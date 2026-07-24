It’s Summer, so is it hot enough for you? Plenty hot for me and I’m already over it. Bring on Autumn. 🍂🍁🍂 But in the meantime, enjoy a Summer memefest.

I’m going to start with a story that happened in the city closest to where I live, just so you can see the flavor of our community. Possibly this explains a few things.

AMARILLO MAN ESCORTED OUT OF WAFFLE HOUSE AFTER ALLEGEDLY WORKING THE GRILL FOR 3 MONTHS WITHOUT EVER BEING HIRED “AMARILLO, TX — Customers at a Waffle House off Western say they are still processing the news that 29-year-old Darryl Benson allegedly spent nearly three months cooking breakfast full-time despite never filling out an application, speaking to a manager, or technically existing as an employee. “According to workers, Darryl simply walked through the kitchen door one Friday night wearing black jeans, non-slip shoes, and the kind of confidence usually reserved for church ushers and men who reverse trailers without checking mirrors. “Employees reportedly assumed he came from another location because he immediately started yelling things like: “WHO DROPPED THESE EGGS?” and “Somebody get me a spatula before this bacon gets disrespectful.” “He acted irritated from the second he walked in,” one waitress explained. “That’s honestly what convinced everybody he worked there.” “Coworkers say Darryl quickly blended into the chaos of overnight AMARILLO Waffle House culture by: • calling sausage patties “breakfast hockey pucks” • referring to syrup as “waffle lubricant” • throwing hashbrowns on the grill with unnecessary athleticism • yelling “SEND IT HOME!” whenever an order left the counter • and seasoning everything with what witnesses described as “pure emotional damage” One customer claims Darryl stared at the grill during a dinner rush and quietly whispered: “You’re gonna respect me tonight.” “Another said he watched Darryl cook an entire All-Star Special while arguing with the jukebox and drinking straight from a gallon jug of sweet tea like a man trying to survive a Category 5 hurricane. “Police say nobody became suspicious until Darryl started conducting unofficial employee meetings near the cigarette machine and assigning coworkers “breakfast energy scores.” “Managers reportedly discovered the truth after attempting to give him paperwork for Employee Appreciation Week only to realize: • nobody knew his last name • he wasn’t in payroll • and he had apparently been taking lunch breaks whenever he “felt spiritually complete” “The situation finally collapsed after Darryl allegedly attempted to create a new menu item called: “THE AMARILLO MELT DOWN” “Witnesses say the dish included: Texas toast, chili, onions, bacon, three scrambled eggs, crushed potato chips, and something he only described as: “grill wisdom.” “Authorities detained Darryl peacefully after he reportedly tried to clock out using a TOOT N TOTUM DISCOUNT CARD. “When questioned by officers, he allegedly shrugged and said: “Look… people ate the food didn’t they?” “Meanwhile social media users across AMARILLO have spent the entire morning debating whether Waffle House should apologize to him or promote him...”

I love this guy. What a creative soul. I think he was probably homeless and it was his genius way of getting free meals. At least he was serving. 😂

So that’s the kind of Summer we’re having. How’s it going for you?

Where’s the lie though?

True Story

Let’s face it. Every day requires Chocolate now.

Possibly a true story.

Virginia Opossum, not all Opossums. Virginia must be Opossum hostile.

You cannot possibly hate them enough.

My audience is small, so..

But remember correlation doesn’t equal causation unless it’s in the drug trials where it’s absolute proof so get that money magnet to market, stat! After the harm is done correlation totally doesn’t mean anything, you conspiracy theorist.

How I cope. (It’s cheaper than alcohol.)

No words for how sad this makes me.

Gosh, I wonder why they would be leaving high tax high tyranny states?

All signs are available. Click the brand name at Amazon to see yours.

Maybe I’m crazy, maybe I just need more Chocolate.

Beware the Blizzard 😂

“Stabilized” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.

I like this reminder from my friend, Alex. We’ve been friends in his Meme Creator Facebook group for 9 years. He posted this for us the other day.

What Level of the Doomer Blackpill Psyop Are You On?

Stage 1: Naive

“I don’t follow geopolitics. I just know I don’t like conflict.”

Stage 2: Veruca Salt

“I want lower gas, lower prices, disclosure, arrests, and world peace NOW. If it doesn’t happen immediately, it’s all a scam.”

Stage 3: Cynic

“Nothing ever changes. Everyone is controlled. Every victory is fake. Every setback proves I’m right.”

Stage 4: Blackpill

“The Deep State controls everything. Therefore nothing matters. Therefore stop trying. Therefore despair is intelligence.”

Stage 5: Nihilism

“Trump will never help anyone. No one is coming to save us. The Deep State will take over everything. The future is hopeless. Nothing matters.”

“If Trump cured cancer, balanced the budget, brokered world peace, revealed UFOs, saved children from sharks, and released the Epstein files...

I’d still post: “Too little, too late.”

Congratulations!

You’ve reached the final level of the Blackpill Psyop: The system no longer needs to control you. You’ve voluntarily surrendered your hope, your agency, and your belief that change is possible.

The Matrix thanks you for your cooperation.

~Alex Bloom, PsyD

🎶🪈🪉🎵🎷🎹 🎶🎻🪕 🎵 🎸🎺 🎶🪗🥁 🎶🪈🪉🎵🎷🎹 🎶

This oldie but goodie is probably familiar to most of my readers, but there might be a few non Boomers who had bad parents have never heard this masterpiece from George Harrison. At the time everyone was gaga over Paul McCartney and John Lennon and then George’s songs started taking the spotlight with Something and My Sweet Lord, not to mention Taxman. This one, Here Comes the Sun, is from my favorite Beatles album, Abbey Road.

George’s contributions to Abbey Road marked his definitive peak as a songwriter within The Beatles. His crowning achievement on the album, Here Comes the Sun, was written in early 1969 in Eric Clapton's garden as a sigh of relief from the band’s tense business meetings.

Though never released as a single at the time, its theme of optimism has resonated across generations, so it is now the most streamed Beatles song of all time. Well done, George!

Lyrics

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo

Here comes the sun

And I say, “It’s all right”

Little darlin’

It’s been a long, cold, lonely winter

Little darlin’

It feels like years since it’s been here

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-do

Here comes the sun

And I say, “It’s all right”

Little darlin’

The smile’s returning to the faces

Little darlin’

It seems like years since it’s been here

Here comes the sun

Here comes the sun

And I say, “It’s all right”

Sun, sun, sun, here it comes

Sun, sun, sun, here it comes

Sun, sun, sun, here it comes

Sun, sun, sun, here it comes

Sun, sun, sun, here it comes

Little darlin’

I feel that ice is slowly melting

Little darlin’

It seems like years since it’s been clear

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo

Here comes the sun

And I say, “It’s all right”

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo

Here comes the sun

It’s all right

It’s all right

Songwriter: George Harrison

Here Comes the Sun lyrics © Sm Publishing (poland) Sp. Z O.o., Harrisongs Ltd

Happy Summer Everyone! 💖





