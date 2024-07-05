I really only started writing here on Substack because I was so upset about Maui (still am) and I wanted to keep its story alive. I had no idea where this stack was going to go. It was just another project on my ADD ever growing list.

But since I’m a T Shirt designer these days, my idea was that I’d be able to share some of my creations and some memes to maybe open some eyes and make people laugh.

I’ve always been an optimist but it’s impossible to unsee what the Monsters of the world are trying to do to all of us in so many ways.

And the causes of outrage haven’t ceased and Maui was only one in a long line of PsyOps… so I’ve kept on sharing about some of them.

It helps me to cope with all the insanity and hopefully brightens a few days while we all watch the absolute horror show unfold.

Never did I dream that about 9 months later over 700 of you would have subscribed to read my stack. 💋 This was much easier than my actual pregnancies, by the way! 😂

Thank you so much for hanging out with me while we ride through the heart of the darkness which has overshadowed any lightness of being our planet ever had. I keep hoping we will get through the tunnel and find the light.

But even if we don’t, you’ve helped make the ride bearable. 💕 And at least we can say we tried to help by sharing memes and truth!

You probably already knew I’d turn this into a memefest and you were right! Enjoy! ❤️

I would not want to be considered “Normal” in the world we live in now.

As an artist, this is the way I see it.

Please don’t be #2. We have enough bullshit in this world. And my bar bill is already too high! 😂

You already know I’m a proud conspiracy theorist! This shirt starts conversations…

Some say that it’s the friends you meet along the way that make the journey worth taking. Totally true in this case! So many wonderful subscribers and some true friends. (You know who you are.) Thank you! ❤️

Enjoy one of my fave Tom Petty songs, "Learning To Fly."✈️ I hope we all learn to fly, metaphorically speaking…

❤️ BIG LOVE AND THANK YOU to all my subscribers, and a special shout out to those of you who have purchased my shirts! 🤩❤️

