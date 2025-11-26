Infinite Rounds, Zero Losses

We’re not the whole fire.

We’re not even a big flame.

We’re a single, bright, defiant Spark

Popping out of an infinite furnace,

Dancing for 10¹⁰⁰ years,

Then blinking out…

Only to be born again

In another bubble, another aeon, another dream.

But we don’t need to be eternal.

We just need to burn bright enough to light the next one.

Galaxies? Sparks.

Stars? Sparks.

Life? Sparks.

The Universe may cool.

But Sparks don’t care about the cold.

They just keep popping

In expansion’s foam,

In Penrose’s circles,

In some future mind’s simulation.

And when this bubble fades?

Another one ignites.

Energy is eternal.

Form is temporary.

The Spark jumps. The fire never dies.

So light it all up.

Ask the big questions.

Build something.

Love someone.

Be the Spark.

November, 2025

Happy Thanksgiving!

Huge thank you to all my subscribers for all the fun and laughter this year.

And … Pass the Pie. Pass the Light. Pass the Love. Pass the Spark. ❤️🌟💕

