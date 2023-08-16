Bliss And Blisters

Bliss And Blisters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanie Higgs's avatar
Joanie Higgs
Aug 17, 2023

I'm just across the pond, on BC's west coast. What has happened there has unnerved me in the same way as three years ago when I saw the video of that pregnant Aussie mom getting handcuffed in her home, in her pyjamas. The attack on Lahaina and its people is of course far worse by magnitude but both strike terror in my soul. And this atrocity, too, will stay under the radar of most "normal" people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Heather B and others
Carolan's avatar
Carolan
Aug 20, 2023

Been following this story in total shock and terror for about a week, Heather. So many don't even know it happened and what enormous magnitude it means. This is a direct attack!!! WTF happened to all those children? Schools just effing released them? Are you kidding me? One entire neighborhood, residents say all of the children are missing. Oprah?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heather B
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Burns
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture