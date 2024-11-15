I have thousands of memes so I’ve been showcasing some of them in themed posts for a while now, in fact over a year, wow, never thought I’d see that happen. 😂

Funny that it took me so long to get around to doing a Healthcare memefest because there is so much mismanagement in Healthcare and I write about it often. So much that it’s hard for me to think of it as Healthcare. More like Disease Care.

I might keep adding to this one because there is always new horror from the PsyOperators to meme about.

Enjoy! ❤️

Funny that they aren’t doing real studies about this: 👇

This is exactly how it happens. Never was it more apparent than during the Covid PsyOp. 👇

Bobby Kennedy is on a crusade against seed oils. He’s correct about them. This is his hat. I don’t know where you can buy one. Maybe at Childrens Health Defense.

Not a good look, Bobby! I know it’s CYA legal doublespeak but UNLESS Hell freezes over I don’t want any vaccines.

I don’t think he’s wrong about this.

Something to think about:

I’m keeping all these tweets by Bobby Kennedy as a record to hold him to account in case he gets into the new administration. I hope he gets the chance and means this one!!!

Remember you don’t have to do what Big pHarma says. Find yourself a Naturopath, Herbalist, Chiropractor, and/or Acupuncturist. All of these modalities are more helpful than most doctors.

Music for today is an oldie but goodie. I’ve always loved the harmony of the Beach Boys. Have seen them live 3 times. Sending good vibrations your way. ❤️

Lyrics

I-I love the colorful clothes she wears

And the way the sunlight plays upon her hair

I hear the sound of a gentle word

On the wind that lifts her perfume through the air

I'm pickin' up good vibrations

She's giving me the excitations (oom bop bop)

I'm pickin' up good vibrations (good vibrations, oom bop bop)

She's giving me the excitations (excitations, oom bop bop)

I'm pickin' up good vibrations (oom bop bop)

She's giving me the excitations (excitations, oom bop bop)

I'm pickin' up good vibrations (oom bop bop)

She's giving me the excitations (excitations)

Close my eyes, she's somehow closer now

Softly smile, I know she must be kind

When I look in her eyes

She goes with me to a blossom world

I'm pickin' up good vibrations

She's giving me excitations (oom bop bop)

I'm pickin' up good vibrations (good vibrations, oom bop bop)

She's giving me excitations (excitations, oom bop bop)

Good, good, good, good vibrations (oom bop bop)

She's giving me excitations (excitations, oom bop bop)

Good, good, good, good vibrations (oom bop bop)

She's giving me excitations (excitations)

Ah, ah, my my, what elation

I don't know where but she sends me there

Oh, my my, what a sensation

Oh, my my, what elation

Oh, my my, what

Gotta keep those lovin' good vibrations a-happenin' with her

Gotta keep those lovin' good vibrations a-happenin' with her

Gotta keep those lovin' good vibrations a-happenin'

Good, good, good, good vibrations (oom bop bop)

She's giving me the excitations (excitations, oom bop bop)

I'm pickin' up good vibrations

Na na na na na, na na na

Na na na na na, na na na (bop bop-bop-bop-bop, bop)

Do do do do do, do do do (bop bop-bop-bop-bop, bop)

Do do do do do, do do do (bop bop-bop-bop-bop, bop)

Songwriters: Brian Wilson / Mike Love

Good Vibrations lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group