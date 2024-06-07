Is Your Support Network Really a Barbed Wire Fence?
Memes to support them back, or to feel better about ditching them...😂
Some people and some things don’t deserve you. Don’t let them grind you down! If someone in your network is pulling you into an abyss of horror, let them go!
Or, leave some memes around. Maybe they’ll leave on their own.
But let’s say you’ve tried to tell them, and left some memes around and they still aren’t getting it. Time for a stronger message:
Life is a complete mystery isn’t it? Some supportive memes to get you through...
Just remember…
And if your relationship didn’t work out, there’s still life after love. There might even be another love. A beautiful cover of Cher’s Believe. (Better than her version, IMO.) ❤️
Lyrics
No matter how hard I try
You keep pushing me aside
And I can't break through
There's no talking to you
It's so sad that you're leaving
It takes time to believe it
But after all is said and done
You're gonna be the lonely one, oh
Do you believe in life after love?
I can feel something inside me say
I really don't think you're strong enough, no
Do you believe in life after love?
I can feel something inside me say
I really don't think you're strong enough, no
What am I supposed to do?
Sit around and wait for you?
Well, I can't do that
And there's no turning back
I need time to move on
I need a love to feel strong
'Cause I've had time to think it through
And maybe I'm too good for you, oh
Do you believe in life after love?
I can feel something inside me say
I really don't think you're strong enough, no
Do you believe in life after love?
I can feel something inside me say
I really don't think you're strong enough, no
Well, I know that I'll get through this
'Cause I know that I am strong
And I don't need you anymore
I don't need you anymore
Oh, I don't need you anymore
No, I don't need you anymore
Do you believe in life after love?
I can feel something inside me say
I really don't think you're strong enough, no
Do you believe in life after love?
I can feel something inside me say
I really don't think you're strong enough, no
Do you believe in life after love?
I can feel something inside me say
I really don't think you're strong enough, no
Do you believe in life after love?
I can feel something inside me say
I really don't think you're strong enough, no.
Songwriters: Brian Higgins / Steve Torch / Paul Barry
Believe lyrics © Bmg Rights Management Limited (UK)
guess i'm "old school" ............ kinda favor the Dylan classic :
https://genius.com/Bob-dylan-dont-think-twice-its-all-right-lyrics :
So long, honey babe
Where I'm bound, I can't tell
Goodbye's too good a word, babe
So I'll just say, "Fare thee well"
I ain't a-saying you treated me unkind
You could've done better, but I don't mind
You just kinda wasted my precious time
But don't think twice, it's all right
Sent the Don't let the bastards grind you down meme to my daughter and she loved it. Cheered her up! Thanks