Diary of a Mad Researcher
Chronicling The Covid 19 mRNA Disaster, Headline After Headline
TABLE OF CONTENTS
The Covid PsyOp Vax News keeps coming like a steam roller over our souls. Almost every day I read another horrible headline about what these mRNA injections do and have done and I continue to cry over all of it.
Legacy media is memory holing everything about the Covid era of genocide so I decided long ago to keep a record of what happened… and I’ve been saving headlines to tell the story. This is not a fun read; it’s just the record, a long compilation of those headlines. Because I refuse to let it all be forgotten!
I couldn’t do a stack without adding some fun memes too, so if you just want to skip over all the bad news and read the funnies, I totally get it. I just want to document what happened. To summarize, everything about the Covid Vax is Shitfuckery. All. The. Way. Down.
John Leake posted this a while back and I thought it was an excellent response to commenters who are Big Mad when I point out inconvenient truths about the horrors of Islam or ridiculous liberal policies or foreign policies I don’t agree with or stupid health policies by our President or HHS Secretary Kennedy or whoever is running the pHARMa Occupied Government we are being subjected to now.
If you, dear reader, find yourself irritated when I ask questions about who is running this smoke and mirror show—and especially when I indulge in speculation about it—I suggest that you to watch CNN or FOX instead of reading my humble columns. Depending on your partisan political sensibilities, one of those two networks will tell you exactly what you want to hear.
Behold the latest coincidence, because correlation doesn’t equal causation. That’s only allowed to be used as proof BEFORE the jabs roll out. Afterwards it’s just regrettable coincidence.
🌟 Love Letter to the Unvaccinated. You Glow in the Dark. 🌟 👇
My best advice on dealing with everything right now. 👇
All this bad news and yet the Covid vaccines are still on the market and recommended for anyone over 6 months of age and especially for seniors and those more “at risk.” Mind blowing if you think about it. The PsyOperators are completely silent about all the bad news. Total shitfuckery!
Reminded me of this oldie but goodie. There are other fantastic versions but this one will always be my favorite. Enjoy the beautiful melody and harmony of the classic! ❤️
Heather. Thank you, as horrifying as it is. The neurotoxicity of the Covid shots and loss of being able to think is evident in the headlines all round us. The cohort most likely to fall for and get these jabs is women. Especially on the left. Who do we see blubbering and wailing and wishing death and destruction on fellow humans to the point they leave children behind and engage in violence—purposefully or egg others on? Who refuse to accept any truth and become ugly ignorant self righteous warriors FOR the people who actually want to destroy them? . Yes, there is something wrong with them. SHAME has disappeared. It’s more than sad and there are a few I deliberately stay away from. I don’t have social media because of this. God help them. 🙏🏻
Thanks, Heather for another fantastic reminder of "The COVID Era" including your always funny memes! My fave: How much flu could a flu shot stop if a flu shot could stop flu"!! LOL