Sunset at Pebble Beach, Monterey, California, August, 2025

The horrible news just keeps coming. But for today I’m ignoring all of it, and concentrating on the beauty of Summer. Yes it’s a hot month, but there is so much Green, and there are gorgeous sunsets and unending beauty to enjoy. Today’s post is just a grab bag of memes in random order with no particular theme. Enjoy!

I’ll be back soon with more Covid and current news, mocked with memes. Meanwhile, I’ve always loved this song and it seems appropriate, even now with the world seemingly falling apart. Wishing you many beautiful Summer days and nights. Enjoy! ❤️

Lyrics

The heart is a bloom

Shoots up through the stony ground

There's no room

No space to rent in this town

You're out of luck

And the reason that you had to care

The traffic is stuck

And you're not moving anywhere

You thought you'd found a friend

To take you out of this place

Someone you could lend a hand

In return for grace

It's a beautiful day

Sky falls, you feel like

It's a beautiful day

Don't let it get away

You're on the road

But you've got no destination

You're in the mud

In the maze of her imagination

You're lovin' this town

Even if that doesn't ring true

You've been all over

And it's been all over you

It's a beautiful day

Don't let it get away

It's a beautiful day, ooh

Touch me

Take me to that other place

Teach me

I know I'm not a hopeless case

See the world in green and blue

See China right in front of you

See the canyons broken by cloud

See the tuna fleets clearing the sea out

See the Bedouin fires at night

See the oil fields at first light and

See the bird with a leaf in her mouth

After the flood all the colors came out

It was a beautiful day

Don't let it get away

Beautiful day

Touch me

Take me to that other place

Reach me

I know I'm not a hopeless case

What you don't have you don't need it now

What you don't know you can feel it somehow

What you don't have you don't need it now

Don't need it now

It was a beautiful day

Songwriters: Paul David Hewson / Adam Clayton / Larry Mullen / Dave Evans

Beautiful Day lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Int. B.v.