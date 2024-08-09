It’s been a while since I did a catch all meme fest. These are all ones I made and found in the last few weeks. This Summer has been so weird! I’m just hoping to bring an antidote to the gloom. Enjoy! ❤️

Enjoy Blue Oyster Cult’s answer to the madness: Don’t Fear the Reaper. One of my favorite songs. ❤️

Lyrics

All our times have come

Here but now they're gone

Seasons don't fear the reaper

Nor do the wind, the sun or the rain

We can be like they are

Come on, baby (don't fear the reaper)

Baby, take my hand (don't fear the reaper)

We'll be able to fly (don't fear the reaper)

Baby, I'm your man

La, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la

Valentine is done

Here but now they're gone

Romeo and Juliet

Are together in eternity (Romeo and Juliet)

40, 000 men and women everyday (like Romeo and Juliet)

40, 000 men and women everyday (redefine happiness)

Another 40, 000 coming everyday (we can be like they are)

Come on, baby (don't fear the reaper)

Baby, take my hand (don't fear the reaper)

We'll be able to fly (don't fear the reaper)

Baby, I'm your man

La, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la

Love of two is one

Here but now they're gone

Came the last night of sadness

And it was clear she couldn't go on

Then the door was open and the wind appeared

The candles blew and then disappeared

The curtains flew and then he appeared

Saying don't be afraid

Come on, baby (and she had no fear)

And she ran to him (then they started to fly)

They looked backward and said goodbye (she had become like they are)

She had taken his hand (she had become like they are)

Come on, baby (don't fear the reaper)

Songwriter: Donald Roeser

(Don’t Fear) The Reaper lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC