Harvest Moon over Stonehenge, October, 2025

What a strange time to be alive. So much keeps happening I can’t keep up! And I basically took the Summer off from writing, because I was busy putting in my back yard. So much work! But I kept finding and making you memes so today’s post is another Meme-A-Thon with commentary.

The Charlie Kirk Affair~Decoys Everywhere

I wasn’t going to write about this at all. It was so traumatic to watch and feel that I didn’t want to give it any more energy than it already had. But as the days and then weeks went by and more and more anomolies presented themselves in the narrative, I had write about it.

In the beginning I thought this was real and that Charlie was dead. Maybe he is, (I don’t think so) but at this point it hardly matters if he is, since the country wide PTSD this event caused is real. However, the way the investigation was handled has made me skeptical as hell that it was anything other than a staged and fake assassination.

And if he really is dead, the investigation is still fake AF. As usual, the PsyOperators want to wrap it up as soon as possible, and move on as if nothing really happened. And the stories have changed significantly as time went on, especially when evidence emerged that didn’t fit the narrative we were fed almost from 10 minutes after it happened…

And this is 2025, not 1963, and people have camera phones and social media accounts and communication happens faster so their narrative fell apart when multiple people started investigating it. Candace Owens thinks her revelations caused the PsyOperators to have to change their story because of so many people investigating it.

And I have a theory about the big beautiful hoax that was the Charlie Kirk affair.

What if all the people involved in this play didn’t know each other? There was a movie called The Thomas Crown Affair which was so fantastic they remade it with the same name but a new venue for the story. In both cases, the criminals didn’t know each other. A mastermind of the plot hired each one individually, gave them tasks to accomplish at the scene, and they all then went on their merry way, not knowing any of the other players.

It seems like there were multiple decoy actors, including Tyler Robinson himself. The George Zinn distraction, the long blonde curly haired guy who seemed to be celebrating while looking in the direction of the building where Tyler Robinson supposedly was, and several of the witnesses.

And I think Robinson didn’t know he was being set up to be the “patsy.” But he kind of thwarted their patsy plan when he turned himself in, admitting that he planted the gun, but saying he was not on the roof and did not shoot the rifle. Whoops…

Then there were sketchy witnesses at the event who in some cases turned out to be connected to the Kirk organization who were interviewed with conflicting accounts.

And then there was Ring camera footage of Tyler limping toward the woods where the rifle was found. And the Ring camera was from one of 12 houses owned by the same family. The family of a candidate for governor of Utah. Who owns a company that makes valves for the government and of the relatives who live in those houses many of them work at the company. Turns out valves are super important for all kinds of government infrastructure.

And then the conflicting narratives started pouring in like a deluge. He was shot with a 30-06 bullet from a rooftop. (Impossible, or his neck would have exploded. Ask any hunter.) He was shot from the right, the left, from behind, he wasn’t shot at all it was a squib going off.

If you consider that his hand held onto the microphone after his head dropped, and there was no blood spatter on his shirt, this doesn’t look real. Candace Owens says she saw footage from the camera that was behind him and there was no blood evident on his back or neck from that angle.

Click this 8 second video and see what appears to be a palm pistol shooting:

If that is the real shooter, that’s the guy who was asking the question when Charlie Kirk was murdered.

But it could be the way to set off the squib…I don’t know.

But here’s something I do know. The CIA is knee deep in assassinations going back many years and they seem to collaborate with an agency of the Israeli government quite a bit too…and I don’t think it would be that hard for a government agency to put someone in witness protection. So all bets are on the table for me about what really happened.

And fake or real shooting, the investigation is completely fake. Starting with the “one shot” theory. Here’s a forensic auditory file of the 2 shots and their echoes. (Source: John Cullen, forensic gun expert)

So it’s going to be hard to make the lone gunman kook one kill shot theory of shooters stick this time. These are two different weapons.

