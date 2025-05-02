To start off with, some have been asking me about my absence. I had some sort of health event and I have no idea what really caused my symptoms. People I’ve talked to about it have said it sounds like Covid. (But no doctor visits for me! so who knows?) It put me out of commission for 6 weeks.

But I kept saving memes for you anyway. That said, I won’t be posting as often in the future due to life changes.

Meanwhile the news about the aftermath of the Covid vax keeps on coming and none of it is good. I wish there were some good news in all of this but there just isn’t.

Unless you count that some people are waking up about the harms of vaccines in general and especially about this particular mRNA bioweapon vaccine.

(and the entire masking, keeping 6 feet apart, staying in your house Shit Fuckery)

I couldn’t publish a meme post of nothing but bad news though, so I found you some funny off topic ones too. Happy Friday! 😊

Summary of the Covid PsyOp Shit Fuckery in one poster: 👇

Ever wonder why the vaccines weren’t required for Congress? Or the pHarma company employees? Or Justice Department employees? Or White House employees?

In the middle of the Vaccine PsyOp, many of our fellow citizens decided to become complete Nazi jerks to those of us who resisted the bioweapon vaccine tyranny, thus helping the government dictators who trampled our rights. These people should be ashamed, but they probably aren’t.

It’s kind of spirit breaking to find out people actually have this much vitriol in their souls for people who pose no threat to them at all but just want to live in unvaccinated peace. We weren’t the ones forcing people to do anything! Go get them if you want them! Just leave us alone!

The latest kicker to this bullshitery is that vaxxed people are now starting to complain in public on social media “Why didn’t you unvaccinated people warn us?” 🤪 (Wants to shoot self in the head when I see this crap!)

And how about this little gem: A lawyer and National Health and Human Services Secretary hedging his bet with legalese doublespeak. Trying to sound benevolent while keeping that back door open to government medical tyranny. Really just a softer version of the above opinions. It’s “My body, my choice” UNLESS …

They planned this whole Covid bioweapon vaccine insanity long ago. Remember the 2012 Olympics in London? At the time it seemed like the most bizarre opening ceremony ever. In retrospect, they were showing us what they were going to do. Like the sick PsyOperators they are. We showed you peasants and you didn’t stop us so it’s your own fault. Insert Psychopathic EVIL LAUGH here.

Good thing the bioweapons vaccines weren’t worse than they were. And good thing they made the disease milder. Is dead worse than horrible injuries? 🤪

By the way they are now going to try this again with Bird Flu and Bird Flu vaccines. (and Marburg too!)

Ending with some uplifting music from my favorite band, The Moody Blues. “Listen to the tide slowly turning, wash all our heartaches away, we're part of the fire that is burning, and from the ashes we can build another day.” I hope so! ❤️

Lyrics

I've been thinking about our fortune

And I've decided that we're really not to blame

For the love that's deep inside us now is still the same

And the sounds we make together

Is the music to the story in your eyes

It's been shining down upon me now, I realize

Listen to the tide slowly turning

Wash all our heartaches away

We're part of the fire that is burning

And from the ashes we can build another day

But I'm frightened for your children

That the life that we are living is in vain

And the sunshine we've been waiting for will turn to rain

Listen to the tide slowly turning

Wash all our heartaches away

We're part of the fire that is burning

And from the ashes we can build another day

But I'm frightened for your children

And the life that we are living is in vain

And the sunshine we've been waiting for will turn to rain

When the final line is over

And it's certain that the curtain's gonna fall

I can hide inside your sweet, sweet love forever more

Songwriter: Justin Peter Hayward

The Story in Your Eyes lyrics © Tyler Music Ltd. C/o Essex Music Int. Ltd.