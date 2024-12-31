Happy New Year! Thank God 2024 is almost over. For me and many, it was not the best year. Time to look forward and hope for good things. Or not…

Our governments have not made it easy for us.

Maybe we need some inspiration to have a better year. Or some good advice.

Here’s my answer to Mr. Kennedy:

On the other hand…

Why I keep posting memes…👇 Instead of misinformation…

Let’s pray for a better 2025!

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 🌟🌟🌟

if 2024 was the silent quivering seed

~ 2025 will be the wild raging bloom

if in 2024 you were grounded to Earth

in 2025 you’ll fast tango on the moon

2024 was the year of the clenched fists

2025 will be the era of pardoned sins

2024 was when you tried to hide your light

2025 you’ll glow outside of your skin

my love, hold my hand so tightly

as the calendar year gently restarts

as 2025 arrives, let’s drop our armor

and entangle all of our lonely hearts

~excerpted from My 2025 Prayer, by John Roedel

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

Thank you to all the brave and beautiful souls who have hung out with me this past year while I was chronicling the madness of our existence on this planet. Special thanks to everyone who sent me Ko-fi tips and bought my shirts!

See you next year and may it be better for everyone. For those of you who have lost loved ones, this song is for you. I pray that your heart heals. Much love. ❤️✨ ❤️

Lyrics

Every night in my dreams

I see you, I feel you

That is how I know you go on

Far across the distance

And spaces between us

You have come to show you go on

Near, far, wherever you are

I believe that the heart does go on

Once more, you open the door

And you're here in my heart

And my heart will go on and on

Love can touch us one time

And last for a lifetime

And never let go 'til we're gone

Love was when I loved you

One true time I'd hold to

In my life, we'll always go on

Near, far, wherever you are

I believe that the heart does go on (why does the heart go on?)

Once more, you open the door

And you're here in my heart

And my heart will go on and on

You're here, there's nothing I fear

And I know that my heart will go on

We'll stay forever this way

You are safe in my heart and

My heart will go on and on

Songwriters: James Horner / Will Jennings

My Heart Will Go On lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group