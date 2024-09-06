I’m back with a memefest honoring all the shitposters. I’ll be sharing some
shitposts memes too. 😂 Shitposting is a modern form of online provocation. The term itself appeared around the mid-2000s on image boards.
Shitposts are generally intentionally designed to derail discussions or cause the biggest reaction with the least effort so memes are a perfect way to shitpost. That’s one reason why authorities hate them. A lot of truth gets shared in memes so they’re an antidote to censorship! Big love to all the shitposters and meme makers. ❤️
Here’s a few of my recent warnings from Facebook. The meme they are referencing was posted in a private group, not publicly. Their “community standards” allow requests to kill our former President (45) to stay up, but not jokes about a former Presidential partner’s anatomy. 🤡
Here’s the meme they were big mad about and removed.
Here’s another shit post they hated. Their community standards are a joke. They ended up removing it. No tranny jokes allowed!
And another. I’m probably treading on thin ice at this point. But what’s another deleted account among shitposting friends.😂 I don’t Spam. It was one post in a private group.
I get it, Facebook. Criticizing Democrats is not allowed!
But here’s a funny thing about Facebook. This is the group they suggested to me: I guess they must get me on some level. 😂 Over half a million members who wonder about fuckery. So far I haven’t joined but I bet it’s a fun group! 😂
I think this might be me. 👇😂
Shout Out to Kemper Williams for the idea to feature some Neil Diamond music. I missed the obvious opportunity to feature his Hot August Night album on my Hot August Memes post, duh, why didn’t I think of that? Thanks Judge!
This song is my favorite from Neil’s album “Moods.” 70’s Music for the win! “You are the sun, I am the moon, you are the words, I am the tune, play me.” Masterful lyricist! I hope there is someone you feel that way about. ❤️
Lyrics
She was morning
And I was nighttime
I one day woke up
To find her lying beside my bed
I softly said, "Come take me"
For I was lonely
In need of someone
As though I'd done someone wrong somewhere
But I don't know where
I don't know where
Come lately
You are the sun, I am the moon
You are the words, I am the tune
Play me
Song she sang to me
Song she bring to me
Words that rang in me
Rhyme that sprang from me
Warmed the night
And what was right
Became me
You are the sun, I am the moon
You are the words, I am the tune
Play me
And so it was
That I came to travel
Upon a road that was thorned and narrow
Another place
Another grace
Would save me
You are the sun, I am the moon
You are the words, I am the tune
Play me
You are the sun, I am the moon
You are the words, I am the tune
Play me
Songwriter: Neil Diamond
Play Me lyrics © Universal Tunes
nice. Got to love how memes have been militarised by the MSM normie controller wankers.
You know your in a totalitarian dictatorship when the powers in charge cant handle a joke oor a cartoon.... confirmation complete kkkkkkkkk.
Candace for president! Monica for president!
PS that Off spray makes me sick and the mosquitoes do just like in the pic. They eat me alive.
These memes were worth restacking. Lots of truth in a few pics. Happy Friday!