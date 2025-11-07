Paris, France, November 2025

Early this year Jenna McCarthy of Jenna’s Side Substack wrote about Immigration. (If you haven’t read Jenna, do yourself a favor and go read some of her articles, but be sure you are not drinking anything when you do. I warned you. 😂)

This was my reply on her post:

This is a post after my own heart. I emigrated to Ireland in 2015 and I had to jump through many hoops to be there. And the reason I didn't emigrate to France which is my first love is because I couldn't stay more than 6 months because of their laws. In Ireland I had to report to their Immigration department every year and prove I ticked their boxes. I've also lived in 4 other countries and had to abide by all their immigration laws. And when I couldn't stay in France, I started looking at all the countries' laws to figure out where I could go and guess what? We have the easiest immigration laws in the world, BY FAR. It is very hard for Americans to emigrate to other countries!!! (unless you are very rich) And easy for other citizens to come here legally in comparison. So yeah, border jumpers, you don't sway me. Just do the paperwork like I did.

Fast forward and now I’m dealing with another BS government policy adjacent to immigration, one that I have zero control over.

I was born in Tokyo, Japan, the daughter of 2 U.S. Army officers, in a U.S. Army hospital. It clearly states that on my Birth Certificate. So I'm an American citizen by birth. But my Father had to get a special Certificate of Naturalization for me. Which has always kind of grated on my nerves because it implies I’m not a natural born citizen so I can’t run for President, one of my life goals! 😂 (Not really, as I wouldn’t want to sell my soul.)

Later when I got married I wanted to change my name so I got in a very long line along with hundreds of "immigrants." They had no paperwork and were being processed in easily. I was told to go home and get my certificate before I could legally change my name to my husband’s surname, despite having a California Driver's License, my Marriage Certificate, and my Birth Certificate with me to prove ID. I needed proof of citizenship, they said. !!!!!!!! Pretty sure the “immigrants” in line had no proof of citizenship since they didn’t have any paperwork.

And now I get to deal with this shitfuckery all over again in my home state of Texas. I’ve had a Driver’s License here for 7 years and now they are demanding I bring in my Birth Certificate, my Social Security card, my current Driver’s License, and my Certificate of Naturalization to prove citizenship because I was born in Japan. I already did this 7 years ago. I could have brought in my Passport but I don’t think I’m going overseas any more so I let mine expire last year. Now it’s not good enough to prove citizenship, because I might have changed my place of birth and un-naturalized myself or something in the last year. 🙃

I’m glad they are checking citizenship more diligently now but this is ridiculous. Here in Texas we have been holding the line on illegal immigration for a very long time. And I’m ecstatic that President Trump is doing something about it. But really, demanding a citizen like me, who is the daughter of 2 Military officers who gave everything for our country and happened to be in Japan when I was born, prove my citizenship over and over, seems a little like harrassment.

They know who I am. They know where I live. Dad was in Army Intelligence so they have probably been tracking me since the day I was born. But sure, let’s see if I still have my documents. They have to be original or certified copies. If not, I would have to track down the agency who issues such things and pay them money. Or be deported, I guess. Wonder if Japan would take me?

Now I’m wondering if maybe this is a money grab for all the agencies. The budget is a little limited this year so let’s have a fund raiser. Make everyone find their documents and if they can’t, they’ll have to buy new ones. More money for us and Bonus: job security.

I’ll let you know if I get to stay or have to be deported next month! If I disappear you’ll know why. 😂

Not sure how the NYC election results are going to pan out but this doesn’t seem like a good start…and a trending hashtag on X after the election was #FAFONYC

Speaking of government overreach reminded me of Substack shenanigans. Lately this happens when I try to read Substacks that I am subscribed to. (???)

But thank goodness for Substack because…

Whoever made this meme must be a guy. 👇😂

It’s Autumn, the start of the “flu season,” so all the drug stores, insurance companies, and doctor offices are pushing the flu shot. Here’s a sober reminder:

Not complying can save your life!

The imagery in this video is kind of bizarre, and reminded me of how weird the labyrinth of government is…and the song is my favorite Tom Petty one. Enjoy! ❤️

Lyrics

Hey

Hey

You don’t come around here no more

You don’t come around here no more

Whatever you’re looking for

(Hey!) Don’t come around here no more

I’ve given up (stop)

I’ve given up (stop ah, ah, ah, ooh, ooh)

I’ve given up (stop)

On waiting any longer

I’ve given up on this love getting stronger

I don’t feel you anymore

You darken my door

Whatever you’re looking for

(Hey!) Don’t come around here no more

I’ve given up (stop, ooh-ooh)

I’ve given up (stop ah, ah, ah, ooh, ooh)

I’ve given up (stop)

You tangled my emotions

I’ve given up

Please, admit it’s over

Lady

(Don’t come around here no more)

Stop walking down my street

(Don’t come around here no more)

Who do you expect to meet?

(Don’t come around here no more)

And whatever you’re looking for

(Hey!) Don’t come around here no more

(Hey!)

Honey, please (honey please)

Don’t come around here no more

Whatever you’re looking for

Uh-uh, ah, oh, ah, ah

(Ah, ah, ah, oh)

Don’t come around here no more

Oh-oh, oh, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Songwriters: David Allan Stewart / Tom Petty

Don’t Come Around Here No More lyrics © D-n-a Ltd., Bmg Music Publishing, Gone Gator Music, Tom Petty, Notoriousjbpsongs