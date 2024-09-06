I’m back with a memefest honoring all the shitposters. I’ll be sharing some shitposts memes too. 😂 Shitposting is a modern form of online provocation. The term itself appeared around the mid-2000s on image boards.

Shitposts are generally intentionally designed to derail discussions or cause the biggest reaction with the least effort so memes are a perfect way to shitpost. That’s one reason why authorities hate them. A lot of truth gets shared in memes so they’re an antidote to censorship! Big love to all the shitposters and meme makers. ❤️

Here’s a few of my recent warnings from Facebook. The meme they are referencing was posted in a private group, not publicly. Their “community standards” allow requests to kill our former President (45) to stay up, but not jokes about a former Presidential partner’s anatomy. 🤡

Here’s the meme they were big mad about and removed.

Here’s another shit post they hated. Their community standards are a joke. They ended up removing it. No tranny jokes allowed!

And another. I’m probably treading on thin ice at this point. But what’s another deleted account among shitposting friends.😂 I don’t Spam. It was one post in a private group.

I get it, Facebook. Criticizing Democrats is not allowed!

But here’s a funny thing about Facebook. This is the group they suggested to me: I guess they must get me on some level. 😂 Over half a million members who wonder about fuckery. So far I haven’t joined but I bet it’s a fun group! 😂

I think this might be me. 👇😂

Shout Out to Kemper Williams for the idea to feature some Neil Diamond music. I missed the obvious opportunity to feature his Hot August Night album on my Hot August Memes post, duh, why didn’t I think of that? Thanks Judge!

This song is my favorite from Neil’s album “Moods.” 70’s Music for the win! “You are the sun, I am the moon, you are the words, I am the tune, play me.” Masterful lyricist! I hope there is someone you feel that way about. ❤️

