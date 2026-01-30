I keep hearing it’s a great time to be alive. I guess that depends on your definition of great. But for sure it’s a strange time to be alive. It kind of feels like people are walking around in a tinder box with a purse full of matches, ready to light it up at the slightest provocation, like Outrage Culture on steroids. So naturally Meme World is lit these days!

Feels like a repeat of the Summer of 2020 rage filled burning riots that were labeled “mostly peaceful protests.” Only this time they are using ice against ICE, spreading water on sidewalks and streets to make it too slick for ICE agents to drive or run quickly to apprehend mostly peaceful protestors. And throwing bottles of ice at them. There will probably be more FAFO moments.

Amazon Afflilate Link

Maybe we should listen to the people of Venezuela themselves. Hundreds of posts like this on X. 👇

I’m sure there are other states involved too. 👇

2020 Election Fraud is back in the spotlight!

We got a new Food Pyramid which for some reason is highly controversial in the world we live in now.

Such a good idea 👇In the past I have used a fake name to see how far it travelled. (spoiler alert: despite being told my data would not be shared, that fake name is still showing up 14 years later) Will be doing this from now on.

Some good Housing Market news. 👇Also he wants to make it illegal for Corporations like Black Rock to own single family dwellings. Great move!

Instead of the Summer of Outrage, 1967 was the Summer of Love. This song did cause a little outrage at the time for its *scandalous* lyrics! Enjoy! ❤️

Lyrics

You know that it would be untrue

You know that I would be a liar

If I was to say to you

Girl, we couldn’t get much higher

Come on, baby, light my fire

Come on, baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire

The time to hesitate is through

No time to wallow in the mire

Try now, we can only lose

And our love become a funeral pyre

Come on, baby, light my fire

Come on, baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire, yeah

The time to hesitate is through

No time to wallow in the mire

Try now, we can only lose

And our love become a funeral pyre

Come on, baby, light my fire

Come on, baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire, yeah

You know that it would be untrue

You know that I would be a liar

If I was to say to you

Girl, we couldn’t get much higher

Come on, baby, light my fire

Come on, baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire

Try to set the night on fire

Try to set the night on fire

Try to set the night on fire

Songwriters: Jim Morrison / John Densmore / Ray Manzarek / Robby Krieger

Light My Fire lyrics © Wixen Music Publishing