I had a friend in Herbal School who was from India and studying Ayurvedic Medicine at the same school. She told me that in her clinic back in India they referred to some herbs as “high” herbs in that they were adaptogens and would help MANY different medical conditions. They considered Cannabis the highest of the high herbs, a miracle herb that helped in hundreds of different ailments.

I’ve decided to take a little break from writing about PsyOps and write about solutions in case we somehow escape the brutal plans the PsyOperators have in store for us.

So this is first in a series about the benefits of Hemp/Cannabis/Marijuana whatever you want to call it.

I’m going to differentiate by calling the type that is extremely low in any form of hallucinogenic properties, Hemp. It’s a type of Cannabis sativa that is lacking any significant THC, which is what produces the psychoactive “high.” The other type of Cannabis sativa which does produce a “high” is commonly called Marijuana. You can see how it would be confusing. There is another type, Cannabis indica which has strong hallucinogenic and fantastic medicinal properties. But all the types are Cannabis plants, so are easy to confuse, and this worked out really well for the all the parties that wanted Hemp outlawed.

We could grow Hemp till the end of time if the PsyOperators of the world would let us! It resists pests and helps the soil regenerate and captures carbon. And it grows extremely quickly. (like a weed!) So if they were actually interested in carbon capture they would plant it everywhere. 🌱 (Like they used to, before plastic was invented.) It has so many fantastic uses that it’s almost criminal it was ever demonized.

It would help our world in so many ways if governments would get out of the way and let it grow…It’s a gift from God! It’s like free energy from the sun converted to tools for us to survive here on this planet and instead of embracing its miracles, it’s been essentially outlawed everywhere for a very long time.

Besides helping the soil and capturing carbon, Hemp is useful for food, building materials, as a plastic alternative, batteries, fuel, textiles, as paper substitute, and medicine.

Hemp has been cultivated for thousands of years, with evidence of its use dating back to at least 2800 BCE in ancient China.

In Europe during the Middle Ages, Hemp was extensively grown for its fibers, which were used to make durable sails and ropes for ships. The importance of Hemp increased during the Age of Exploration when ships started going all over the world to trade goods.

Fun fact: In Revolutionary War times, our economy was based largely on Hemp. Everyone needed it for sails, rope, and other textiles, and for industrial lubricants and fuel. Some colonies even had regulations that encouraged or MANDATED Hemp cultivation.

Hemp was also cultivated during World War I and World War II due to its essential uses in rope, uniforms, and other wartime materials. The U.S. government even encouraged farmers to grow Hemp during these times to support the war efforts. My grandmother and aunt told me they grew it in their Victory Gardens and called it “stink weed.”

(Editor’s note: I doubt hers was Hemp, knowing my aunt; she was mad when it became illegal she told me…and it was probably Cannabis indica if it was stinky… so yeah…)

On top of that, Cannabis was a staple in Herbal Medicine since at least 3000 B.C. Only in the early 20th century were the PsyOperators able to get rid of it. And it was all based on new industries replacing Hemp production and distribution because rich people owned those new industries and had the influence to be able to get Hemp outlawed so they had no competition.

In fact, before it was outlawed in 1937, there was a huge catalogue of medicines and tinctures using Cannabis indica, the strong psychoactive type of Cannabis. I’m sure it was in a lot of pain relievers!

It’s mind boggling to me that people actually went along with getting rid of FREE medicinal plants that can be turned into amazing tools in favor of chemical products that are harmful and expensive! Just goes to show the power of propaganda. Environmentalism hadn’t become a thing yet. Demonizing plants definitely had.

Here are some ways Hemp is useful

Textiles

Hemp fibers are strong and durable, making them suitable for clothing, ropes, and other textiles. Hemp fabric is also biodegradable. As a more environmentally friendly alternative to Cotton, Hemp requires almost no pesticides, much less water, and no fertilizer.

Construction Materials

Hempcrete, made from Hemp stalks and lime, is a lightweight, insulative building material that is both sustainable and energy-efficient.

Also, Hemp fibers can be used in insulation, providing a natural and efficient alternative to synthetic materials. Again, sustainable and energy efficient.

Paper Products

Hemp can be used to create high-quality paper, reducing the need for tree-based paper and promoting sustainable forestry practices. We could save so many trees!

Biomass and Biofuels

Hemp can be converted into biofuels such as biodiesel, providing a renewable energy source. The plant can be used to produce energy through combustion or fermentation. Hemp can power batteries! Instead of using child labor to mine lithium, we could just grow Hemp everywhere.

Food and Nutrition

Hemp seeds are rich in protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. They can be consumed raw, toasted, or pressed for oil.

Hemp oil is often used in dietary supplements due to its beneficial omega fatty acids. It has the full spectrum of Omega fatty acids, unlike many other foods that only have a partial amount of the acids.

