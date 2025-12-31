Chapter 2025 of the Never Ending PsyOpera is about to wrap, and feels like the fastest year in history.

What a year, especially for US politics; it’s like the country hit the reset button and woke up in a new timeline. The following are some highlights, and only represent a tiny fraction of the lightning fast, rapid fire news flashes this year.

In January President Trump was triumphantly inaugurated as 47th President again, promising to Make America Great... Again! He immediately signed epic executive orders sealing borders and slashing bureaucracy. He also undid all of Autopen’s executive orders who undid President Trump’s previous executive orders who undid Obama’s executive orders, and so on and so on probably going back to George Washington so I guess executive orders are kind of like a game of Bridge. *My E.O. trumps your E.O.!*

While LA wildfires raged (thanks, Newsom’s water policies?), Trump raged about the incompetence, but uttered not a word about suspected DEW’s to usher in a Smart City in time for the 2028 Olympics. That’s just a conspiracy theory, you guys. To date hardly any new permits to rebuild any destroyed properties have been issued but that’s just a coincidence; everyone knows California specializes in red tape!

Meanwhile President Trump and Elon Musk announced their DOGE initiative, and by February DOGE’s 19 year old computer geek “Big Balls” dominated mainstream news. Such is the state of our “culture.”

I was not going to cover the confirmation hearings at all because “Partisan BS theater” covers it completely. But I have to mention the weirdest confirmation question of all time: “ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONESIES?” spoken rather loudly by Bernie Sanders to RFK Jr, accompanied by photos of anti vax baby onesies. That has to be Peak confirmation insanity!

Moving along, President Trump dove headfirst into MAHA with RFK Jr. at the helm of Health and Human Services. They rolled out nationwide initiatives to tackle chronic diseases, banning harmful additives in food, and pushing for cleaner water supplies.

So by Spring, we saw obesity rates dipping for the first time in decades, with free community fitness programs popping up everywhere. Kids in schools were munching on real veggies instead of processed junk…all good news.

But sadly, Bobby is dragging his feet on getting rid of mRNA vaccines. Instead he’s diverting attention to Tylenol. Yes, it’s Tylenol that is driving autism, you guys! 🤣

Note: Tylenol is a liver toxin and shouldn’t be ingested at all and especially during pregnancy, but let’s be real; the autism explosion exactly correlates with the vaccine explosion which started in 1986 that exactly correlates with Big pHARMa gaining liability protection from any consequences of their poison injections.

And please don’t get me started on the “correlation doesn’t equal causation” argument. They use correlation in every pHARMa study before drug approval to prove efficacy. Only after the jab has pierced the arm is correlation suddenly coincidence. Total shitfuckery.

But getting back to the 2025 timeline, in February Trump’s bold tariffs kicked in, making China scream in protest. This has brought many jobs home and resulted in massive investment by overseas firms. Love him or hate him, our President seems to be a good business negotiator. The Economy started heating up like Trump’s dance moves! Sorry, I know you need eye bleach now. Dancing is not his strong suit, to say the least. 😂

In March RFK Jr. heroically cleaned house at HHS, firing dead weight in pursuit of health freedom. DOGE (Elon & Vivek) started draining the swamp with massive layoffs, and bureaucrats started screaming! Bad guys started being deported in record numbers so the Left started melting down in record numbers. *You can’t deport our voters undocumented immigrants!*

In Space news, an all female crew went about 66 miles above the Earth for 11 minutes. (They sure do love their numerology.) And Elon went and got the astronauts who were stranded on the International Space Station. This barely made the news, probably because Elon pointed out that he could have gotten them sooner but Autopen didn’t want Trump to get a popularity bump against Kamala if Elon went and got them during his administration. *Come on man, votes are more important than astronauts stranded in space!*

April brought more swamp-draining brilliance: both the IRS and the SSA were slimmed down for efficiency and taxpayers rejoiced! Just kidding, the entire Left had conniption fits over those poor federal workers losing their jobs. *These workers were vaccinated, you MAGA meanies, they aren’t unvaxxed like you were when we wanted you all fired.*

As cartel kings were extradited from Mexico, Trump’s tough stance started paying off bigly. Tariff tweaks kept the economy booming despite whiny lawsuits. I don’t understand why it’s okay for all those other countries to tariff us but we aren’t supposed to tariff them? 🙃

May and June were busy too. Catholics got a new Pope and he’s the first American Pope ever. Finally, after 250 years! All my Catholic friends really loved that.

On Memorial Day our President posted this message on Truth Social: “HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS...” I guess honoring our war dead, which is the purpose of the day, was a reach too far. Timing is everything, right?

But USAID was dismantled! This saved billions from foreign waste; America First baby! And once again the Left melted down over their corrupt money laundering grifting agencies NGO’s being defunded.

