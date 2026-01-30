Latest Outrages, January 2026 Edition
Outrage Culture Meme-A-Thon
I keep hearing it’s a great time to be alive. I guess that depends on your definition of great. But for sure it’s a strange time to be alive. It kind of feels like people are walking around in a tinder box with a purse full of matches, ready to light it up at the slightest provocation, like Outrage Culture on steroids. So naturally Meme World is lit these days!
Feels like a repeat of the Summer of 2020 rage filled burning riots that were labeled “mostly peaceful protests.” Only this time they are using ice against ICE, spreading water on sidewalks and streets to make it too slick for ICE agents to drive or run quickly to apprehend
mostly peaceful protestors. And throwing bottles of ice at them. There will probably be more FAFO moments.
Maybe we should listen to the people of Venezuela themselves. Hundreds of posts like this on X. 👇
I’m sure there are other states involved too. 👇
2020 Election Fraud is back in the spotlight!
We got a new Food Pyramid which for some reason is highly controversial in the world we live in now.
Such a good idea 👇In the past I have used a fake name to see how far it travelled. (spoiler alert: despite being told my data would not be shared, that fake name is still showing up 14 years later) Will be doing this from now on.
Some good Housing Market news. 👇Also he wants to make it illegal for Corporations like Black Rock to own single family dwellings. Great move!
Instead of the Summer of Outrage, 1967 was the Summer of Love. This song did cause a little outrage at the time for its *scandalous* lyrics! Enjoy! ❤️
Lyrics
You know that it would be untrue
You know that I would be a liar
If I was to say to you
Girl, we couldn’t get much higher
Come on, baby, light my fire
Come on, baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire
The time to hesitate is through
No time to wallow in the mire
Try now, we can only lose
And our love become a funeral pyre
Come on, baby, light my fire
Come on, baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire, yeah
The time to hesitate is through
No time to wallow in the mire
Try now, we can only lose
And our love become a funeral pyre
Come on, baby, light my fire
Come on, baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire, yeah
You know that it would be untrue
You know that I would be a liar
If I was to say to you
Girl, we couldn’t get much higher
Come on, baby, light my fire
Come on, baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire
Try to set the night on fire
Try to set the night on fire
Try to set the night on fire
Songwriters: Jim Morrison / John Densmore / Ray Manzarek / Robby Krieger
Light My Fire lyrics © Wixen Music Publishing
A bit too much supporting the illusion of divide - Dems/Reps - for My taste, but a number of these were good!
I have a meme I wish I could post here of an eagle with wings outspread. The left wing is labeled "Left Wing," and the right wing is labeled "Right Wing," with the label, "Same Dirty Bird" over the whole of the bird.
The moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) control the (very literal!!!) play on the world stage, and the "parties" are there to keep Us divided and fighting One anOther, rather than focusing on solving for that dirty bird.
Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them
Awesome collection of memes! Very creative Greenland one!