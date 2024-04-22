Earth Day, April 24, 2024

Tree in Africa at Sunrise

Earth Day

Once upon a galaxy's morning

a planet called Earth came spinning

out of God's breath for

a moment in time and space.

What the inhabitants of His earthly

realms did to celebrate her being

was to promote her once a year

for one whole day

while ignoring with nary a heartbeat skipped

that Depleted Uranium is hanging

above the entire Middle East

with a half life of 4.5 BILLION years

and it slowly spreads.

April, 2012

I wrote this 12 years ago and nothing has changed in regard to bombs dropping and missiles flying. Maybe they’re even more destructive. And we’re closer than ever to World War III.

Will we ever learn? I am not sure we ever will.

Next time you hear one of these globalist scorpions that want to control all of us and what we think, say, do, breathe, eat, drink, and where we live, what we drive, and how we recreate, ask yourself: If they really cared about the environment, why don’t they stop funding and abating war? War causes massive pollution.

As an example, ever since the USA invaded Afghanistan in 2001, and Iraq, in 2003, the US and its allies have dropped 154,078 bombs on Iraq, and 85,108 bombs on Afghanistan up to the year 2021. (source: https://progressive.org/latest/usa-bombs-drop-benjamin-davies-220112/) Spoiler alert: They never stopped and the numbers are higher now but the statistics after 2021 are hidden.

All these bombs have left massive amounts of depleted uranium in our air, water, and soil. It’s not like it stays above the Middle East. Way to go, overlords, trashing our air quality even more than you already are with chemtrails. And way to go, ruining the beautiful landscape of our Earth. Aren’t you always preaching about saving our Earth?

And why is the Press on the side of war??? I Thought they were onboard with helping the environment. Check these headlines!

Meanwhile, this is how politicians celebrate Earth Day.

And as a reminder:

Still, in the spirit of Earth Day, I gathered some photos of our beautiful planet Earth for you. Enjoy!

Kauai, Hawaii

Waterfall near Fort Worth, Texas

Garden in England

Wedding, Cancun, Mexico

Springtime in Japan

Maui, Hawaii

Bryce Canyon, Utah

Ennis, Texas

Amsterdam, Holland

Cliffs of Moher, Ireland

Grand Canyon, Arizona

Giant Sequoias. California

Niagara Falls, Canada

Blue Mountains, Australia

Palo Duro Canyon, Texas

Canyon Country, California

Road in Scotland

A song to celebrate the first morning and every day, on Earth.

Morning Has Broken, by Cat Stevens

Lyrics, by Eleanor Farjeon

Morning has broken like the first morning

Blackbird has spoken like the first bird

Praise for the singing

Praise for the morning

Praise for them springing fresh from the Word

Sweet the rain's new fall, sunlit from heaven

Like the first dew fall on the first grass

Praise for the sweetness of the wet garden

Sprung in completeness where His feet pass

Mine is the sunlight

Mine is the morning

Born of the One Light Eden saw play

Praise with elation, praise every morning

God's recreation of the new day

Morning has broken like the first morning

Blackbird has spoken like the first bird

Praise for the singing

Praise for the morning

Praise for them springing fresh from the Word

Happy Earth Day!