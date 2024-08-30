*Shout out to David for the subtitle.
Sometimes I’ve been asked why I do so many meme posts. It’s simple really. It’s because I just love how so much truth can be conveyed in a little image. So for today’s post I’m meme-ing about memes.
Side note: Some of my little memes have been so
effective controversial that I got kicked off Facebook and Twitter both, more than once! I have to admit some of those memes were a little edgy, ok, a lot edgy. None of the ones here got me in trouble though. 😂 Enjoy a memefest about memes and memers!
EL GATO MALO over at bad cattitude says this:
i shall seek the meme.
for memes are the mind freer.
memes are the little life that bring total consciousness.
i will make my memes.
i will permit them to show the world as it is: dank and hopeful
and when i have memed and they have cried
i shall meme them for crying. and only i will remain.
🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛
This might be how some of my subscribers feel! 😂👇
Something different for today. Pink’s trapeze performance at the Grammy Awards in 2010 was a show stopper. Singing Glitter in the Air while twirling in the air. My favorite Grammy performance ever. Enjoy! ❤️
Glitter in the Air Lyrics:
Have you ever fed a lover with just your hands?
Close your eyes and trust it, just trust it
Have you ever thrown a fist full of glitter in the air?
Have you ever looked fear in the face
And said I just don't care?
And it's only half past the point of no return
The tip of the iceberg
The sun before the burn
The thunder before the lightning
Breath before the phrase
Have you ever felt this way?
Have you ever hated yourself for staring at the phone?
Your whole life waiting on the ring to prove you're not alone.
Have you ever been touched so gently you had to cry?
Have you ever invited a stranger to come inside?
It's only half past the point of oblivion
The hourglass on the table
The walk before the run
The breath before the kiss
And the fear before the flames
Have you ever felt this way?
La la la la la la la la
There you are, sitting in the garden
Clutching my coffee
Calling me sugar
You called me sugar
Have you ever wished for an endless night?
Lassoed the moon and the stars and pulled that rope tight
Have you ever held your breath and asked yourself
Will it ever get better than tonight?
Tonight
Songwriters: Alicia Moore / William Mann
Glitter in the Air lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
back in the day before middle class started getting onto memes.
There was a folder on my desktop dedicated to each politician.
Now its too easy lol.
The Jesus verse! 🤣
All of ‘em good tho’…