There did turn out to be some sweet bipartisan moments. Congress actually passed the Healthy Families Act in June, a MAHA-backed bill that expanded access to organic farming subsidies and mental health resources. YAY!

Even some blue state senators jumped on board, praising how it boosted local economies. Unemployment hit record lows as green jobs in sustainable agriculture exploded, creating over a million positions by fall.

July and August were hot in every way. ICE was on fire (figuratively!) as deportations were soaring! Tariff revenue came pouring in, funding America. Agency eliminations continued, reaching for the goal of a government with maximum efficiency. (per Elon)

And President Trump bombed Iran, just like John McCain wanted us to! Remember his clever in his own mind little song… 🎶Bomb bomb bomb, bomb bomb Iran…🎶 *Note: This is not an endorsement. I am anti-war. And especially anti-fighting Israel’s wars.*

Speaking of hot, Sydney Sweeney sizzled in a jean commercial and the Left went ballistic and called the company who featured her, and the red blooded men who loved her, Nazis.

Also an executive kissed his co-worker on the Coldplay Kiss Cam which was kind of awkward since they were both married to other people. Whoops! Fastest company resignation ever…

But the highlight of Summer was undoubtably the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in August! Everyone loves a Hollywood ending! For her sake and ours, let’s hope we won’t have to listen to any more new songs about her ex’s.

September ushered in a new era of policing the International waters in our own hemisphere instead of Europe’s. Our U.S. Coast Guard and Navy smashed drug runners off Venezuela; the bad guys lost, America wins! Or alternately, *President Trump wants to start a war! What kind of Peace President is he?*

Or another possibility, maybe it’s to get back some of the money that Venezuela is required to give back under an International court order from 2014 for seizing American company assets starting back in 1976. It has never complied with that order. (President Trump hinted as much.)

In December he announced massive “Trump Class” warships and of course they will be the biggest and best ever! Because our President has never accomplished anything that wasn’t an opportunity for hyperbole.

Who knows why we need huge ships? I don’t get it, as they are gigantic floating targets, easily destroyed in this age of satellites, missles, and drones, but maybe it’s job security for steel and weapons manufacturers and ship builders and arms dealers?

Overall, the news this year was dominated by President Trump’s game changing initiatives. He pulled off what everyone thought was impossible, brokering peace deals in the Middle East and around the world, and de-escalating tensions with Russia and Ukraine. It’s earth shattering to get the Middle Eastern nations to agree on anything so this should be recognized as an achievement even by those who hate him, but Orange Man Bad trumps all reason, apparently.

Still, remember that handshake in Geneva? Trade pacts flowed in, boosting US exports like never before. And the economy? Boom! Gas prices plummeted to under $2.50 a gallon across most of the nation after he ramped up domestic drilling and cut red tape. Ours was $1.99 yesterday!

Inflation? Crushed it! Down to a chill 1.5% by summer, thanks to supply chain fixes and the lower cost of energy. Groceries got cheaper, people could afford vacations again, and the stock market hit all-time highs.

By the end of the year President Trump’s mantra of “America First” actually delivered as jobs surged, borders were secured without chaos, and inflation was tamed. Good thing those jobs surged though, because AI seems like it’s replacing a lot of jobs!

When you demand the Epstein files but forget you’re in them…

Meanwhile the Epstein files filled the airwaves all year long. Funny but our government has had them for years so why wait until now? Anyway, when Democrats screamed ‘RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!’ thinking they would torch President Trump...they forgot Bill Clinton’s name and face are plastered on at least 26 pages from island visits, flight logs, and shady parties. Epic self-own of the decade. Transparency kinda hit like Karma on that one.

When Israel acting like a bully fractured MAGA…

The unbreakable US-Israel alliance stirred up some real domestic drama. Critics called it “puppeteering,” with protests erupting in cities like Chicago and LA over unchecked support amid Gaza escalations. College campuses boiled over, with free speech clashes leading to resignations at Ivy Leagues.

Polls showed Gen Z splitting from Boomers, fueling heated family dinners and social media wars. Our government’s iron clad stance of appeasing supporting Israel highlighted deep divides on foreign policy.

The PsyOperators don’t want you to speak freely; you might change someone’s mind misinform someone. And that might lead to questioning narratives. And that might lead to rebellion.

The defining issue of the year might be Free Speech as it’s been under worldwide assault like never before! The EU bureaucrats slapped ridiculous fines on platforms for “deceptive” blue checks (140 Million Euro hit on X!) and governments everywhere pushed censorship hard, labeling inconvenient truth as “misinfo.”