Industrial Uses and Farm Uses

Hemp fibers can be mixed with plastics to create biodegradable composite materials for various applications. Hemp plastic just melts into the earth. Think of how much better for the environment that would be!

Hemp products can be used to absorb oil spills and other hazardous substances, thanks to their natural absorbent properties. The woody core of the Hemp plant can also be used as bedding for livestock, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional bedding materials like straw or hay.

Health and Wellness

Cannabidiol (CBD) which is extracted from Hemp, has gained popularity for its potential therapeutic benefits, including reducing anxiety, pain relief, and anti-inflammatory properties. It doesn’t have psychoactive properties. It actually has so many uses medicinally that I will have to write a whole separate post about that.

Hemp oil and extracts are increasingly used in cosmetics and skincare for their moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties. Our whole body has canibinoids so it responds to it in topical ointments too.

Environmental Benefits

Hemp can improve soil quality and structure, making it a good crop for rotation. Hemp sequesters carbon in the soil. In fact it doesn’t even require soil rotation because it adds to the soil health…so you can grow it over and over on the same land. However it is fantastic as a crop in between other crop seasons to help enrich the soil for the next crop.

Also Hemp plants themselves absorb significant amounts of CO2, helping to combat climate change.

In summary, Hemp is a remarkably sustainable and multipurpose plant with applications that benefit the environment, economy, and public health. Its diverse range of uses makes it a valuable resource in our modern world. And it should NEVER have been illegal!

So why was it ever criminalized?

The criminalization of Hemp can be traced back to a combination of social, economic, and political factors. Here are some key reasons that contributed to the criminalization of Hemp and related Cannabis products:

Confusion with Marijuana

As I mentioned before, Hemp comes from the same plant species as Marijuana (Cannabis sativa), which often contains higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound. This similarity led to widespread confusion and misunderstanding about the differences between the two, resulting in Hemp being associated with Marijuana. I think this was done on purpose.

For decades, laws did not differentiate between the two. This lack of clarity hindered the legal cultivation of Hemp, even for non-drug uses.

The Marijuana Tax Act of 1937

This act was one of the first significant pieces of legislation targeting Cannabis. It imposed strict regulations and taxes on the sale of Marijuana, which effectively criminalized it. The ambiguity in the term "Marijuana" led to Hemp being included in the ban, given its association with the Cannabis plant. Just like they wanted.

Activism Against Cannabis

In the early to mid-20th century, campaigns against Cannabis were fueled by social and racial prejudices, as well as sensationalist media stories and gradually the collective drank the koolaid. Sometimes I think people just like bandwagons.

Prominent figures like Henry Anslinger, the first head of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, played a key role in demonizing Marijuana, which affected Hemp as well. As did William Randolph Hearst who owned newspapers to malign it.

Note: Henry didn’t like people having any fun. He had been heavily involved in the Prohibition of Alcohol and when it failed, he switched to Marijuana. He was also friends with William Randolph Hearst and Andrew Mellon. Prohibition helped all of their business interests. More about that below.

***As with most things wrong in our society, economic factors and pure greed are the number one reason for the demonization of this miracle plant.

Hemp was a competitor to emerging industries, such as synthetic fibers (like nylon) and plastics. Even natural fibers like Cotton aligned against Hemp. Big businesses in these sectors influenced legislation to restrict Hemp cultivation.

As agriculture evolved, there was a shift toward monoculture and the use of chemical inputs. Hemp, didn't fit into the new industrial agriculture model. It is inexpensive to grow. It uses less water than Cotton, doesn’t need fertilizer, and doesn’t need pesticides. So the chemical industries saw Hemp not just as competition but as a net negative to their industries with the ability to keep them from even getting off the ground.

Can’t sell pesticides if there’s a cheaper alternative method available! Answer: Get rid of the competition. Problem solved.

I guess they weren’t concerned about climate change and the environment back then. So what if it uses more water and costs more? So what if it poisons the soil? So what if it leaves residue to slowly poison humans? It puts more money in the chemical companies’ wallets. Get the money! No worries about the environment or conserving resources.

We had a perfectly good plant providing all kinds of amazing products. But instead of using it, synthetic products were invented and promoted and the natural plant was demonized out of existance so the new fake stuff had no competition. 😭

William Randolph Hearst's Role in the Criminalization of Hemp:

As an aside, I wonder why some people use their whole name and are referred to by their whole name. To seem more important? Say all my names, peasant…I wonder.

Anyway, the story of industrialist William Randolph Hearst is closely tied to the narrative surrounding Hemp and its criminalization, especially concerning the paper industry. Hearst was a powerful media mogul in the early 20th century and had significant influence over public opinion through his newspaper empire.

