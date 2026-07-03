Here in the USA we are getting ready to celebrate 250 years of Independence from England and its Kings. To American Patriots this is a huge milestone and the fireworks are bound to be fantastic! They’re even going to place a Time Capsule at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will remain buried underground for 250 years and is scheduled to be dug up and opened in 2276. (!) Here’s hoping we last that long.

🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨

Since ancient times it’s always been that we were ruled by Kings, but on July 4, 1776, a very brave band of men decided that we would rule ourselves and the world has never been the same.

Because of the bravery of the freedom warriors that our forefathers were, we do not live under the reign of King George’s royal descendants.

I don’t love everything our government does by any means, but the ideas it was founded on were literally civilization changing. May those ideas endure forever.

I’m quoting the entire Declaration of Independence here. And then the Preamble to the Constitution of the USA. If you want to skip ahead, just follow the Blue line down the page till you get to the travelogue and memes. Enjoy!

The Declaration of Independence

When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. --That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.--Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world. He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good. He has forbidden his Governors to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them. He has refused to pass other Laws for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the right of Representation in the Legislature, a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only. He has called together legislative bodies at places unusual, uncomfortable, and distant from the depository of their public Records, for the sole purpose of fatiguing them into compliance with his measures. He has dissolved Representative Houses repeatedly, for opposing with manly firmness his invasions on the rights of the people. He has refused for a long time, after such dissolutions, to cause others to be elected; whereby the Legislative powers, incapable of Annihilation, have returned to the People at large for their exercise; the State remaining in the mean time exposed to all the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsions within. He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands. He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers. He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries. He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance. He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures. He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power. He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation: For Quartering large bodies of armed troops among us: For protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States: For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world: For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent: For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury: For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences: For abolishing the free System of English Laws in a neighbouring Province, establishing therein an Arbitrary government, and enlarging its Boundaries so as to render it at once an example and fit instrument for introducing the same absolute rule into these Colonies: For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments: For suspending our own Legislatures, and declaring themselves invested with power to legislate for us in all cases whatsoever. He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us. He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people. He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation. He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the high Seas to bear Arms against their Country, to become the executioners of their friends and Brethren, or to fall themselves by their Hands. He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions. In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince, whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people. Nor have We been wanting in attentions to our Brittish brethren. We have warned them from time to time of attempts by their legislature to extend an unwarrantable jurisdiction over us. We have reminded them of the circumstances of our emigration and settlement here. We have appealed to their native justice and magnanimity, and we have conjured them by the ties of our common kindred to disavow these usurpations, which, would inevitably interrupt our connections and correspondence. They too have been deaf to the voice of justice and of consanguinity. We must, therefore, acquiesce in the necessity, which denounces our Separation, and hold them, as we hold the rest of mankind, Enemies in War, in Peace Friends. We, therefore, the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.

🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉🧨🔥🎉 🧨

Those Founders didn’t just declare independence though. They went further, crafting a document of pure genius: the United States Constitution. In 1787, they gathered in Philadelphia and produced what remains the world’s oldest written national constitution still in force, a monumental document of brevity and wisdom.

Starting with those immortal words, “We the People,” it boldly placed sovereignty not in crowns or conquerors, but in ordinary citizens. Government would serve the people, not the other way around.

It brilliantly separates powers among legislative, executive, and judicial branches, weaving in checks and balances so no single person or group can seize total control.

Truly, the Constitution stands as humanity’s greatest blueprint for self-government. A shining beacon that turned rebels into citizens and dreams into enduring freedom.

The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

All shirts on this page available in multiple styles and colors and the designs are on tote bags, water bottles, tumblers, and mugs too. Just click the brand name above the product at Amazon to see others.

This concludes the Liberty portion of the post. In celebration of our beautiful country, enjoy a travelogue, with memes.

🧨🔥🎉🧨🔥🎉🧨🔥🎉🧨🔥🎉🧨🔥🎉🧨🔥🎉🧨🔥🎉🧨🔥🎉🧨

Before I get to the travelogue, the World Cup hysteria and all the visitors discovering our beautiful country has opened many eyes, so I’ll start with this fantastic story:

The World Cup has turned America into a discovery channel for the rest of the world.

And they are not handling it well.

In the best possible way.



Here is what they are discovering:

Free public restrooms. Europeans pay every time.

Free water at every restaurant. Just appears.

Free refills. Coffee. Sodas. Iced tea. Unlimited.

Free chips and salsa before you even order.

Free warm bread with dinner.

Ice in drinks like civilized people.

Air conditioning everywhere. Not a moral debate. A fact.

Parking lots attached to the actual place you are going.

Drive throughs where the food comes to the car while you sit in it.

Ranch dressing by the gallon.

Tex-Mex that cannot be explained only experienced.

Dental care that actually works.



Buccee’s. There are no words for Buccee’s.



