“I love you grandpa. Your music has changed the world. You have left an invaluable mark on me and so many others, and I am blessed to have had you in my life. I will forever do music in your honor. Rest in music paradise.” ~Lola Bonfiglio, daughter of Carnie Wilson, granddaughter of Brian Wilson

So sad to hear that in the middle of the world going absolutely crazy, we lost a legend of my youth. And the songwriter of my favorite song, “God Only Knows.” I read yesterday that it is also Sir Paul McCartney’s favorite song of all time and he considers it the best song ever written. High praise from another musical genius. I’ll put it at the bottom of the page in case you’ve never heard it.

I’ve seen the Beach Boys live 3 different times, and took my children to see them twice. They just played happy and beautiful harmonic music that made me want to move to California. (I did.) My kids loved their music too. They tell me they remember the Beach Boys, the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, and the Moody Blues as the soundtrack to their life growing up. Big fan of harmony…

In political news, it seems like we are dreadfully close to World War Three, given that Israel and Iran are officially trying to blow each other off the map. My stance has been the same since I was a teen. Wars are not the answer.

And the Big pHarma COVID PsyOp continues. More bad news about the bioweapons vaccines comes out every day. It’s enough to make you stop watching or reading the news. But I’m still documenting it because I don’t want this time in history to be forgotten.

And now, on to the memes … As always, I try to find you some funny ones to counter the horrifying stories (especially the COVID ones) that keep clogging the news headlines. 💖

In case you didn’t hear, they aren’t even hiding it any more. Agenda for the 2025 Bilderberg meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. 👇

Some curious doorknob suicides to ponder… 👇

For my Texas readers: 👇

RIP, Brian Wilson. I named my first son after you. Since we’re 34% Irish I spelled it Bryan, the Irish way. But it was you who inspired me to name him that. Thank you for all the beautiful music.

Brian Wilson’s handwritten lyrics to God Only Knows

Here’s Brian’s masterpiece for you. Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads and Step Dads. 💖

Lyrics

I may not always love you

But long as there are stars above you

You’ll never need to doubt it

I'll make you so sure about it

God only knows what I'd be without you

If you should ever leave me

Though life would still go on believe me

The world could show nothing to me

So what good would living do me

God only knows what I'd be without you

Songwriters: Brian Douglas Wilson / Tony Asher

God Only Knows lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group