I put the third frame in my Affinity photo editing software and blew up the section that has his hand. The resolution is not good so it’s pixelated but you can see that there is blood on it. This is right before he dove to the floor.

Some people said there was no blood on his shirt, but it looks like there could have been. These photos are from the AP.

Here’s a photo of him on the ground showing a hand with a cloth next to his face like they are wiping blood off it. There appears to be a line of blood next to the cloth. (Yes, Secret Service agents carry first aid on their person. Verified by asking a member about that.)

Here’s an agent holding the cloth with blood on it.

There were tapes put up immediately on Rumble and other sites purporting to show that the Secret Service snipers on the roof nearby were the ones shooting and therefore President Trump did not get hit by a bullet. They used audio and timed the bullet sounds with the actions of the snipers, and concluded that the Secret Service snipers’ bullets made those sounds so President Trump didn’t really get hit; he faked it.

Then people had a field day going on and on that this photo was not real; it must have been taken the day before at the “fake rally.” The flag was not in view, this was another staging to give President Trump an iconic photo for the ages.

Here’s a photo of the camera man waiting for President Trump to stand up so he can capture the historical moment. He’s on the ground in front of the podium looking up at the group. At that angle, the flag which was flying above the podium is in his field of view. You can see the people in the top row of the bleachers at the bottom of the photo. In other photos of that day you can see the flag hanging over the stage. It was in the photographer’s field of view from that angle.

But getting back to videos, other people analyzing the footage and the lines of the bullets and the audio say that the Secret Service shooters were reacting to the shots that were fired at them! In other words, that first video analysis is incorrect. I actually didn’t think it showed the snipers shooting. I thought it showed them reacting to being fired on themselves. And then one of those snipers aimed his gun towards the woods. My ideas about that were shot down. (yes, pun intended)

That video and commentary has been used over and over on many substacks as proof that President Trump was reacting to those sounds and not reacting to getting hit. And from what I’ve seen on a bunch of substacks, that video is the gospel and people who questioned its conclusions are morons and retarded. Wow, so polite!

But guess what? Other videos show that the line of fire came from the woods towards the Secret Service snipers and they missed but instead the bullet traveled across the back row, striking the dead fireman, knocking a purse out of a woman’s hand, and eventually hitting the guard rail of the bleachers. There’s a little puff of smoke when that happens. (I had a video link but it disappeared.) Here’s a diagram.

And there are other videos floating around with audio analysis of the rifle shots which show the Secret Service snipers on the roof near President Trump could not be the ones shooting when the bullet hit him, and now it’s come out that there were possibly three shooters. One or more of them were by the water tower. There’s a grainy photo that shows what looks like a person on the top of the tower. And there were 11 shots fired in total that can be heard. That doesn’t include the silent bullets. More on that later.

In the second row down from the top of the bleachers, another bystander got hit too, probably by the second bullet. In that analysis, John Cullen argues that using the line of sight where President was facing the screen he was illustrating his talk with, the shot would have come from the water tower. Owen Shroyer says that to him, the line of fire lines up with the roof top shooter, but both agree that the people in the crowd that got hit were hit by the water tower shooter.

Update: there is new analysis by John Cullen which I will get to below, which makes a good case that the person who shot at President Trump came from the window below the roof top shooter. Here’s his diagram:

There were people in the crowd that said they saw a shooter on the water tower, and a lady said she saw the water tower shooter get taken out by a Secret Service sniper.

There’s video where a lady in the bleachers behind President Trump says “where are they running to?” as she gestures in the direction of the water tower. Her video pans to the water tower and uniformed people running towards it . This was still another video link I had that was scrubbed.

And two witnesses who were in the crowd at the rally say that a camera man shot at Trump from close range and one of those witnesses said that she saw a man dressed in all black shoot that camera man afterwards. The other witness said the camera man disappeared in the crowd from her vantage point, but he never came back to pick up his equipment which is a little strange. Here’s a photo of a “man in black” right by the podium.

Another witness swears that she heard shots coming from the left side towards the stage when some of the bystanders got hit, not from the President Trump’s right where the rooftop shooter was.

I wish I knew how to clip videos but I don’t so I’m going to link to a long one by Mike Adams who knows a thing or two about rifles. Start at the 4:30 mark and it goes on for about 10 mnutes. Click photo to hear at Rumble.

Chris Martenson lays it out too:

• There were at least two distinctly different [unfriendly] weapons being fired. • First three shots were further away than the weapon(s) that fired the next 5-7 shots. • Sonic cracks tell us that they were also fired at Trump’s & audience’s direction (and weren’t taking out Crooks, eg). • This means that the “lone shooter” story is 100% false.

As such, Dr. Martenson concludes, “So this tells us that this was a full-on operation.”

Click the photo to see the entire presentation. (32 minutes)

Then there’s the anomalies around the alleged shooter himself, Thomas Matthew Crooks, and a Maxwell Yearick, and a white van that was by the water tower and got hauled off by the FBI. The white van found loaded with explosives at the rally’s parking lot had license plates registered to a residence in Mesa, Arizona and to a company called Yearick Armory.

And Crooks seems to have been able to fly a drone over the rally site, even though word is that the local police offered drones to the Secret Service and they did not accept the offer to utilize them.

People on social media said the face of the deceased man on the roof resembled Maxwell Yearick, not the images plastered everywhere of a pre-teen boy named Thomas Matthew Crooks, with no ties to Arizona. Apparently, Maxwell and his family manufacture explosives and armaments, selling them to guerrilla groups in Peru and Colombia with help from the CIA.

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project found that someone who frequently went to Crooks' family home in Pennsylvania also visited a building near an FBI office in Washington, DC. And now reports are saying that Yearick has been missing since the Butler, Pa. Trump rally and the family has filed a Missing Person Report.

An article I read says that both Yearick and Crooks honed their shooting skills at Clairton Sportmans Club, where DHS and ICE also train, and had this photograph of Yearick's tattoos, which were also seen on the body of the deceased on the roof:

The July 28th article describes Yearick as a thirty seven year old associated with Antifa, the CIA, and the Ukrainian Army. Supposedly he returned to the United States in April 2024 after fighting for the Ukrainian Army and he had helped organize Antifa protests/riots in Pittsburgh, Washington DC, Portland, New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Atlanta and Boston. Hmmmm…nothing suspicious here at all. Especially that he’s missing and his tatoos are on the dead roof top shooter. Moving along…

Intentional Breaches of Protocol/Security Procedures

They didn’t secure the perimeter. Look at this and tell me this is normal. It seems absolutely stupid to ignore that complex of buildings. These are the best security in the world? Girl Scouts would do better! This seems like an intentional breach of security procedures. What I wonder is: who signed off on this perimeter?

Next look where the water tower is. It is not that hard to shoot someone with a rifle at these distances. I know lots of hunters who could do it.

Now there are videos showing that a window was open in the building next to the building where Crooks was perched. That window had a clear view of the stage where President Trump was speaking and could have easily been used to shoot from.

Now after watching another John Cullen video, I’m more convinced than ever that this was a sophisticated operation and only by the grace of God did we not have a lot more carnage. According to new evidence there was a shooter in that window. John explains that a silenced 300 blackout subsonic rifle was used to shoot the roof snipers who were guarding President Trump. He has the audio analysis to prove that and to show how it all lines up.

(John Cullen is a ballistics expert. He’s the one who broke the case on the helicopter shots in the Las Vegas massacre which destroyed the lone nut gunman theory on that PsyOp.)

The photo below shows a flash when a bullet is released from the gun.

Apparently a 12 mph wind ruined the shooter’s aim, because the bullets for it are heavy and he didn’t account for the wind. It looks like the plan was to kill the snipers first, and then the roof shooter would have a clear shot at President Trump. But the window shooter missed the snipers, and a Secret Service sniper shot Crooks (or whoever he was) before he was able to shoot President Trump.

He also says the story about the policeman who went to the roof and got down because he cut himself is bogus. He says that was the shooter because he cut himself on the broken window and had to have a cover story. He was dressed all in black with “Secret Service” on his uniform but who was he? And why was this area unsecured? And why wasn’t he questioned after that ridiculous story?

Here’s the video that lays it all out. Click photo to watch on Rumble. It’s almost an hour, but he goes through the window shooter and the silent guns in the first twenty minutes.

Boy this is getting more and more intriguing.

A new video from John Cullen and Clay Martin, former US Army and US Marine Sniper and Sniper Instructor, is showing an even longer analysis of the audio ballistics and drops the bombshell that there were shots being fired at President Trump even while he was on his way to his car.

These were again, silent bullets from silent guns. Silent to the human ear, but they still show up on audio of those frequencies. This video incorporates a bit of the one above and is almost 2 hours long if you watch the exhaustive analysis of both the audio and video evidence. John also goes into the statements by Erik Prince about the 488 foot shot that got the water tower shooter. (shown below) Click the photo to watch the video at Rumble.

A few days after the event, I saw a video stating that the Preliminary report from the Secret Service says some very shocking things. I thought it would be a whitewash so the admissions were interesting.

It says there was a 26 minute stand down order. No eyes on the roofs, no one on the water tower, no one on the rooftop where the shooter was, the local police department who was supposed to help was ordered to take a break, the Secret service noted the shooter at 5:51 and still allowed President Trump to go on stage at 6 p.m. Colossal failure to protect our former and perhaps future President. Those agents should be fired immediately. To date there has been no notification that they were.

After the Secret Service tackled President Trump and got him back up, they allowed his face to be unprotected! Shouldn’t the Secret Service cover his face and torso when they hustle him off the stage? And shouldn’t the assigned agents be tall enough to shield him? And shouldn’t they know how to holster a gun? Of course! So was it ineptitude, or was it deliberate? Who assigned them?

A lot of people said that his ear was sporting a bunch of blood, but it was fake blood and it should have been on his shirt if it was real. (See above, it possibly did get on his shirt or maybe it was wiped off by the white cloth.) Supposedly he had a fake blood packet and rubbed it on himself when he was down in the huddle. He did it himself, they said! And the Secret Service helped him.

Yes, the same Biden administration Secret Service that loathes him enough to divert the trained agents to Jill Biden and leave him with DHS temporary inept agents and would be happy if he were dead helped him cover up his Performance Art which made them look like idiots and him like a hero. 🙃

Then Trump insisted on pumping his fist and yelling “Fight”three times. More proof they were all in on it! Because he’s such a narcissist that he wanted to star in a near death experience to increase his popularity and they wanted to help him with that.

Or, maybe they wanted to give other shooters a second chance because they wanted him dead.

Reporters who were on his plane say that immediately after he was ensconced in his plane, he told them he felt something and heard a high pitched sound, reached up and saw the blood in his hand and then quickly ducked.

The agents tackled him so hard that his shoes fell off and he wanted to continue his speech but the Secret Service insisted he had to get to a hospital. And he was worried about all his supporters not getting to hear the speech they came all that way to hear, so he thought he would give his supporters a message: Fight! Fight! Fight!

Yes they let him be exposed, that’s for sure. The whole world saw that shit show. Hard for me to think it wasn’t on purpose.

For those who are sure that President Trump did this to himself for publicity, who was in charge of the Secret Service? The Biden administration. Do you really think they would cooperate with President Trump to help him be a martyr? I don’t. And do you really think they would allow themselves to be dragged into Congress for hearings and angry questions and humiliation if they thought it would help President Trump? I don’t.

If President Trump was in on it, wouldn’t he hire his own actors/protection? And would the Secret Service go along with that and not let everyone know? I don’t think so. We do know that they used DHS employees who can’t handle guns properly and not the first string Secret Service agents. Those went to Jill’s rally. Not suspicious at all.

If the Secret Service didn’t plan and/or execute this operation and they found out or even suspected that President Trump did, wouldn’t they be screaming from the rooftops that they didn’t and be willing to give all the evidence to the public to exonerate themselves and blame President Trump? Wouldn’t they say some version of “we weren’t there, it’s not our fault, Trump and his team managed this whole rally.”

Instead they are trying to hide all the evidence that shows their ineptitude involvement. I think they would do everything to expose his Performance Art and discredit him if they could.

And the director stepped down. Would she have been happy about that? I bet she loved that grilling she got! She didn’t seem like she wanted to leave her job at all. Would she do this if she were in on the Performance Art? Again, I don’t think so.

I think they tried to do what they were ordered to do, but it went down differently than they hoped and they had to scramble to come up with a cover story. (We botched it, so sorry, we’ll actually protect him next time, don’t worry!) and hide all the evidence from us. Only less than an inch difference and President Trump would have been dead.

To be clear, given the incompetence of the Biden White House, I’m not sure they knew about it either. The orders probably came from higher up.

And who would have benefitted if he had died? The same people who have benefitted from their endless lawfare against him. The Democrat party. And the globalists who want World War Three. And the arms dealers and the bankers. And whoever else benefits from the war they are trying desperately to push.

And while he got a popularity bump, the fact that the Secret Service, the FBI, the Democrat party, the media, and probably the CIA are now scrambling and stonewalling and trying to memory hole this event because he didn’t die shows how much it hurt them to fail. Besides he was already way ahead in the polls. He didn’t need the bump.

The Press is now treating the event as a Secret Service failure. Failure, yes. But what did they fail at? Keeping him safe? Or murdering him?

Matt Walsh posted this on Facebook:

Here’s the official story so far: a random 20-year-old acting completely alone walked within 150 yards of a presidential campaign rally with a rifle, climbed onto a rooftop in full view of Secret Service snipers, set up his shot, and fired without anyone intervening and with no help from anyone. This 20-year-old is also so politically radical as to attempt an assassination and yet not radical enough to have ever posted any political writings or commentary on any social media site ever in his life. He also wrote no manifesto and left behind no indication about why he did it. His last and only political act, before attempting to kill the Republican candidate, was to register as a Republican. You must believe this and ask no questions about it or else you are a conspiracy theorist. And one thing we know about assassination attempts is that there’s never any conspiring involved.

Like the President Kennedy Assassination~So Many Weird Anomalies

Some parallels surround the Kennedy assassination and the attempted one of President Trump. New agents were assigned to cover President Trump, while experienced ones were diverted to Jill Biden’s rally. (Why is she having a rally, can’t Joe do his own? Well after that debate, we know he probably can’t.😂 ) So President Trump had less protection detail than he should have. And the area was not secured, as discussed above.

This is just like Fourth Army was told their services would not be needed to protect President Kennedy, and to stand down; the Secret Service would handle security. Then agents walked away from the car President Kennedy was riding in to give the shooters a clear shot.

The water tower is kind of like the grassy knoll at the Kennedy assassination in that people said there was a shooter there, just like people said there were shots fired from the grassy knoll. Thomas Matthew Crooks was just a patsy, like Lee Harvey Oswald was a patsy. The patsy always has to be eliminated. But he took the heat off the water tower, and any other shooters, just like Oswald took the heat off the grassy knoll and the shots fired from it.

You have to have a patsy in these things. While everyone's talking about the patsy, the real shooter goes unnoticed and slips into the woods. You see this in the movies all the time. The shooter walks away into the crowd, while the police are investigating the crime scene. And it’s always a lone nut shooter from the fringes of society.

They always use this same “loner with problems nutcase” scenario. That narrative has already started. They couldn’t find his search history in his computer at first, but suddenly they found that he searched for “distances of the shooters to President Kennedy” in the Kennedy assassination. Next thing you know, he’ll have suicidal tendancies…

And just like Oswald seemed to have multiple friends in the CIA, this Thomas Crooks had friends at the FBI and even had an email account there himself.

And he had strange banking habits for a twenty year old! And a lot of money for someone who didn’t have the means to make it. Reports say over a million dollars!

Also the building where Crooks perched was a command center for the local sniper team. Turns out it is owned by Black Rock. The Texas Depository where Oswald supposedly shot President Kennedy was owned by David Byrd, a cousin of Admiral Byrd, of Antarctica (and Deep State) fame.

The parade route for Kennedy was altered to go through Dealy Plaza which was not considered safe. It was also not safe to have President Trump on a stage that close to unsecured buildings.

Like the President Reagan Attempted Assassinationa~More Strange Anomalies

Same playbook here, a lone gunman and the Secret Service left President Reagan exposed. His car wasn’t at the entrance when he walked out, but instead about 40 feet away necessitating a walk along the sidewalk to get to the car, and he had been told by his agents that a bullet proof vest would not be necessary. (?)

Lots of people were lying on the ground injured with bullet wounds, but President Reagan was strangely still upright. I wish I could find the video, where a former CIA operative says that’s because he was hit by one of those little CIA bullet like flechettes instead of bullets from Hinkley’s gun. (He showed the trajectory of the weapon and how it lined up with Reagan’s wound.) So Hinkley was the patsy, but the wound was from the Secret Service/CIA.

After the failed attempt, President Reagan got the message and dialed back a lot of the things he was going to do and many people say Vice President George Bush Sr. ran things from then on.

If President Trump had been murdered, it would have thrown the Republican party into a nightmare scenario and it’s doubtful they could recover in time to get a viable candidate ready for the election coming up. This would have helped the Democrats stay in power.

*I could have actually added in some other assassinations that the CIA and Secret Service seem to have been involved in: The Robert F. Kennedy and the Martin Luther King, Jr assassinations, to name two very traumatic ones. Both of these great men were having too much influence on the population for the Deep State’s liking.

Like 9/11: Follow the Money Anomalies

I don’t think you can ever go wrong by following the money. Not too long before 9/11 Larry Silverstein took out insurance policies on the twin towers and didn’t show up for work that day. This made him millions in insurance payoffs after the event. Also many people shorted American Airlines stock during the week before the event, suggesting prior knowledge. They all made a lot of money.

So here we have some really curious financial dealings too. Who knew, and how did they know it?

12,000,000 in puts were placed against DJT stock and also 34,000,000 puts on Rumble, the day before this failed assassination. Both companies would have suffered immensely if the assassination attempt had been successful. And the put traders would have been even richer than they already are. Not suspicious at all though. 🙃

After it came out in the Press that these puts were placed the company announced that it was a mistake, that they only meant to short 1,200, not 12,000,000 shares.

I call bullshit on that. I have traded stock puts. After you place an order, you have to verify it before it gets placed, usually twice! This is so mistakes will be caught. That many zeros behind the 12 would have been immediately obvious. Someone approved the verification order. I don’t believe the official story about that for one second.

The Aftermath

Maybe it’s just me, but I think if I had staged a powerful fake assassination attempt that resulted in my being a celebrated as a hero for surviving it, I would be jubilant going into the Convention Hall, knowing I was about to be nominated as the party’s candidate on a wave of raving support, and happy that I pulled it off.

But that’s not how he looked. He looked somber and quiet and actually a little sad. More like a man who realized how close to death he came. I watched him walk into the convention, and a few minutes of his speech. His energy was noticeably low key.

