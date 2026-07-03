Bliss And Blisters

Bliss And Blisters

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Sandra Knauf's avatar
Sandra Knauf
3d

Thank you, Heather, for the reminder of what still beats in so many American hearts—the love of FREEDOM and the desire to live life as we choose.

xoxo

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1 reply by Heather B
ASH's avatar
ASH
3d

Still the free-est Country on earth....

Makes Australia look like prisoners settled this place.

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