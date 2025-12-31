Bliss And Blisters

Bliss And Blisters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Saxxon Creative's avatar
Saxxon Creative
3d

Great article. I really wish the American people well. Its fkd in australia with incompetent politicians and a uniparty, but at least you guys have a chance at something revolutionary.

keep up the cool memes and writing always enjoy your work. <3 your new year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Heather B and others
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
2d

These memes were dope!! LMAO.

Happy Holly-days!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heather B
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Burns · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture