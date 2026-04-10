*Not that kind of High

High in this case refers to adaptogenic herbs. Adaptogenics do just what the name says, they adapt to the needs of the body. They are High Herbs because they have so many uses and do so much good.

This is another in my series of Hemp posts about the beautiful gift from God herb: Hemp/Cannabis/Marijuana whatever you want to call it. Here I’m going to focus on its medicinal properties. Taking it out of the pharmacy books was a travesty that still hasn’t been remedied completely.

This happened when Rockefeller took control of the medical system and Herbal Medicine was demonized and laid aside in favor of Petroleum “Medicine.” So weird to me that much of society wants everything plant based and “Green” but not medicine which goes in your body. Cars? No oil! Medicine? Yes oil! 🤡 🤪

I first heard about the healing abilities of Hemp in the 80’s in Herbal School. Of course I knew about its psychoactive qualities because I had already graduated from college. 😂 (Sometimes I wonder how I made it through but that’s a different post.) Anyway, as far as the healing properties, I learned about those in Herbal School.

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To begin with, the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and cannabinoid receptors are essential components of the body's physiological regulation and signaling processes. Built into the body since day 1.

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is involved in a variety of physiological processes and helps maintain homeostasis in the body. It consists of:

1. Endocannabinoids

These are naturally occurring compounds produced by the body that bind to cannabinoid receptors. The two most well-known endocannabinoids are anandamide and 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG).

2. Enzymes

Enzymes are responsible for the synthesis and degradation of endocannabinoids. For example, the enzyme fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) breaks down anandamide, while monoacylglycerol lipase (MAGL) degrades 2-AG.

3. Cannabinoid Receptors

There are several types of Cannabinoid Receptors.

CB1 Receptors are predominantly found in the brain and central nervous system and they are involved in cognitive functions, memory, pain perception, mood, and appetite. CB1 receptors play a significant role in the psychoactive effects of cannabinoids such as THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis.

CB2 Receptors are primarily located in the peripheral nervous system, immune cells, and various tissues, CB2 receptors are more associated with immune system regulation, pain modulation, and inflammation.

The ECS plays a vital role in several bodily functions, including but not limited to:

Pain modulation: Regulating pain perception and inflammation.

Appetite and metabolism: Influencing hunger signals and energy balance.

Mood and emotional regulation: Impacting stress, anxiety, and overall emotional well-being.

Memory and learning: Involved in cognitive processing and memory functions.

Immune response: Modulating immune system activity and inflammation.

So, cannabinoid receptors and the endocannabinoid system are integral to maintaining balance in the body and influencing numerous physiological processes. Kinda puts a new spin on things doesn’t it? Cannabis might actually be great for you!

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Cannabis was attested to around 12,000 years ago near the Altai Mountains in Central Asia, and since then, Cannabis seeds have accompanied the migration of nomadic peoples all over the earth.

The Chinese word for Cannabis is má 麻, which is represented by the Han character 麻. The term má has been used to describe medical Marijuana since 2700 BCE and is the oldest recorded name for the Hemp plant. There was even an Ancient Hemp Goddess named Magu who lived on a mountaintop full of Cannabis plants where she brewed what they called the elixir of life, Cannabis tea.

Gee I wonder why the PsyOperators would want to make it illegal for the peasants to enjoy something known as the elixer of life?

Moving on, Hemp (Cannabis sativa) has a long history of use in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), where it has been valued for its various medicinal properties as well as its applications in textiles, food, and other areas. In TCM, both the seeds and the fibers of the Hemp plant have been utilized, though the use of Cannabis flowers and leaves has been more restricted compared to other parts of the plant. Here’s a look at how Hemp is used in traditional Chinese medicine:

Hemp Seeds (Hemp Hearts)

Nutritional Value: Hemp seeds are considered a highly nutritious food source. They contain essential fatty acids, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, making them a valuable part of a balanced diet.

Moistening and Nourishing: In TCM, Hemp seeds (known as "Hemp ren" in Chinese) are thought to have a moistening and nourishing effect on the body. They are often used to address conditions related to dryness, particularly in the lungs and skin.

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp seed oil, derived from pressing Hemp seeds, but it is valued for its health benefits.

Topical Applications: Hemp seed oil can be used in topical formulations to promote skin health, align with TCM principles of nourishing and moisturizing the skin.

Cooking and Nutrition: In contemporary practices, Hemp oil is regarded as a healthy oil for cooking and dietary use due to its omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Cannabis Leaf and Flower

While the more psychoactive parts of the Cannabis plant (i.e., the flowers and leaves) have been used in other herbal traditions, their usage in traditional Chinese medicine is more limited and often illicit due to stupid laws regulatory concerns.

