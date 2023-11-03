Since we’ve had another staged MK Ultra mass shooting and are hearing the usual cries for taking the guns away from the legal gun owners instead of the crazies and criminals, I thought I’d haul out some of my favorite memes that depict the insanity we are being subjected to on a daily basis. These staged mass shootings are another PsyOp.

They want to be protected. They just don’t want us to be protected.

They aren’t really against guns though. Just us citizens owning guns. It’s perfectly fine for soldiers to use guns on other countries’ citizens. Ukraine was not a big enough war. We need one in Israel too. Lots more guns involved.

And according to our government, we need to send our tax dollars to Ukraine and Israel. While our vets are homeless. While men, women, and children are homeless and living on the streets. While our infrastructure crumbles. And while we don’t have enough police for protection.

Sure, send all that $$$ to foreign governments and hope it gets to some citizens. Spoiler alert. It doesn’t. It goes back to politicians on both sides of the aisle as kick backs

But meanwhile they have so many ways to get your hard earned money to send it to these other countries.

But if we want to protect our country by keeping out those who haven’t been vetted, it’s too expensive.

Nothing makes sense now. It’s all a big clown world shit show. So don’t even think about giving up your guns. Just be sure you know how to use them. And remember, the 2nd Amendment wasn’t written for hunters. It was written so we can protect ourselves against a tyrannical government if necessary. Seems like we’re almost there!

Life is way more strange than it was when The Moody Blues recorded this song. But still appropriate!

Stay sane, friends! It’s a jungle out there. Don’t let them grind you down.

