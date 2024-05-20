I hesitated to do this post because it’s hard to challenge the cult of vaccines. I started doing this in the 1980’s and have taken massive amounts of heat and criticism whenever I’ve spoken out about them and their damage.

It started when I had to take a Cholera vaccine and a Yellow Fever vaccine (both in my left arm) in one day and had an immediate reaction. As in, my arm swelled up like Popeye and I got a headache from Hell that lasted 3 full days no matter how much aspirin and exedrin I pumped. This started me thinking that they cannot be all good.

And this was after a lifetime of taking vaccines because my Father was US Army and my first husband was US Navy. When you are in the military you have to take them every time you travel overseas, and on a rigid schedule all the time.

I still did give my kids their first childhood vaccines, but after I met a naturopathic doctor who told me they are toxic, I never finished their schedule so they had only a very few of them. And they almost never got sick. The only time I remember them being sick was when they all got Chicken Pox in the 1980’s.

My doctor used to ask me how I kept them so healthy as they only went to the doctor for physicals required for school or sports. Still wondering why it never occurred to her that they weren’t very vaxxed and that might be why. (She knew they weren’t, and did not push me to give them, but still…)

After the naturopath told me that vaccines are toxic I started researching them. And, OMG. What a nightmare! We have been lied to about this for over hundred years. The power of Big pHarma advertising has convinced people to put toxins in their arms and feel safe. And label fellow human beings as dangerous for not falling for the propaganda.

So with all that said, now with the adverse effects of the Covid-19 bioweapon vax, millions are asking questions about all vaccines. There is a massive amount of literature about their harms, which you can find if you look.

If you want to help people wake up to their harm, or at least question the cult of vaccines, put some memes around in public places, like bathrooms or bulletin boards, or gas station pumps. Some of these memes are my originals but please feel free to spread them everywhere!

And please, if you are pro vaccine, don’t try to convince me. I may not write long articles about them now as I did in the past, but I have done in depth research and will never take another one. Feel free to take them if you want. I believe in bodily autonomy. My body, my choice, right?

FUN FACT! Vaccines were late to the “party.”

Liars gonna lie. But don’t forget!

Remember this gem? No mandates UNLESS…

How about this one? The vaccine cult is dangerous to your life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.

A very curious thing occured with the Covid vaccines. They did not contain the normal package inserts so you could see the list of ingredients and possible “side” effects and other information. My friend Sarah explained this really well. This is a hypothetical conversaton between pHarma lawyers about the inserts.

My favorite vaccine meme of all time. The vaccine cult is group madness.

Stay sane friends. They are probably not going to stop trying to jab your arms. Don’t comply. Be Uncontrollable! The more of us who don’t comply, the less their propaganda works, and the less people who are injured and dead.

Besides all the sweatshirts listed here, you can see many more at the SHOP tab on my home page, including T shirts.