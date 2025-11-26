A Thanksgiving Toast To The Infinite
🌟 Pass the Pie. Pass the Light. Pass the Love. Pass the Spark. 🌟
Infinite Rounds, Zero Losses
We’re not the whole fire.
We’re not even a big flame.
We’re a single, bright, defiant Spark
Popping out of an infinite furnace,
Dancing for 10¹⁰⁰ years,
Then blinking out…
Only to be born again
In another bubble, another aeon, another dream.
But we don’t need to be eternal.
We just need to burn bright enough to light the next one.
Galaxies? Sparks.
Stars? Sparks.
Life? Sparks.
The Universe may cool.
But Sparks don’t care about the cold.
They just keep popping
In expansion’s foam,
In Penrose’s circles,
In some future mind’s simulation.
And when this bubble fades?
Another one ignites.
Energy is eternal.
Form is temporary.
The Spark jumps. The fire never dies.
So light it all up.
Ask the big questions.
Build something.
Love someone.
Be the Spark.
November, 2025
🌟⭐✨🌟⭐✨🌟⭐✨🌟⭐✨🌟⭐✨🌟⭐✨🌟⭐✨🌟⭐✨🌟
Happy Thanksgiving!
Huge thank you to all my subscribers for all the fun and laughter this year.
And … Pass the Pie. Pass the Light. Pass the Love. Pass the Spark. ❤️🌟💕
👇 A quick little tune to brighten your day. Enjoy!
I love your Toast to The Infinite!!
My thoughts exactly. Reminded me of a meme I may have “borrowed “ from you 😇…
You don’t have to be everyones cup of tea.
Be gasoline.
Set sh*t on fire. 🔥
Thank you for The Toast and the as usual great memes Miss Heather! 🙏💖💕
And a Glorious and Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
that rose out in space is glorious.