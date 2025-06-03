Like earthquake aftershocks the Covid Vax aftermath keeps delivering bad news in a relentless assault on the senses. So I’m still documenting it.
I keep hoping the tide will turn and we’ll wake up to news that HHS has rescinded all the insane mandates and edicts and vaccines and pHARMA Shitfuckery but so far we’re still stuck in this insane timeline of madness. This is a continuation of my last post. 👇
This week we got some good news about these bioweapons: They will no longer be recommended by the CDC for healthy children and pregnant Moms. But it’s still fine to jab up those over 65 because who cares if old people die sooner? 🤪
Oh wait, not so fast, they are still recommending them for everyone in defiance of Robert Kennedy’s explicit directive!
And they’re still going ahead with research on a universal flu vaccine. Remember Secretary Kennedy said it’s all going to be based on “Gold Standard Science” though, so I’m sure it will all be fine. NOT. I wonder if they saw what the Cleveland Clinic discovered about flu vaccines. 👇
As Sasha Latypova pointed out, the MAHA movement has come to embrace ANYTHING BUT VACCINES (ABV) as culprits for negative health outcomes. It’s Fruit Loops, you guys. That’s the big problem. 😂
Meanwhile, the PsyOperators are having a Table Top Exercise in July where they will
plan the next pandemic conduct drills for the next pandemic. You know what that means so get ready for the next phase of the Shitfuckery.
All I can suggest is to resist with all your might. If we all refuse to comply they might be beatable. There aren’t enough jails for all of us.
And the PsyOperators make sure all their operatives get exemptions so demand your own exemption by reason of body sovereignty. “My body, my choice!” Or… identify as an illegal alien? White House staffer?
Many thanks to the writers of health news from the following Substacks who always deliver health news you won’t hear on mainstream media or social platforms. All the horrible headlines below came from them. In case you want more in depth coverage of the nightmares behind the headlines, you can click the following links to read them. 👇
I wonder if this is Bill Gates’ mantra? 👇
I don’t usually give advice, but … even in these challenging times, don’t ever give up hope. Remember those Titanic lobsters!
Enjoy one of my favorite love songs from my favorite band. 💖
Lyrics
I know you're out there somewhere
Somewhere, somewhere
I know I'll find you somehow
And somehow I'll return again to you
The mist is lifting slowly
I can see the way ahead
And I've left behind the empty streets
That once inspired my life
And the strength of the emotion
Is like thunder in the air
'Cause the promise that we made each other
Haunts me to the end
I know you're out there somewhere
Somewhere, somewhere
I know you're out there somewhere
Somewhere you can hear my voice
I know I'll find you somehow
Somehow, somehow
I know I'll find you somehow
And somehow I'll return again to you
The secret of your beauty
And the mystery of your soul
I've been searching for in everyone I meet
And the times I've been mistaken
It's impossible to say
And the grass is growing
Underneath our feet
I know you're out there somewhere
Somewhere, somewhere
I know you're out there somewhere
Somewhere you can hear my voice
I know I'll find you somehow
Somehow, somehow
I know I'll find you somehow
And somehow I'll return again to you
You see, I know you're out there somewhere
Oh yes, I know you're out there somewhere
You see, I know I'll find you somehow
Oh yes, I know I'll find you somehow
The words that I remember
From my childhood still are true
That there's none so blind
As those who will not see
And to those who lack the courage
And say it's dangerous to try
Well they just don't know
That love eternal will not be denied
I know you're out there somewhere
Somewhere, somewhere
I know you're out there somewhere
Somewhere you can hear my voice
I know I'll find you somehow
Somehow, somehow
I know I'll find you somehow
And somehow I'll return again to you
Yes I know it's going to happen
(I know it's going to happen)
I can feel you getting near
(I feel you getting near)
And soon we'll be returning
To the fountain of our youth
And if you wake up wondering
(If you wake up wondering)
In the darkness I'll be there
(You know I'll be there)
My arms will close around you
And protect you with the truth
I know you're out there somewhere
Somewhere, somewhere
I know you're out there somewhere
Somewhere you can hear my voice
I know I'll find you somehow
Somehow, somehow
I know I'll find you somehow
And somehow I'll return again to you
Songwriter: Justin Hayward
I Know You’re Out There Somewhere Lyrics © Universal Music Corp.
I think we can trace all this convoluted confuckery back to the borg. a.i. using its programmed humans to build its infostructure & using the COVID Certificate Of Vaccination ID (a=1 i=9)
No need for humans once robotic a.i. is fully in place. The process of building data centers & uploading consciousness/ digital twinning us into the cloud is pretty much complete. Feels like a sci-fi nightmare where TELE-nonHEALTH is simply upgrading the operating system of the individual (now drones) taking these "boosters". Others call them zombies, they more so resemble Hive drones doing the bidding of their new Red Queen.
I'm happy to see you back Heather ✨💖✨
Best meme: "Before the Internet, most people thought villages only had one idiot. Wow, we did not have that right"