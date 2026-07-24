Bliss And Blisters

Bliss And Blisters

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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
Jul 24Edited

the waffle 🧇 guy sounds like a keeper 😻 … poor dude, working at “food cost” the restaurant was probably violating minimum wage rules

a lot of people lost their jobs at sit down restaurants during the fakedemic😿

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1 reply by Heather B
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Infanttyron3
Jul 24

Yet another "giant" collection, Heather...no faves, but a couple resonate severely...

Celebrating Waffle House Darryl's Exodus from hunger (at the tail end of the clip): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1oru1GlCoVU

Celebrating your state (#2) and my current one (#3) on their "new arrivals"... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Jwr-M3DENg

Just celebrating some things...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqP_i88DuJA&list=RDcqP_i88DuJA&start_radio=1

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