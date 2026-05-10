Mother's Day Meme-A-Thon
Moms Deserve All The Things
Just a little reminder:
I was going to write about my Mother but instead I’m just going to share memes to convey some timeless life advice that she would agree with. But I do have to give her a shout out. Her name was Norma, and she was a crack shot. (seldom missed her target!) She grew up hunting and fishing and shooting at targets for practice. And her words could hit you like a bullet between the eyes. She did not mince words.
Also, she was always complaining about being too hot. We thought Mom must have been part Eskimo. She kept the thermometer at a ridiculously cold temperature and all my friends joked about our refrigerator house. So I laughed hard when I saw this. Hot deal on norma ammo! I can’t think of a more appropriate product to bear her name! RIP Mom. Hope it’s not hot where you are now! 😂
Some Moms could use a lot of work on their tone! Still, kudos to all the Moms
from hell out there - you keep us on our toes, teach us valuable life lessons (whether we want to learn them or not), and remind us that no matter how bad our day may be going, at least we made it to adulthood intact. (mostly)
I’ve included some of my Funny Mom TShirts and products here but if you want to see many more, you can find them at: Funny Mom Gifts. You don’t have to wait for a holiday to spoil them though. Moms with a sense of humor like funny gifts all year round.
Okay, on to the memes. Enjoy!
Want relationship advice? Maybe not from this guy…
Perhaps he should have thought of this:
(Yes, I know the meme maker misspelled raccoon~maybe they’re the raccoons on meth~Freudian slip?)
This is actually really good advice. 👇
Sometimes relationships can be Heaven on Earth.
But if it doesn’t work out…
Pretty accurate depiction of AI conversatons. As the saying goes, garbage in=garbage out. User/Buyer beware.
Reminder, don’t sweat the small stuff…
And finally…
Happy Mother’s Day to all Moms! ❤️Enjoy your day! I think Rod Stewart captured the wishes of all Mothers when he wrote/sang this song. Enjoy! ❤️
Forever Young Lyrics
May the good Lord be with you
Down every road you roam
And may sunshine and happiness
Surround you when you're far from home
And may you grow to be proud
Dignified and true
And do unto others
As you'd have done to you
Be courageous and be brave
And in my heart, you'll always stay
Forever young, forever young
Forever young, forever young
May good fortune be with you
May your guiding light be strong
Build a stairway to Heaven
With a prince or a vagabond
And may you never love in vain
And in my heart you will remain
Forever young, forever young
Forever young, forever young
Forever young, forever young
And when you finally fly away
I'll be hoping that I served you well
For all the wisdom of a lifetime
No one can ever tell
But whatever road you choose
I'm right behind you, win or lose
Forever young, forever young
Forever young, forever young
Forever young, forever young
Forever young, forever young
Songwriters: Rod Stewart, Jim Cregan, and Kevin Savigar
© Rod Stewart, Jim Cregan, Kevin Savigar, and Special Rider Music (Bob Dylan’s music publishing company, because Rod realized his song was a lot like Bob Dylan’s original and agreed to share royalties with him, a rare moment of musical credit cooperation saving the expense of a lawsuit.)
To all the mothers in and out of this world xxx (this includes cat and dog and other fur and feather moms)
Brilliant as always