🎶🎵🎶 Send lawyers, guns, and money…🎶🎵🎶 I’ve already mocked and memed lawyers so this is a post about guns and money…

I get a lot of emails from the National Association for Gun Rights. They are full of horrible stories of assaults on our right to protect ourselves with guns. You know, the right that is enshrined in our 2nd Amendment.

The 2nd Amendment to The Constitution of the United States of America:

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Sounds pretty clear and simple doesn’t it? People can keep arms to protect themselves. But…President Joe Biden declared war on the Second Amendment by making BANNING FIREARMS the centerpiece of his 2024 re-election campaign. Now that he’s been cast aside stepped down from the race, Kamala has amped it up. I know she said in the big debate with President Trump that she won’t take our guns away, and told him to stop saying that. Then the next day she repeated her promise to force a buy back of “assault weapons.” No guns for anyone but her bodyguards. And all the elites’ bodyguards. You peasants don’t need guns or, for that matter, protection. We’re defunding the police too!

That’s right, Kamala as vice president to Joe Biden, has been importing millions of unvetted military aged men into our country and she and Joe Biden and leftist judges and district attorneys are letting criminals run wild. But we should not have guns to protect ourselves. Madness! And it’s against our Bill of Rights that are part of our Constitution!

This is after governments around the world forced people into quarantine camps for not injecting a bioweapon vaccine. And arrested people for walking maskless on a beach. Or trying to get into a grocery store unmasked. But sure, give up your guns to tyrannical governments. I’m sure they won’t do anything tyrannical once the guns are gone. Ask Australia how that worked out for them. All the other dictators who took away their citizens’ guns became tyrants, but this time is different! Our dictator won’t!

Don’t even think about giving up your guns! Just be sure you know how to use them. And remember, the 2nd Amendment wasn’t written for hunters. It was written for protection against a tyrannical government! Given what just happened during the Plandemic, it seems like we’re almost there!

If you’ve studied any history or have been paying attention to the news for very long, you will notice that it never ends well when the citizens are unarmed.

The ones who want to take away citizens’ guns want to be protected. They just don’t want us to be protected. It’s all a big clown world shitshow. They want only criminals and some police to have guns.

The PsyOperators aren’t really against guns though. Just us citizens owning guns. It’s perfectly fine for soldiers to use guns on other countries’ citizens. Ukraine was not a big enough war. We need one in Israel too.

Hell, might as well tick off Russia and start a real war there too. The proxy war in Ukraine isn’t scary enough! Lots more guns involved. The arms dealers are licking their chops.

Investment tip: Buy some arms trade stocks, y’all! And some guns and ammo for your protection while you’re at it. (*This is not real investment advice, just a friendly suggestion.)

Meanwhile, that means more of our tax dollars to Ukraine and Israel. While our vets are homeless. While men, women, and children are homeless and living on the streets. While our infrastructure crumbles. And while we don’t have enough police for protection.

Sure, send all that $$$ to foreign governments and hope it gets to some citizens. Spoiler alert. It doesn’t. It goes back to politicians on both sides of the aisle as kick backs.

But meanwhile they have so many ways to get your hard earned money to send it to these other countries.

But if we want to protect our country by keeping out those who haven’t been vetted, it’s too expensive.

For anyone thinking Bidenomics is working (?) here’s a handy little chart of inflation. To be fair, it’s really not just him. The central banking system is a corrupt scam. But if we weren’t paying so much for energy and by extension, the cost of transporting goods to the consumer and the cost to manufacture the goods in the first place, via higher costs to heat and/or cool, inflation would be less.

This dog had the right idea! My spirit animal right there!

If you’re down on your luck, you might need lawyers, guns, and money…enjoy some Jimmy Buffett!

Lyrics

I went home with a waitress the way I always do

How was I to know she was with the russians, too?

I was gambling in havana, I took a little risk

Send lawyers, guns, and money

Dad, get me out of this, hiyah!

An innocent bystander

Somehow I got stuck between a rock and a hard place

And I'm down on my luck

Yes, I'm down on my luck

Well, I'm down on my luck

I'm hiding in honduras, I'm a desperate man

Send lawyers, guns, and money

The shit has hit the fan

Send lawyers, guns, and money

Send lawyers, guns, and money

Send lawyers, guns, and money, hiyah!

Send lawyers, guns, and money, ow!

Songwriter: Warren William Zevon

Lawyers, Guns and Money lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Stay sane, friends! It’s a jungle out there. Don’t let them grind you down. ❤️