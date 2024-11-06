He was a Real Estate legend and a fixture on talk shows where all the hosts and hostesses loved him.

I was in Real Estate myself so I picked up his book. One of the best business books I’ve ever read: The Art of the Deal.

He was in Las Vegas to help his ex wife with her Real Estate development deal. I was in Las Vegas at a business conference and happened to walk by the room where he was speaking to potential investors. I stood in the back of the room and listened.

After he answered all their investor questions, the crowd started asking him his ideas about out country and how it functions.

He mesmerized everyone with his brilliant analysis of the political situation and our position in the world. People started screaming at him that he should run for President. He didn’t seem excited about the prospect and said he hoped he wouldn’t have to and he hoped that good people would step up to the plate.

And this was while his TV show was running and I didn’t like him on that show. “Wow, I’d hate to be his employee,” I thought. But in person, in that room, he was warm, engaging, and brilliant. I started thinking that maybe what America needs is a businessman to run it instead of career politicians.

Years went by and more career politicians kept on ruining the America I grew up in and handed it on a silver platter to the globalists and war mongers. (redundant, I know) Meanwhile they started war after war.

Then came the famous escalator ride. I was on board from that day forward because I remembered that long ago Las Vegas evening and what he said.

At that time I was living in the EU and their media and seemingly all of their citizens were totally hate Trump love Hillary 24/7. All of our friends there disowned us for supporting him.

Against all odds he won the Presidency. I moved back to the USA. And watched the avalanche of hatred from the media. Every move he made was interpreted in the most negative light possible and in many cases lies were totally manufactured. I won’t go into all the (later exposed) chicanery of Hillary Clinton and the Democrat party machine.

On October 17, 2019 I went to a rally for him in Dallas with a bunch of my friends. I still get chills when I remember him walking out on stage from behind the curtain. He seems even taller in person. He was dressed in dark Blue and had a White light melting into Golden edges aura surrounding him, shooting out about two feet in all directions. I’ve never seen anything like that before or since. An actual aura that was so real it was like it was painted on him. He was majestic.

Love him or hate him he’s the Great Disruptor. (Amazon affiliate link)

Meanwhile it was one of the best parties I’ve ever been to. I stood in line for 10 hours to get inside. All MAGA. All love. All colors and creeds represented in the crowd. And the event inside was almost 5 hours of love and patriotism. More than 50,000 people inside and more than 25,000 people outside. All of them dazzled by him and his message of hope for a better future.

We all thought we would get 4 more years and clean up the D.C. mess. And everyone knows what happened. It’s been almost 5 years of Hell on Earth.

And then November 5, 2024 happened. And it feels like morning in America.

Do I think he’s the savior of America? No, I don’t. Am I happy with OWS? No, I’m not. And I’ve lost more than most to the Covid PsyOp. Do I defend his personality? No, I don’t. I get why people don’t like him. Besides, I don’t like any politicians!

But do I want someone who wants to end the wars? YES. I do. He’s the only candidate who espouses an end to the wars. I mean, Liz Cheney is the definition of an arms dealer making bank from wars and the Left embraced her! And he already proved it. He didn’t start any wars while he was President and he brought troops home. I want the wars stopped.

And do I want America to be great? YES. I do. I’m MAGA with or without him. (Imagine thinking it’s not good to want our country to be great??? Insanity! )

There is so much more that I could say. But for today it feels good to get a respite from the Left’s relentless march into World War 3, censorship, and all things Trans.

They won’t stop but at the very least it puts a crimp in their plans. They’re all stunned into silence for the time being. That’s a win in and of itself.

MAGA!

For today maybe we can all just let it be…

This song has gotten me through many a dark time. ❤️

