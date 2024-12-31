Happy New Year! Thank God 2024 is almost over. For me and many, it was not the best year. Time to look forward and hope for good things. Or not…
Our governments have not made it easy for us.
Maybe we need some inspiration to have a better year. Or some good advice.
Here’s my answer to Mr. Kennedy:
On the other hand…
Why I keep posting memes…👇 Instead of misinformation…
Let’s pray for a better 2025!
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 🌟🌟🌟
if 2024 was the silent quivering seed
~ 2025 will be the wild raging bloom
if in 2024 you were grounded to Earth
in 2025 you’ll fast tango on the moon
2024 was the year of the clenched fists
2025 will be the era of pardoned sins
2024 was when you tried to hide your light
2025 you’ll glow outside of your skin
my love, hold my hand so tightly
as the calendar year gently restarts
as 2025 arrives, let’s drop our armor
and entangle all of our lonely hearts
~excerpted from My 2025 Prayer, by John Roedel
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
Thank you to all the brave and beautiful souls who have hung out with me this past year while I was chronicling the madness of our existence on this planet. Special thanks to everyone who sent me Ko-fi tips and bought my shirts!
See you next year and may it be better for everyone. For those of you who have lost loved ones, this song is for you. I pray that your heart heals. Much love. ❤️✨ ❤️
Lyrics
Every night in my dreams
I see you, I feel you
That is how I know you go on
Far across the distance
And spaces between us
You have come to show you go on
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more, you open the door
And you're here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
Love can touch us one time
And last for a lifetime
And never let go 'til we're gone
Love was when I loved you
One true time I'd hold to
In my life, we'll always go on
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on (why does the heart go on?)
Once more, you open the door
And you're here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
You're here, there's nothing I fear
And I know that my heart will go on
We'll stay forever this way
You are safe in my heart and
My heart will go on and on
Songwriters: James Horner / Will Jennings
My Heart Will Go On lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Loved all the memes ... and especially:
> More squirrels & raccoons have been arrested than anyone on Epstein's client list
> [I don't spread misinformation] I spread *missing information*
> They somehow demonized coughs, sniffles ... but normalized strokes, clots & sudden deaths.
> You don't have to be gracious or humble to those who, for 10 years, have called half the country racist, misogynist, Nazis.
Happy New Year, Heather! And good health above all & continued great memes to you in 2025!
Happy meme year. Fantastic post. Cheers 🥂 here's to 2025 .