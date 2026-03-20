Bliss And Blisters

Bliss And Blisters

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
15hEdited

So this is why my substack isn't more popular... 85% of people would rather die than think!

HoMEOWner... love it!

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1 reply by Heather B
Cat Thompson's avatar
Cat Thompson
14h

Excellent collection!

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1 reply by Heather B
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