This worked out really well for him as Hearst and his business interests were also heavily invested in the Timber industry, particularly in producing newsprint derived from trees. Hemp, which could be grown much more quickly and with less environmental impact, was a direct competitor to tree-based paper production.

Hemp can produce more paper per acre than trees and can be harvested more frequently (every 3-4 months vs. several years for trees). I guess this was before tree logging became unpopular. “Just cut all the trees. They’re ruining our view (of money)… We need newspapers and books…”

Hearst's newspapers published sensationalized stories about Marijuana, often linking it to violence and crime, particularly among Mexican immigrants and African Americans. This association of Marijuana with marginalized communities, (especially in jazz culture), fueled racist stereotypes. His newspaper rhetoric that framed Marijuana as a drug leading to violent behavior among these communities contributed to its demonization. He got a lot of those ideas from Henry Anslinger.

The opposite is true, by the way. It leads to less violent behavior. But such was the power of the press. The negative portrayals helped set the stage for the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937, which effectively criminalized not just Marijuana, but also Hemp.

DuPont and Criminalization

In addition to Hearst, the DuPont Chemical Corporation also had significant financial motivations and lobbied heavily to restrict Hemp. The company was developing synthetic fibers and plastics. Hemp was a direct threat to its burgeoning synthetic fiber market. So yeah, chop down that miracle plant and spin some synthetic yarn! It’s the wave of the future! I love chemical clothing, don’t you?

DuPont was a pioneer in the development of synthetic fibers, particularly nylon, which was introduced in the late 1930s. This represented a significant shift in the textile industry, as synthetic materials began to replace traditional natural fibers like Cotton and Hemp. I guess any thoughts about potential chemical impacts on bodies from synthetics just didn’t occur to anyone. Let’s just make it all fake. It’ll be fine. 🤪

As discussed earlier, Hearst’s media campaigns against Marijuana perfectly aligned with DuPont's interests in suppressing Hemp. The sensationalized narratives surrounding Marijuana helped fuel public fear and drove the legislative agenda that benefited industries reliant on synthetic alternatives.

One of the usual suspects, John D. Rockefeller, had a hand in the criminalzation of Hemp too.

Besides Hearst and DuPont, there were other people and industries who had pivotal roles. John D. Rockefeller had a huge role in demonizing it too. Big Shock that Rockefeller would be involved, I know. But it threatened his petroleum industry since the first cars Henry Ford built could run on Hemp fuel. And there was that politician by the name of Henry Anslinger. Mudslinger would have been more appropriate, but I’ll write more about him later. He was a perfect partner for Hearst and DuPont.

Then there was the Cotton industry , which played a significant role in the narrative that led to the prohibition of Hemp. Just as with DuPont, Hemp threatened their profits.

The Cotton industry was a major agricultural and economic force in the United States. Hemp, which could be produced more quickly and sustainably, posed a direct threat to Cotton manufacturers. The same land that could be used for Cotton could be used for Hemp and that was seen as a threat by those invested in Cotton production.

And we can’t forget Big pHarma.

At the time, Cannabis was also used in various medicinal products. The rise of the pharmaceutical industry relied on pushing commercialized medical products, because natural remedies—like those derived from Hemp and Cannabis—were not really profitable. People could grow their own…

Natural products aren’t patentable, so they put a kink in the business plan. And besides, it gave Rockefeller something to do with all the chemicals extracted from petroleum that didn’t make it into fuel. Medicine! 🤪

So the criminalization of Cannabis served to remove competition they were getting from the traditional herbal remedies. Their chemical products prevailed.

There is a lot of evidence to suggest that all these industires were very involved in lobbying efforts to influence legislation that criminalized Cannabis and Hemp. So lobbyists were already writing our laws instead of Congress which doesn’t do its job. I know, they don’t do so directly, it’s all done at restaurants and bars and golf courses to influence the votes on bills. But also by helping the interns write the bills in the first place. This is all legal but I don’t know why?

Law Enforcement and Social Movements

Various law enforcement agencies and political leaders leveraged public fears about crime and drug use to advocate for stricter laws against Marijuana.

This was a campaign by Andrew Mellon and Henry Anslinger.

Andrew Mellon, a powerful financier and Secretary of the Treasury under Presidents Harding and Coolidge, had investments in the Timber industry and other industries that might have been threatened by Hemp. Mellon had a great influence over federal policy and pushed against Hemp.

Henry Anslinger: As head of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, Anslinger was a key figure in the push for Marijuana prohibition. His campaigns were often steeped in racist undertones, linking Marijuana use to crime and social unrest. He hated Mexicans and Blacks, so he sought to connect Cannabis and those races with criminal behavior while under its influence. He had close connections with powerful interests, including those in the Cotton and Timber industries. And he was able to use Hearst to demonize Marijuana through the newspapers, using those racist narratives.

