We hardly ever see the whole truth do we? Like the meme illustrates, we’re a bunch of blind people trying to discern the truth based on our own experience. And we all have different experiences. But as a corollary, what we see is heavily influenced by our filters. That’s one reason why life is so weird.

Who can ever figure out what’s true and what’s illusion? It’s an age old question. I don’t know the answer so I just meme everything.

Some of these got me warning letters and suspensions. Too hot for them to handle I guess! But as you’re about to witness, I’ve decided to become worse. 😂 Enjoy!

Shout Out to Jeannettecally Modified for the idea for this one. 👇

Shout Out to Infanttyron3 for the idea for this one. 👇

Thanks to Jeannettecally Modified for the inspiration for this one. 👇

Thanks to Blue Electric Storm for this idea. 👇

Sometimes when you tell the truth or point it out, all hell breaks loose. Our planet is already burning, so maybe we should fight fire with fire. Burn down all the lies with Truth. ❤️

Lyrics

Ah, watch out

You might get what you're after

Cool babies

Strange but not a stranger

I'm an ordinary guy

Burning down the house

Hold tight

Wait 'til the party's over

Hold tight

We're in for nasty weather

There has got to be a way

Burning down the house

Here's your ticket, pack your bags

Time for jumpin' overboard

Transportation is here

Close enough but not too far

Maybe you know where you are

Fightin' fire with fire

Ah, all wet

Hey, you might need a raincoat

Shakedown

Dreams walking in broad daylight

365 degrees

Burning down the house

Ah, it was once upon a place

Sometimes I listen to myself

Gonna come in first place

People on their way to work

And, baby what do you expect?

Gonna burst into flames, ah

Burning down the house

My house

Is out of the ordinary

That's right

Don't wannna hurt nobody

Some things sure can sweep me off my feet

Burning down the house

No visible means of support

And you have not seen nothin' yet

Everything's stuck together

And I don't know what you expect

Staring into the TV set

Fightin' fire with fire, ah

Songwriters: David Byrne / Tina Weymouth / Jerry Harrison / Chris Franz

Burning Down the House lyrics © Wb Music Corp., Index Music Inc., Index Music, Inc.