Then they found the grocery stores.

Five of them within one mile.

Each one the size of an aircraft hangar.



Burgers. Steaks. Brisket. Ribs. Pulled pork. Lamb. Veal. Every cut of every animal ever domesticated by human civilization available in one refrigerated aisle at ten in the morning on a Tuesday.



The Germans stood in the meat section for forty five minutes.

In silence.

Processing.



They finally understand why we do not have trains.

We have roads wide enough for the cars we actually drive.

Parking lots the size of small European countries.

Airports in every city worth visiting.

Why would we need trains?

The Germans are taking ranch home by the bottle.

The Dutch found queso and briefly lost the ability to speak.

The Japanese are photographing HEB like it is the Louvre.

The Czechs are weeping in West, Texas.



Welcome to America!



The greatest country on earth.

-Emanuel Quiñones

Sonoran Desert, Arizona

Long May it Wave!

Yosemite National Park, California

Now more than ever!

Niagara Falls, New York

Giant Sequoia Forest, California

The two greatest Amendments in World History

Bryce Canyon, Utah

Bluebonnets, Ennis, Texas

Puamana Beach, Maui, Hawaii

Palo Duro Canyon, Texas

Garden of the Gods, Colorado

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Badlands National Park, South Dakota

Appalacian Mountains, North Carolina

Glacier National Park, Montana

Lone Cypress, Pebble Beach, California

Even if he’s not your favorite person, he’s completely correct about this!

White Valley, New Mexico

If you needed a reason to believe in the 2nd Amendment

Coastal Scene, Oregon

By the way, it was real. In fact, it’s ongoing. Notice, President Trump keeps posting memes like the next two on both X and Truth Social.

Grand Canyon, Arizona

Nāpali Coast, Kauai, Hawaii

Big Thanks to our Military for holding the line-so we can still celebrate 250 years of Freedom. Without them we would be slaves to one of King George’s royal descendants.

And for our 2nd Amendment which might be the only thing keeping tyranny at bay, still allowing us to live in our beautiful country, without Kings.

New Best Selling Book about the American Revolution that led to the founding of our magnificent country . Multiple rave reviews. You can buy any version by clicking the cover; available in Print, Kindle, Audible. (Affiliate Link)

P.S.A. In case they try that lockdown, social distancing, mask, and mandatory “vaccine” shitfuckery again:

Moon Over Liberty, NYC, USA, May 31, 2026

A Prayer for the United States of America

Heavenly Father,

Thank You for the blessings of freedom, opportunity, and abundance that You have poured upon this land. May Your hand be always upon us, and may the United States of America always find its refuge and strength in You.

🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨🔥🎉 🧨

While I love the Star Spangled Banner, I think America the Beautiful is a much more festive celebration of our beautiful country so I’m showcasing it here.

The lyrics were written as a poem by Katharine Lee Bates (inspired by her 1893 trip to the top of Pikes Peak in Colorado, first published in 1895, with revisions in 1904 and 1911). The music was composed by Samuel A. Ward (an 1888 hymn tune called “Materna,” paired with Bates’ poem in 1910).

It’s a true collaboration across time. Singers seldom sing all the verses but the words are a celebration of everything beautiful about America so I have included all of them.

This version is by the United States Navy Band.

…because “God shed His grace on thee … from sea to shining sea.”

Enjoy! And Happy 250th Independence Day! ❤️🤍💙

Lyrics

O beautiful for spacious skies

For amber waves of grain

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain!

America! America!

God shed his grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!



O beautiful for pilgrim feet

Whose stern impassioned stress

A thoroughfare of freedom beat

Across the wilderness!

America! America!

God mend thine every flaw

Confirm thy soul in self-control

Thy liberty in law!



O beautiful for heroes proved

In liberating strife

Who more than self their country loved

And mercy more than life!

America! America!

May God thy gold refine

Till all success be nobleness

And every gain divine!

O beautiful for patriot dream

That sees beyond the years

Thine alabaster cities gleam

Undimmed by human tears!

America! America!

God shed his grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!



O beautiful for halcyon skies

For amber waves of grain

For purple mountain majesties

Above the enameled plain!

America! America!

God shed his grace on thee

Till souls wax fair as earth and air

And music-hearted sea!



O beautiful for pilgrims feet

Whose stem impassioned stress

A thoroughfare for freedom beat

Across the wilderness!

America! America!

God shed his grace on thee

Till paths be wrought through

Wilds of thought

By pilgrim foot and knee!

O beautiful for glory-tale

Of liberating strife

When once and twice

For man's avail

Men lavished precious life!

America! America!

God shed his grace on thee

Till selfish gain no longer stain

The banner of the free!



O beautiful for patriot dream

That sees beyond the years

Thine alabaster cities gleam

Undimmed by human tears!

America! America!

God shed his grace on thee

Till nobler men keep once again

Thy whiter jubilee!