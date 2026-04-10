Bliss And Blisters

Bliss And Blisters

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
2h

Ah, we seem very good at forgetting history.

Another wonderful collection of great memes! (my friends are no doubt cursing you at the moment)

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2 replies by Heather B and others
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

About the cannabis today... A little while back I had someOne tell Me that cannabis causes Your heart to race. Having been a user for over 50 years, I told Them that, no. It does not. I think that was One who was paid to normalize the effects of the tainted herb They are now selling.

I also think I was duped by someOne who said They had some organic herb and sent Me several ounces of "older" stuff They had, for $100. The tainting causes the herb to dry, looking like older stuff.

As I don't use a lot on any day for My pain (which is from a "vaccine" when I was 6 and gave Me psoriatic arthritis) - a hit or two - I still have some a year and more along. But it does make My heart race, which is how I know it is not what I was told it was.

Anyway, I would LOVE to get some truly organic herb, but... No money, not even $100, to buy any, and I have no idea where I would go to get it.

But I surely am an advocate for it's splendid medicinal properties and thank You for this marvelous article!!!

Pain or Tainted Herb (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/pain-or-tainted-herb

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5 replies by Heather B and others
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