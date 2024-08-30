*Shout out to David for the subtitle.

Sometimes I’ve been asked why I do so many meme posts. It’s simple really. It’s because I just love how so much truth can be conveyed in a little image. So for today’s post I’m meme-ing about memes.

Side note: Some of my little memes have been so effective controversial that I got kicked off Facebook and Twitter both, more than once! I have to admit some of those memes were a little edgy, ok, a lot edgy. None of the ones here got me in trouble though. 😂 Enjoy a memefest about memes and memers!

EL GATO MALO over at bad cattitude says this:

i shall seek the meme.

for memes are the mind freer.

memes are the little life that bring total consciousness.

i will make my memes.

i will permit them to show the world as it is: dank and hopeful

and when i have memed and they have cried

i shall meme them for crying. and only i will remain.

🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛

This might be how some of my subscribers feel! 😂👇

Something different for today. Pink’s trapeze performance at the Grammy Awards in 2010 was a show stopper. Singing Glitter in the Air while twirling in the air. My favorite Grammy performance ever. Enjoy! ❤️

Glitter in the Air Lyrics:

Have you ever fed a lover with just your hands?

Close your eyes and trust it, just trust it

Have you ever thrown a fist full of glitter in the air?

Have you ever looked fear in the face

And said I just don't care?

And it's only half past the point of no return

The tip of the iceberg

The sun before the burn

The thunder before the lightning

Breath before the phrase

Have you ever felt this way?

Have you ever hated yourself for staring at the phone?

Your whole life waiting on the ring to prove you're not alone.

Have you ever been touched so gently you had to cry?

Have you ever invited a stranger to come inside?

It's only half past the point of oblivion

The hourglass on the table

The walk before the run

The breath before the kiss

And the fear before the flames

Have you ever felt this way?

La la la la la la la la

There you are, sitting in the garden

Clutching my coffee

Calling me sugar

You called me sugar

Have you ever wished for an endless night?

Lassoed the moon and the stars and pulled that rope tight

Have you ever held your breath and asked yourself

Will it ever get better than tonight?

Tonight

Songwriters: Alicia Moore / William Mann

Glitter in the Air lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC