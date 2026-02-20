TABLE OF CONTENTS

The Covid PsyOp Vax News keeps coming like a steam roller over our souls. Almost every day I read another horrible headline about what these mRNA injections do and have done and I continue to cry over all of it.

Legacy media is memory holing everything about the Covid era of genocide so I decided long ago to keep a record of what happened… and I’ve been saving headlines to tell the story. This is not a fun read; it’s just the record, a long compilation of those headlines. Because I refuse to let it all be forgotten!

I couldn’t do a stack without adding some fun memes too, so if you just want to skip over all the bad news and read the funnies, I totally get it. I just want to document what happened. To summarize, everything about the Covid Vax is Shitfuckery. All. The. Way. Down.

John Leake posted this a while back and I thought it was an excellent response to commenters who are Big Mad when I point out inconvenient truths about the horrors of Islam or ridiculous liberal policies or foreign policies I don’t agree with or stupid health policies by our President or HHS Secretary Kennedy or whoever is running the pHARMa Occupied Government we are being subjected to now.

If you, dear reader, find yourself irritated when I ask questions about who is running this smoke and mirror show—and especially when I indulge in speculation about it—I suggest that you to watch CNN or FOX instead of reading my humble columns. Depending on your partisan political sensibilities, one of those two networks will tell you exactly what you want to hear.

Behold the latest coincidence, because correlation doesn’t equal causation. That’s only allowed to be used as proof BEFORE the jabs roll out. Afterwards it’s just regrettable coincidence.

🌟 Love Letter to the Unvaccinated. You Glow in the Dark. 🌟 👇

My best advice on dealing with everything right now. 👇

All this bad news and yet the Covid vaccines are still on the market and recommended for anyone over 6 months of age and especially for seniors and those more “at risk.” Mind blowing if you think about it. The PsyOperators are completely silent about all the bad news. Total shitfuckery!

Reminded me of this oldie but goodie. There are other fantastic versions but this one will always be my favorite. Enjoy the beautiful melody and harmony of the classic! ❤️

Lyrics

Hello darkness, my old friend

I’ve come to talk with you again

Because a vision softly creeping

Left its seeds while I was sleeping

And the vision that was planted in my brain

Still remains

Within the sound of silence

In restless dreams I walked alone

Narrow streets of cobblestone

‘Neath the halo of a street lamp

I turned my collar to the cold and damp

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light

That split the night

And touched the sound of silence

And in the naked light I saw

Ten thousand people, maybe more

People talking without speaking

People hearing without listening

People writing songs that voices never share

No one dared

Disturb the sound of silence

“Fools” said I, “You do not know

Silence like a cancer grows

Hear my words that I might teach you

Take my arms that I might reach you”

But my words like silent raindrops fell

And echoed in the wells of silence

And the people bowed and prayed

To the neon god they made

And the sign flashed out its warning

In the words that it was forming

And the sign said, “The words of the prophets

Are written on the subway walls

And tenement halls

And whispered in the sounds of silence”

Songwriter: Paul Simon

The Sound of Silence lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC