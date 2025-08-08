The horrible news just keeps coming. But for today I’m ignoring all of it, and concentrating on the beauty of Summer. Yes it’s a hot month, but there is so much Green, and there are gorgeous sunsets and unending beauty to enjoy. Today’s post is just a grab bag of memes in random order with no particular theme. Enjoy!
True story. 👇
I’ll be back soon with more Covid and current news, mocked with memes. Meanwhile, I’ve always loved this song and it seems appropriate, even now with the world seemingly falling apart. Wishing you many beautiful Summer days and nights. Enjoy! ❤️
Lyrics
The heart is a bloom
Shoots up through the stony ground
There's no room
No space to rent in this town
You're out of luck
And the reason that you had to care
The traffic is stuck
And you're not moving anywhere
You thought you'd found a friend
To take you out of this place
Someone you could lend a hand
In return for grace
It's a beautiful day
Sky falls, you feel like
It's a beautiful day
Don't let it get away
You're on the road
But you've got no destination
You're in the mud
In the maze of her imagination
You're lovin' this town
Even if that doesn't ring true
You've been all over
And it's been all over you
It's a beautiful day
Don't let it get away
It's a beautiful day, ooh
Touch me
Take me to that other place
Teach me
I know I'm not a hopeless case
See the world in green and blue
See China right in front of you
See the canyons broken by cloud
See the tuna fleets clearing the sea out
See the Bedouin fires at night
See the oil fields at first light and
See the bird with a leaf in her mouth
After the flood all the colors came out
It was a beautiful day
Don't let it get away
Beautiful day
Touch me
Take me to that other place
Reach me
I know I'm not a hopeless case
What you don't have you don't need it now
What you don't know you can feel it somehow
What you don't have you don't need it now
Don't need it now
It was a beautiful day
Songwriters: Paul David Hewson / Adam Clayton / Larry Mullen / Dave Evans
Beautiful Day lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Int. B.v.
Extra cheese please! And extra garlic. When it says 1 tsp I go, you meant TBSP right? Followed by more cheese!
A grab bag indeed Miss Heather! I had to grab a second bag to fill with memes. 😬
“At this rate, we’ll be running out of time forever.” Wins the interwebs today! Likely tomorrow too. Thanks Miss Heather. 🙏💖