Ayurvedic Medicine

In Ayurveda, Hemp is known as Vijaya. The use of Vijaya in Ayurveda dates back over 1000 years. The name Vijaya translates to “the one who conquers or liberates.” Ancient texts like Atharva Veda are quick to recognize its myriad health benefits and immense pain relief powers.

Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine from India, emphasizes balance in the body and mind, and Hemp’s properties are aligned with several Ayurvedic principles.

Modern Western Medicine

Hemp, particularly its non-psychoactive component, cannabidiol (CBD), has gained significant attention in the medical and wellness communities lately for its potential therapeutic benefits, even though Hemp and Cannabis have a long history of traditional medicine use. Below are key points regarding the medicinal use of Hemp and/or its derivatives in modern times:

1. Cannabidiol (CBD)

CBD is one of the many cannabinoids found in the Hemp plant. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound in Cannabis, CBD does not produce a "high."

Potential Therapeutic Benefits

Pain Relief: CBD may help alleviate chronic pain conditions, including arthritis and neuropathic pain, by interacting with the endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in pain modulation.

Anxiety and Depression: Some studies suggest that CBD may have anxiolytic and antidepressant effects, making it potentially helpful for individuals with anxiety disorders and depression.

Anti-inflammatory Properties: CBD has been shown to possess anti-inflammatory effects, which can be beneficial in treating various inflammatory conditions.

Neuroprotective Effects: Research indicates that CBD may have neuroprotective properties and could be beneficial in conditions like epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

Sleep Disorders: Some individuals use CBD to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality, particularly in cases of insomnia.

2. Hemp Extracts and Other Cannabinoids

Beyond CBD, Hemp contains a variety of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, which may contribute to its therapeutic effects through the “entourage effect” — the idea that compounds in the plant work together synergistically.

CBG (Cannabigerol): Emerging research suggests CBG may have potential benefits for conditions like glaucoma and inflammatory bowel disease.

CBC (Cannabichromene): This cannabinoid may have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties.

3. Hemp Seed Oil and Nutritional Benefits

Hemp seeds are highly nutritious and contain a rich source of essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals.

Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fatty Acids: Hemp seed oil is rich in essential fatty acids, which are important for heart health and reducing inflammation.

Protein Source: Hemp seeds are a complete protein, providing all nine essential amino acids, making them a valuable food source for vegetarians and vegans.

4. Topical Applications

CBD and Hemp extracts are increasingly used in topical formulations such as creams, balms, and oils for localized pain relief and skin conditions.

Skin Health: Hemp oil and CBD may help with various skin issues, such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis, due to their anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties.

Muscle and Joint Pain Relief: Topical products infused with CBD are commonly used by athletes and individuals with chronic pain for their potential analgesic effects.

So, in short, modern medicine is finally recognizing the benefits that Chinese and Ayurvedic Medicine have recognized since ancient times. Or you could say that Rockefeller/Big pHARMa medicine is finally losing its grip on health consumers. Yay!

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Peak Health Insanity

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It’s been a hard few years for everyone. May we soon be back in the High Life again. 💚💚💚

Lyrics

It used to seem to me that my life ran on too fast

And I had to take it slowly just to make the good parts last

But when you’re born to run it’s so hard to just slow down

So don’t be surprised to see me back in that bright part of town

I’ll be back in the high life again

All the doors I closed one time will open up again

I’ll be back in the high life again

All the eyes that watched me once will smile and take me in

And I’ll drink and dance with one hand free

Let the world back into me and on I’ll be a sight to see

Back in the high life again

You used to be the best to make life be life to me

And I hope that you’re still out there and you’re like you used to be

We’ll have ourselves a time

And we’ll dance ‘til the morning sun

And we’ll let the good times come in

And we won’t stop ‘til we’re done

We’ll be back in the high life again

All the doors I closed one time will open up again

We’ll be back in the high life again

All the eyes that watched us once will smile and take us in

And we’ll drink and dance with one hand free

And have the world so easily and oh we’ll be a sight to see

Back in the high life again

High life High life

Back in the high life again

We’ll be back in the high life again

All the doors I closed one time will open up again

We’ll be back in the high life again

All the eyes that watched us once will smile and take us in

And we’ll drink and dance with one hand free

And have the world so easily and oh we’ll be a sight to see

Back in the high life again

Songwriters: Steve Winwood / Will Jennings

Back in the High Life Again lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Universal Music Publishing Group