We hardly ever see the whole truth do we? Like the meme illustrates, we’re a bunch of blind people trying to discern the truth based on our own experience. And we all have different experiences. But as a corollary, what we see is heavily influenced by our filters. That’s one reason why life is so weird.
Who can ever figure out what’s true and what’s illusion? It’s an age old question. I don’t know the answer so I just meme everything.
Some of these got me warning letters and suspensions. Too hot for them to handle I guess! But as you’re about to witness, I’ve decided to become worse. 😂 Enjoy!
Shout Out to Jeannettecally Modified for the idea for this one. 👇
Shout Out to Infanttyron3 for the idea for this one. 👇
Thanks to Jeannettecally Modified for the inspiration for this one. 👇
Thanks to Blue Electric Storm for this idea. 👇
Sometimes when you tell the truth or point it out, all hell breaks loose. Our planet is already burning, so maybe we should fight fire with fire. Burn down all the lies with Truth. ❤️
Lyrics
Ah, watch out
You might get what you're after
Cool babies
Strange but not a stranger
I'm an ordinary guy
Burning down the house
Hold tight
Wait 'til the party's over
Hold tight
We're in for nasty weather
There has got to be a way
Burning down the house
Here's your ticket, pack your bags
Time for jumpin' overboard
Transportation is here
Close enough but not too far
Maybe you know where you are
Fightin' fire with fire
Ah, all wet
Hey, you might need a raincoat
Shakedown
Dreams walking in broad daylight
365 degrees
Burning down the house
Ah, it was once upon a place
Sometimes I listen to myself
Gonna come in first place
People on their way to work
And, baby what do you expect?
Gonna burst into flames, ah
Burning down the house
My house
Is out of the ordinary
That's right
Don't wannna hurt nobody
Some things sure can sweep me off my feet
Burning down the house
No visible means of support
And you have not seen nothin' yet
Everything's stuck together
And I don't know what you expect
Staring into the TV set
Fightin' fire with fire, ah
Songwriters: David Byrne / Tina Weymouth / Jerry Harrison / Chris Franz
Burning Down the House lyrics © Wb Music Corp., Index Music Inc., Index Music, Inc.
Great memes Heather. I stumbled on to this video. This is pretty good and if they’re correct it will set things right.
https://youtu.be/u-MgliT5RGY?si=WhHJ8ieAJFnxgYL0
🔥❤️🔥🔥!!!! These were blue flame memes! HOT!
You did an AMAZING job bringing the 🐪 MEMES to life!
Impressive MEMEing on all counts!