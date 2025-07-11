Stonehenge, England, July 4, 2025, at Dawn

The last few of my posts have featured so much bad news about the Covid vax aftermath that I thought I’d take a break and drop some fresh new memes covering the current cultural zeitgeist on social media.

There’s just too much news to make any kind of a coherent story anyway. MAHA is splintered. Either RFK Jr isn’t working fast enough or he’s not working on the right things, depending on who you ask. Either way, Fruit Loops are seriously not the problem and we all know he is ignoring the elephant in the room, the big beautiful bioweapons vaccines.

Weirdly some pediatritions have now sued Bobby because he isn’t recommending the Clot inducing shot to pregnant women and children. I guess they don’t want to lose those Big pHARMa payoffs incentives. Summer vacations are expensive!

MAGA seems splintered too, partly because MAHA is. And partly because not everyone signed up to be Israel’s mall cop. And also because not everyone signed up for the Patriot Act on steroids via the Big Beautiful Bill. And certainly no one signed up to be gaslit over the Epstein list.

The FBI has declared Epstein didn’t have a client list. So, Ghislaine went to prison for what exactly? There were no clients! Also, I thought the prison camera where he was housed wasn’t working? Which was terribly convenient…but now it was working except for that one minute of missing footage and I’m sure no one went into his cell during that minute. Sure. 😏

Also President Trump is sick of talking about Epstein and wants everyone to stop asking him about that issue. Meanwhile Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongino assure us that “he killed himself.”

Geez, someone needs a lie detector test, me thinks. This might be Peak Clown World.

But there’s more. Virginia Giuffre’s dead man’s tape has been released, declaring that Epstein is not dead but hidden, and naming Barack Obama and Bill Gates as visitors to Epstein’s Island. If it’s authentic, more will be coming out. Eye popping stuff about Barack. You can watch it here: (aprox 4 minutes)

I’m pretty sure this is why 👇

In other news, Elon went off the rails (again) and started a new political party after the Big Beautiful Bill passed because his EV mandate gravy train dried up he is upset that it is too costly for taxpayers. Or alternately, the big beautiful breakup is all staged so Elon can get back some of that money he lost when the Left went crazy on Teslas and dealerships and Tesla stock.

Meanwhile the Weather PsyOperators struck my state again in Central Texas; Camp Mystic and many other beautiful campsites were flooded in the middle of the night. No one here believes this was a natural event. They want the area to be a Smart City. Cheap, ruined by flooding, land makes “smartifying” much easier to accomplish.

But we Texans stick together in good times or bad, come Hell or high water. Our favorite Texas grocery chain, H.E.B., already sent 18 semi trucks full of supplies to help the victims.

Click to buy, Amazon Affiliate link.

And now North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and New Mexico are getting pummeled by augmented rain too. I thought June was relentless. But it looks like July wants to win the Peak Clown World award, so you might want to buckle up. What a weird summer!

Shoutout to Patrick at Patrick.net Memes for several of the memes here and probably on every meme post I’ve ever done. He has fantastic memes all the time. Thanks, Patrick!

⛱️🏊🍉🩴⛱️🏊🍉🩴⛱️🏊🍉🩴⛱️🏊🍉🩴⛱️🏊🍉🩴⛱️🏊🍉🩴

This was really hard! 👇

Click to buy, Amazon Affiliate link

Amazon Affiliate link

Amazon Affiliate link

It’s a Cataclysm! Click to buy. Amazon Affiliate link

I hope you’re all having a wonderful summer, despite all the chaos. This song has always given me a happy feeling. Enjoy! ❤️

Lyrics

Imagine me and you, I do

I think about you day and night

It's only right

To think about the girl you love

And hold her tight

So happy together

If I should call you up, invest a dime

And you say you belong to me

And ease my mind

Imagine how the world could be

So very fine

So happy together

I can't see me lovin' nobody but you for all my life

When you're with me, baby, the skies will be blue for all my life

Me and you, and you and me

No matter how they tossed the dice

It had to be

The only one for me is you

And you for me

So happy together

I can't see me lovin' nobody but you for all my life

When you're with me, baby, the skies will be blue for all my life

Me and you, and you and me

No matter how they tossed the dice

It had to be

The only one for me is you

And you for me

So happy together

Me and you, and you and me

No matter how they tossed the dice

It had to be

The only one for me is you

And you for me

So happy together

So happy together

And how is the weather?

So happy together

We're happy together

So happy together

We're happy together

So happy together

So happy together

Songwriters: Alan Gordon / Garry Bonner

Happy Together lyrics © Trio Music Company, Alley Music Corp