And in September we witnessed the assassination of a Free Speech Advocate, Charlie Kirk, in broad daylight, to silence his speech! Not only that but many on the Left went beserk (again) celebrating his death because *he said things we disagree with so he deserved to die.*

But the U.S. is leading the charge to restore Free Speech worldwide. President Trump’s Day One executive order crushed federal censorship, protecting Americans’ voices. Members of his cabinet are pressuring the UK to stop their arrests and harrassment of their citizens for speaking truth on social media.

And Elon Musk? No matter what you think of him, he saved Free Speech on XTwitter. They even let me have a new account! (after being kicked off twice and denied a new one before Elon bought it) Any speech “right of center” or “anti-pHARMa” was censored before he bought it and he has been loudly calling out the EU for censorship. I applaud this, because if we lose Free Speech, it’s over. The oligarchs will own us completely. It seems as if England has already fallen.

🌟🍾 ✨ 🍷⭐🍹 🌟🍾 ✨ 🍷⭐🍹 🌟🍾 ✨🍷 ⭐🍹 🌟 🍾✨ 🍷⭐

Meanwhile the never ending PsyOpera continues and it’s probably good to remember this one tenet that underlies it all:

The Never Ending PsyOpera

Poison the skies with industrial waste.

It’s only the air we breathe.

Treat the side effects with poison pills.

Treat the poison pill side effects with more poison pills.

Cover the sun in those poison skies.

Lessen your Vitamin D synthesis.

Lessen the crops’ photosynthesis.

Treat the side effects with poison pills.

Treat the poison pill side effects with more poison pills.

Poison the water with industrial waste.

Propagandize that it’s good for teeth.

Don’t forget to induce false scarcity.

Treat the side effects with poison pills.

Treat the poison pill side effects with more poison pills.

Poison the soil with multiple chemicals.

The augmented air and water help.

Grow the food in all the poison.

Treat the side effects with poison pills.

Treat the poison pill side effects with more poison pills.

Atrazine has been poisoning our waters — and our planet — for decades.

It is a toxic, hormone-disrupting weedkiller. It’s so dangerous that it’s already been banned in 60 countries. In fact, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has confirmed atrazine is a probable carcinogen.

Despite this, atrazine is still sprayed across millions of acres of cornfields, threatening farmers, farmworkers, and neighbors, washing into waterways and harming fish, frogs, and the ecosystems that sustain us all.

Poison the body with shots and pills.

Start the minute they’re born with Hepatitis B.

So what if they’re babies not doing drugs or having sex?

Big pHARMa needs to jump start the cascade of side effects.

Treat the side effects with poison pills.

Treat the poison pill side effects with more poison pills.

And by the way, all effects are effects. Side effects are just other effects. But calling them “side” effects is designed to make you think they are just benign effects you need to put up with to experience the magical main effects of the poisons. So what if this means you need more poisons to counter the “side” effects in a never ending cascade? They’re a feature, not a bug.

Poison the planet with bombs and explosions.

Depleted uranium drifts world wide,

With a half life of 4.5 Billion years,

And the land never recovers, nor many a soul.

Treat the side effects with poison pills.

Treat the poison pill side effects with more poison pills.

Poison minds with fake news about

Climate change being an emergency.

Create a world wide climate change economy.

Follow the money to see who benefits. (It’s not you.)

Repeat. (with any narrative)

Print money into infinity.

Pay off all the PsyOperators:

The bankers, Big pHARMa, Big Agriculture, the War Machine,

Black Rock, Blackstone, Bill Gates of Hell et al,

And the fake Foundations that exist to enrich

The PsyOperators, and this is not an all inclusive list…

It’s a cycle of death, not life, this scripted PsyOpera,

On a prison planet with PsyOperators pulling all the strings.

The Grand Never Ending PsyOpera.

I’ve been wondering for a while why we are paid extremely low interest rates on our money that we leave in banks for safekeeping, but the banks charge 18-24% interest on credit cards and 6% + interest on mortgages and car loans or much more in many cases. This is just very unbalanced in their favor.

Theoretically it’s our depositor money they are using to make those loans so shouldn’t we share a little in the profit that comes from the interest? Or at least pay less interest on credit cards?

Of course, with fractional banking they actually create money out of thin air anyway, so why can’t they create a little for the depositors?

There is a lot more wrong with the banks but that basic level of unfairness underpins the whole system.

Either way, the sheep get eaten, by the wolf, or by the shepherd.

If it all gets to be too much, you can always follow this advice. 😂

Usually miracles happen a good bit before you see their effects.

Like starlight reaching the earth, except faster.

Which means some really huge ones may have already happened.

Act surprised!

~Notes from the Universe, Mike Dooley

Thanks for hanging out with me this year. And special thanks to those of you who bought my merch and spoiled me with coffee. ❤️ Enjoy one of my favorite Enya songs, Angeles. Here’s hoping many Angels accompany you wherever this year takes you, and that 2026 is better for everyone. 💝💕❤️

