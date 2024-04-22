Celebrating Earth Day
Meanwhile There's Depleted Uranium All Over The Earth With a Half Life of 4.5 Billion Years
Earth Day, April 24, 2024
Tree in Africa at Sunrise
Earth Day
Once upon a galaxy's morning
a planet called Earth came spinning
out of God's breath for
a moment in time and space.
What the inhabitants of His earthly
realms did to celebrate her being
was to promote her once a year
for one whole day
while ignoring with nary a heartbeat skipped
that Depleted Uranium is hanging
above the entire Middle East
with a half life of 4.5 BILLION years
and it slowly spreads.
April, 2012
I wrote this 12 years ago and nothing has changed in regard to bombs dropping and missiles flying. Maybe they’re even more destructive. And we’re closer than ever to World War III.
Will we ever learn? I am not sure we ever will.
Next time you hear one of these globalist scorpions that want to control all of us and what we think, say, do, breathe, eat, drink, and where we live, what we drive, and how we recreate, ask yourself: If they really cared about the environment, why don’t they stop funding and abating war? War causes massive pollution.
As an example, ever since the USA invaded Afghanistan in 2001, and Iraq, in 2003, the US and its allies have dropped 154,078 bombs on Iraq, and 85,108 bombs on Afghanistan up to the year 2021. (source: https://progressive.org/latest/usa-bombs-drop-benjamin-davies-220112/) Spoiler alert: They never stopped and the numbers are higher now but the statistics after 2021 are hidden.
All these bombs have left massive amounts of depleted uranium in our air, water, and soil. It’s not like it stays above the Middle East. Way to go, overlords, trashing our air quality even more than you already are with chemtrails. And way to go, ruining the beautiful landscape of our Earth. Aren’t you always preaching about saving our Earth?
And why is the Press on the side of war??? I Thought they were onboard with helping the environment. Check these headlines!
Meanwhile, this is how politicians celebrate Earth Day.
And as a reminder:
Still, in the spirit of Earth Day, I gathered some photos of our beautiful planet Earth for you. Enjoy!
Kauai, Hawaii
Waterfall near Fort Worth, Texas
Garden in England
Wedding, Cancun, Mexico
Springtime in Japan
Maui, Hawaii
Bryce Canyon, Utah
Ennis, Texas
Amsterdam, Holland
Cliffs of Moher, Ireland
Grand Canyon, Arizona
Giant Sequoias. California
Niagara Falls, Canada
Blue Mountains, Australia
Palo Duro Canyon, Texas
Canyon Country, California
Road in Scotland
A song to celebrate the first morning and every day, on Earth.
Morning Has Broken, by Cat Stevens
Lyrics, by Eleanor Farjeon
Morning has broken like the first morning
Blackbird has spoken like the first bird
Praise for the singing
Praise for the morning
Praise for them springing fresh from the Word
Sweet the rain's new fall, sunlit from heaven
Like the first dew fall on the first grass
Praise for the sweetness of the wet garden
Sprung in completeness where His feet pass
Mine is the sunlight
Mine is the morning
Born of the One Light Eden saw play
Praise with elation, praise every morning
God's recreation of the new day
Morning has broken like the first morning
Blackbird has spoken like the first bird
Praise for the singing
Praise for the morning
Praise for them springing fresh from the Word
Happy Earth Day!
It is the appreciation for beauty and symmetry that allows our minds to partially comprehend heaven. Thanks for the marvelous pictures, but always remember that the Great Creator can and will remake this planet to resemble that of Eden's Garden itself, after He destroys its surface in its entirety. Always be careful to give credit to Him, rather than "nature" itself, as though it were an entity, and realize that all beauty comes from His mind and hand. None of it is by chance.
R
I love the Grand Canyon 😻