It’s been a while since I did a catch all meme fest. These are all ones I made and found in the last few weeks. This Summer has been so weird! I’m just hoping to bring an antidote to the gloom. Enjoy! ❤️
Enjoy Blue Oyster Cult’s answer to the madness: Don’t Fear the Reaper. One of my favorite songs. ❤️
Lyrics
All our times have come
Here but now they're gone
Seasons don't fear the reaper
Nor do the wind, the sun or the rain
We can be like they are
Come on, baby (don't fear the reaper)
Baby, take my hand (don't fear the reaper)
We'll be able to fly (don't fear the reaper)
Baby, I'm your man
La, la, la, la, la
La, la, la, la, la
Valentine is done
Here but now they're gone
Romeo and Juliet
Are together in eternity (Romeo and Juliet)
40, 000 men and women everyday (like Romeo and Juliet)
40, 000 men and women everyday (redefine happiness)
Another 40, 000 coming everyday (we can be like they are)
Come on, baby (don't fear the reaper)
Baby, take my hand (don't fear the reaper)
We'll be able to fly (don't fear the reaper)
Baby, I'm your man
La, la, la, la, la
La, la, la, la, la
Love of two is one
Here but now they're gone
Came the last night of sadness
And it was clear she couldn't go on
Then the door was open and the wind appeared
The candles blew and then disappeared
The curtains flew and then he appeared
Saying don't be afraid
Come on, baby (and she had no fear)
And she ran to him (then they started to fly)
They looked backward and said goodbye (she had become like they are)
She had taken his hand (she had become like they are)
Come on, baby (don't fear the reaper)
Songwriter: Donald Roeser
(Don’t Fear) The Reaper lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Thanks! Great collection especially in the end where you really explored the room with the perfect amount cowbell.
Thank you!