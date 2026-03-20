“Five percent of the people think; ten percent of the people think they think; and the other eighty-five percent would rather die than think.” ~Thomas Edison

That explains a lot!

I totally get not wanting to think though. With all that has been happening recently, it’s a less painful existence if you avoid thinking and pretend it’s all okay, so I’ve joined the 85% now. Just kidding, I can’t turn my brain off, even though I want to lately.

As you can probably imagine, Memeland is now even more lively than normal. Enjoy some recent memes about our existence in the current space/time continuum.

Happy Spring!

Thought I’d start with some night sky wonder.

Have to admit, it feels bittersweet to read this one. Nice to be right, but I know too many autistic children to be happy about it. 👇

Probably true everywhere, but especially true in Texas

The troller in chief speaks…

Marco Rubio in costume for his 37th job. 😂

This alone should guarantee they aren’t elected again but it won’t…

Fact checked. It’s true. 😢😭

Seems like this should have been bigger news…

Gavin Newsom, pandering and race baiting … condescending much?

The insanity of the Covid 19 Vaccine disaster in a timeline

The Big Flip flop😢What happened?

✝️ “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers, against the directors of this world of darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in high places.” ~Ephesians 6:12 ✝️

Wicked games are everywhere, and the world is on fire. Enjoy the velvet voice of Chris Isaak and please take care of yourselves. It’s a weird time to be alive. ❤️💕❤️

Lyrics

The world was on fire and no one could save me but you

It’s strange what desire will make foolish people do

I’d never dreamed that I’d meet somebody like you

And I’d never dreamed that I’d lose somebody like you

No, I don’t wanna fall in love

(This world is only gonna break your heart)

No, I don’t wanna fall in love

(This world is only gonna break your heart)

With you

With you

(This world is only gonna break your heart)

What a wicked game to play, to make me feel this way

What a wicked thing to do, to let me dream of you

What a wicked thing to say, you never felt this way

What a wicked thing to do, to make me dream of you

And I don’t wanna fall in love

(This world is only gonna break your heart)

No, I don’t wanna fall in love

(This world is only gonna break your heart)

With you

World was on fire, no one could save me but you

It’s strange what desire will make foolish people do

I’d never dreamed that I’d love somebody like you

And I’d never dreamed that I’d lose somebody like you

No, I don’t wanna fall in love

(This world is only gonna break your heart)

No, I don’t wanna fall in love

(This world is only gonna break your heart)

With you

(This world is only gonna break your heart)

With you

(This world is only gonna break your heart)

No, I...

(This world is only gonna break your heart)

Nobody loves no one

Songwriter: Chris Isaak

Wicked Game lyrics © C. Isaak Music Publishing Co., Artistribe Ltd