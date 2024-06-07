Some people and some things don’t deserve you. Don’t let them grind you down! If someone in your network is pulling you into an abyss of horror, let them go!

Or, leave some memes around. Maybe they’ll leave on their own.

But let’s say you’ve tried to tell them, and left some memes around and they still aren’t getting it. Time for a stronger message:

Life is a complete mystery isn’t it? Some supportive memes to get you through...

Just remember…

And if your relationship didn’t work out, there’s still life after love. There might even be another love. A beautiful cover of Cher’s Believe. (Better than her version, IMO.) ❤️

Lyrics

No matter how hard I try

You keep pushing me aside

And I can't break through

There's no talking to you

It's so sad that you're leaving

It takes time to believe it

But after all is said and done

You're gonna be the lonely one, oh

Do you believe in life after love?

I can feel something inside me say

I really don't think you're strong enough, no

Do you believe in life after love?

I can feel something inside me say

I really don't think you're strong enough, no

What am I supposed to do?

Sit around and wait for you?

Well, I can't do that

And there's no turning back

I need time to move on

I need a love to feel strong

'Cause I've had time to think it through

And maybe I'm too good for you, oh

Do you believe in life after love?

I can feel something inside me say

I really don't think you're strong enough, no

Do you believe in life after love?

I can feel something inside me say

I really don't think you're strong enough, no

Well, I know that I'll get through this

'Cause I know that I am strong

And I don't need you anymore

I don't need you anymore

Oh, I don't need you anymore

No, I don't need you anymore

Do you believe in life after love?

I can feel something inside me say

I really don't think you're strong enough, no

Do you believe in life after love?

I can feel something inside me say

I really don't think you're strong enough, no

Do you believe in life after love?

I can feel something inside me say

I really don't think you're strong enough, no

Do you believe in life after love?

I can feel something inside me say

I really don't think you're strong enough, no.