So, all in all, I don’t find it credible that President Trump faked an assassination attempt, and I suspect that elements in the CIA, with help from some Secret Service agents, tried to murder him. Probably ordered by even higher paygrades. It just feels too much like other assassinations and attempts where both agencies were involved.

But I doubt we will ever find out the whole story. We don’t even have all the files from the assassination of President Kennedy and it’s been over 60 years.

I wish I had faith that the FBI would really investigate this, but I don’t think they will. Probably it will get investigated about as well as the Warren Commission investigated President Kennedy’s murder. Or as well as the 9/11 Commission investigated that horrific September tragedy. Which is to say, not at all, they’ll just have meetings, do a report, and memory hole the whole thing. As I mentioned, Google is already suppressing stories about it. Which makes me wonder why?

This is just my opinion, but I loathe President Biden and if he had been shot, I still would not be posting messages of anger that the shooter missed! People are actually posting that they are upset the attempt failed and give them the gun next time! This is just crazy!

Wow, so peaceful, isn’t she?👇Amazing that someone thinks this is okay to put out in public. But this is the atmosphere of hate that we live in now, stoked by the media.

Wow, she’ll take what she can get, the death of one Trump supporter. And sympathy for the shooter’s family. 👇 I actually have sympathy for the shooter’s family too. Just maybe not for the same reason. And I definitely have sympathy for the family of the Trump supporter Firefighter who died.

Good thing the internet is forever, huh?

This is the type of shit the media pushes out to stoke the fires of hate.

The internet keeps records, Chris Christie. Don’t try to pretend you care.

Here’s Joe Biden’s pronouncement a few days before the event.

More hypocrisy from the political geniuses on Twitter.

The media and political figures have been stoking this hate for 9+ years! Before that they all loved President Trump. But since the minute he came down the escalator, he’s been the constant target of D.C. rage, and that of the entire mainstream media too.

And by the way, I’m not defending his personality! I just don’t think he’s actually any worse than many other politicians who get constant good press, despite doing things like bombing the world over and over and fanning the flames of war.

And I wonder what would have to happen before the mainstream media would act curious about this assassination attempt? It looks to me like he would have to die before the media and many members of the public would admit this was a real attempt on his life. Even though now the FBI has admitted that President Trump has a bullet wound on his right ear.

“If they wanted him dead, he’d be dead. He’s just a terrible actor in a terrible play designed to get him selected again. They never make mistakes and if you’re too stupid to see that you’re a retarded moron. I can’t believe anyone is stupid enough not to see this was fake.” ~some actual comments I saw on some substacks…

People who read my articles regularly know I’m not a die hard Trump lover. (I don’t like any politicians!) I don’t see him as a savior. In fact, I am completely upset with how he handled Covid and his pushing the bioweapons vaccines. And I don’t agree with all of his policies, foreign or domestic. (I do agree with many of them though!)

But the media never reports things like the fact that he kept us out of war and brought our troops home. They are all in on war too. Bonkers if you ask me. We all have nuclear weapons now; it’s time to stop the threats and try to have peace!

But the entire establishment seems to want war with Ukraine and Russia and Hamas. I am totally against this. I don’t want my grandchildren to fight bankers’ wars that make politicians and arms dealers rich! And I don’t want anyone else to die because some politicians can’t rein in their agression even though neither they, nor any of their children, will ever have to actually fight.

The media is right about one thing though: this attempt on his life brought President Trump more “street cred” and admiration. No wonder they’re so upset. Not only did they fail, but it backfired! No less than quintessential Trump hater, Mark Zuckerberg, expressed his admiration!

And I saw a lot of people on Twitter with a similar take on it.

I just hope there are no more attempts on his life! I don’t want to live in a third world banana republic where politicians get assassinated! I think we still have collective trauma from the President Kennedy assassination. We’re supposed to be more civilized than that, and just fight our battles at the ballot box. Gonna be an interesting 3 months!

Speaking of war, enjoy my favorite oldie Anti War anthem. Seems fitting. ❤️