And then there is the whole Erika Kirk fake bad actress performance afterward, and the political rally/religious revival and all the really weird anomalies about the way the body was handled.

Multiple decoy theories and I just don’t believe what we’re being told at all.

The horrible irony about this, if he is dead, is that Charlie Kirk was an absolutist regarding free speech.

Middle East Peace

We had some other news too. After 3000 years all sides in the Middle East region got together and signed the Peace deal that President Trump brokered. This is actually monumental and deserves its own stack. It seems almost too good to be true. But on October 13, which is our USA holiday celebrating Christopher Colombus’ landing in our hemisphere and claiming the already occupied land for Spain, President Trump flew to Israel and Egypt to get all sides to sign the Peace deal and just as importantly, remaining hostages went home.

I’m not going to address the genocide war that just took place but no matter what, getting leaders in that region to agree to Peace is historic. You might think everyone would celebrate this on both sides of the aisle, but no, there is lots of silence on the left. Can’t give Orange Man any credit. Even after all the virtue signaling about freeing Palestine.

The Nobel prize committee said they would not consider a Peace prize for President Trump because he talks too much about America First. Stopping 8 wars in 9 months and especially a centuries old one, is not enough of an achievement. 🙃 Whatever else you can say about President Trump, this is a gigantic monumental achievement. Even if it does not last, it’s never happened before. Here’s how the visit went.

This was the headline in the Jerusalem Post Newspaper.

The Government Shutdown

In other news, the Government shut down and both sides are blaming the other, but since I am American citizens first, and don’t feel like paying the health care bills of illegal aliens, I side with the Republicans on this one. In the past, the Democrats vehemently demanded the Government stay open, but Orange Man Bad trumps all reason, so here we are.

But they can’t make stupid laws if they aren’t in session, so there’s that.

In a stupifying display, the Democrats are angry that President Trump is still paying our troops during the shutdown, from tariff revenue. And he’s still helping single Moms from other funds. They want everyone to suffer while they collect their paychecks. So that they can make taxpayers pay for illegal alien benefits.

And by the way…

Everyone President Trump and the Republicans had fun with sombrero memes after the shutdown was announced.

NO KINGS

Democrats are still big mad at President Trump for lots of other things too, especially that he talks to Vladimir Putin.

They’re so mad they are having No Kings Protests across the USA today as I write this. (October 18)

But if they’re in the mood for peaceful protesting, look out! The photos in the meme are from the Summer of 2020 when a lot of “mostly peaceful” protests about George Floyed occured.

On the lack of healthcare front, Walgreens finally got it right! 😂

I get it, I really do. Goes for memes and stacks too…😂

Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Charts to Share

Funny that they all think no one should be above the law except people who broke the law when they entered illegally…oh, and of course, themselves. How dare the Justice Department prosecute their actual crimes!

How Texans see the USA. 😂 It’s true.

Thank you to David Nelson for the idea for this one. 👇

He might not be so happy when he finds out this is really true. 👇

I can’t believe he has the gall to run for President with this record, but power is a hell of a drug…

His idea of humor while his state falls apart.

True story…👇

Actually, most of the time…

Besides the Charlie Kirk affair, the Government shutdown, the No Kings nationwide tantrums protests, and the Middle Eastern Peace Deal, we lost a couple of phenomenal greats.

Diane Keaton was one of my favorite actresses. A friend of my daughter actually knew her since they were teens, and he said she was an amazing person, totally down to earth, not blinded by fame at all. She kept her Oscar in a closet because she said she got it for being herself in Annie Hall, the only movie that she didn’t “act” in.

And we lost another fave musician of mine, John Lodge of The Moody Blues. my favorite band of all time.

In his honor, I’m sharing one of his songs that I’ve always loved. RIP John. Thanks for all the beautiful music.

“Isn’t Life Strange” is one of the Moody Blues’ longer songs, lasting for over six minutes. Its melody was based on Pachelbel‘s Canon In D. Enjoy! ❤️