I laughed when I saw this meme: 👇I know so many successful professionals who use Cannabis! So many.

Media and Propaganda

Numerous films and media campaigns, such as the infamous 1936 film "Reefer Madness," portrayed Cannabis users as prone to insanity, violence, and moral degradation. These narratives were spread widely through newspapers (mostly owned by Hearst) and later through films, creating a broader societal stigma against Hemp and Marijuana.

The Controlled Substances Act of 1970

The Controlled Substances Act classified Cannabis as a Schedule I drug, which includes substances deemed to have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use. It was the final nail in the coffin of legal Cannabis use. This classification applied to all Cannabis products, including Hemp. This was a gift to Big pHarma and the chemical companies! Up until 1937 Cannabis was a major pharmaceutical product. As of 1970, it was considered taboo.

This is a lesson for how governments and industries collude to deny good products to us while at the same time insuring that big industries profit at our expense. No matter the environmental damage!

They made a plant that grows naturally with no help and is a gift to the planet in so many practical ways ILLEGAL to use. It’s almost like insulting our Creator for giving us this gift. Pure Insanity! And it’s but one example of their tyrannical nonsense.

Recent Developments

In recent years, there has been a significant shift in attitudes toward both Hemp and Marijuana. The 2018 Farm Bill (signed by President Trump) in the United States legalized Hemp cultivation, recognizing its agricultural potential and economic benefits. This has led to a revival of the Hemp industry and a renewed interest in its many uses.

Additionally, a growing body of research on the benefits of CBD and other Hemp-derived products for medical use has contributed to the legalization and normalization of Hemp in various regions. As perspectives continue to evolve, Hemp is making a comeback as a valuable and sustainable resource.

So of course, Big pHarma has stepped in and started genetically modifying it. That way they will be able to patent their strains and sell if for way more $$$. And probably they will try to get the other strains banned too. There will be some excuse about purity or some other made up nonsense to make their patented strains legal and expensive while demonizing the rest of the stock, and forbidding its growth and consumption.

It grows like a weed though. Make it hard for them. Throw those seeds everywhere. 🌱🤣

As I was reading the history of the legal warfare against the Hemp plant, I was struck by how little attention was paid to the environment and things that might affect it in those days. We already had a fantastic God given plant and it was just tossed aside in favor of chemical products.

This was all intertwined with the Rockefellers too. They kept finding new ways to extract chemicals from petroleum and new potions to put them in. Turning waste products into new and improved products. Turning setback into comeback. Win-win except that there was no win for those who want a cleaner environment. Or medicine that heals…

What if we had just used Hemp all along? And Bamboo? And never started using chemicals from Petroleum to make so much stuff, starting with plastic? How different would the world look? We might have many more trees and less climate change!

There was no narrative about climate change then though. Back then people just let the climate do its thing and dealt with it.

The Climate Change Narrative only became fashionable, and protecting the environment only became fashionable when they turned it all into a money maker for themselves. But not before all these industries destroyed huge parts of our earth. They never cared one whit about protecting our earth back then. And they don’t care now either really.

They just pretend to care so they can lecture us and tax us more “for the greater good.” I mean, carbon credits are the very definition of continuing their ability to do business pollute and damage the earth, while pretending they are helping reduce the CO2 in our atmosphere. It’s the same amount of CO2, but now we peasants are paying for them to do it. They’ve weaponized those climate/environmental terms and are using them to tax us even more. Diabolical.

When I went on a tour of some castles in Ireland I learned that at one time Kings taxed the castle owners for windows. (Which led to lots of castles with no windows.) Soooo, no fresh air or daylight for you peasants unless you pay more tax. Taxing daylight and fresh air. Madness.

Some might say “well they could go outside to get their sunshine and fresh air.” Have you heard about Winter in Ireland? And did you know it rains most of the time there? It’s not really that fun to go outside, most of the time. Thus, the many pubs there! But I digress.

Probably it’s where the PsyOperators got their ideas about taxing us for breathing. Monitoring CO2 is just a proxy way to tax us for all of our activities including breathing. And the climate change narrative is just to scare everyone into paying tax so they will somehow fix the CO2 problem. They can’t even fix homelessness with all the tax money we give them. But sure, they’ll fix the climate if we pay more tax. 🤪

Not that prohibition has ever worked for anything, but the prohibition of Hemp is a travesty and stupid too. It can be free if you save the seeds. It grows anywhere! (like a weed) So many wonderful uses. We never needed all those chemicals. If carbon sequestration is important, one answer is staring everyone in the face.

I’ll be going more in depth on some of the many ways Hemp is beneficial for our planet in future posts. TGIF! ❤️

Thought I'd share a version of Hallelujah that I really love. Andrea Bocelli slays it.

