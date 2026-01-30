Bliss And Blisters

Bliss And Blisters

Amaterasu Solar
4d

A bit too much supporting the illusion of divide - Dems/Reps - for My taste, but a number of these were good!

I have a meme I wish I could post here of an eagle with wings outspread. The left wing is labeled "Left Wing," and the right wing is labeled "Right Wing," with the label, "Same Dirty Bird" over the whole of the bird.

The moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) control the (very literal!!!) play on the world stage, and the "parties" are there to keep Us divided and fighting One anOther, rather than focusing on solving for that dirty bird.

Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them

John Wright's avatar
John Wright
4d

Awesome collection of memes! Very creative Greenland one!

