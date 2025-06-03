Like earthquake aftershocks the Covid Vax aftermath keeps delivering bad news in a relentless assault on the senses. So I’m still documenting it.

I keep hoping the tide will turn and we’ll wake up to news that HHS has rescinded all the insane mandates and edicts and vaccines and pHARMA Shitfuckery but so far we’re still stuck in this insane timeline of madness. This is a continuation of my last post. 👇

Covid Vax Aftermath Heather B · May 2 To start off with, some have been asking me about my absence. I had some sort of health event and I have no idea what really caused my symptoms. People I’ve talked to about it have said it sounds like Covid. (But no doctor visits for me! so who knows?) It put me out of commission for 6 weeks. Read full story

This week we got some good news about these bioweapons: They will no longer be recommended by the CDC for healthy children and pregnant Moms. But it’s still fine to jab up those over 65 because who cares if old people die sooner? 🤪

Oh wait, not so fast, they are still recommending them for everyone in defiance of Robert Kennedy’s explicit directive!

And they’re still going ahead with research on a universal flu vaccine. Remember Secretary Kennedy said it’s all going to be based on “Gold Standard Science” though, so I’m sure it will all be fine. NOT. I wonder if they saw what the Cleveland Clinic discovered about flu vaccines. 👇

As Sasha Latypova pointed out, the MAHA movement has come to embrace ANYTHING BUT VACCINES (ABV) as culprits for negative health outcomes. It’s Fruit Loops, you guys. That’s the big problem. 😂

Meanwhile, the PsyOperators are having a Table Top Exercise in July where they will plan the next pandemic conduct drills for the next pandemic. You know what that means so get ready for the next phase of the Shitfuckery.

All I can suggest is to resist with all your might. If we all refuse to comply they might be beatable. There aren’t enough jails for all of us.

And the PsyOperators make sure all their operatives get exemptions so demand your own exemption by reason of body sovereignty. “My body, my choice!” Or… identify as an illegal alien? White House staffer?

Many thanks to the writers of health news from the following Substacks who always deliver health news you won't hear on mainstream media or social platforms. All the horrible headlines below came from them.

I wonder if this is Bill Gates’ mantra? 👇

I don’t usually give advice, but … even in these challenging times, don’t ever give up hope. Remember those Titanic lobsters!

Enjoy one of my favorite love songs from my favorite band. 💖

Lyrics

I know you're out there somewhere

Somewhere, somewhere

I know I'll find you somehow

And somehow I'll return again to you

The mist is lifting slowly

I can see the way ahead

And I've left behind the empty streets

That once inspired my life

And the strength of the emotion

Is like thunder in the air

'Cause the promise that we made each other

Haunts me to the end

I know you're out there somewhere

Somewhere, somewhere

I know you're out there somewhere

Somewhere you can hear my voice

I know I'll find you somehow

Somehow, somehow

I know I'll find you somehow

And somehow I'll return again to you

The secret of your beauty

And the mystery of your soul

I've been searching for in everyone I meet

And the times I've been mistaken

It's impossible to say

And the grass is growing

Underneath our feet

I know you're out there somewhere

Somewhere, somewhere

I know you're out there somewhere

Somewhere you can hear my voice

I know I'll find you somehow

Somehow, somehow

I know I'll find you somehow

And somehow I'll return again to you

You see, I know you're out there somewhere

Oh yes, I know you're out there somewhere

You see, I know I'll find you somehow

Oh yes, I know I'll find you somehow

The words that I remember

From my childhood still are true

That there's none so blind

As those who will not see

And to those who lack the courage

And say it's dangerous to try

Well they just don't know

That love eternal will not be denied

I know you're out there somewhere

Somewhere, somewhere

I know you're out there somewhere

Somewhere you can hear my voice

I know I'll find you somehow

Somehow, somehow

I know I'll find you somehow

And somehow I'll return again to you

Yes I know it's going to happen

(I know it's going to happen)

I can feel you getting near

(I feel you getting near)

And soon we'll be returning

To the fountain of our youth

And if you wake up wondering

(If you wake up wondering)

In the darkness I'll be there

(You know I'll be there)

My arms will close around you

And protect you with the truth

I know you're out there somewhere

Somewhere, somewhere

I know you're out there somewhere

Somewhere you can hear my voice

I know I'll find you somehow

Somehow, somehow

I know I'll find you somehow

And somehow I'll return again to you

Songwriter: Justin Hayward

I Know You’re Out There Somewhere Lyrics © Universal Music Corp.