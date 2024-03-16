I just watched an ad on TV that is normalizing “side effects.” An actor playing a doctor says that his job is to use chemistry to counter “side effects.” So he recommends some vitamins to do so. I don’t remember the vitamin company but it hardly matters. Many others will follow.

Because once the idea that “side effects” are things which need to be managed is a narrative, they will all jump all over this new way to normalize them. Don’t worry about your “side effects,” people, we can fix them with the miracle of chemistry. “Side effects” are just a benign thing you have to deal with to get to the awesome results of our legalized poison extremely profitable products. As I always say, all effects are effects.

The power of words…If they called them “other effects” people would probably pay attention, but “side effects” intentionally makes them sound more benign. Genius marketing!

What’s weird is that the actor never said what these “side effects” were, or what they were from. Just a general phrase, “side effects” in the middle of a sentence like it’s normal. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our awesome vitamins.

Plus for years now, advertisers mention the side effects of medications in their ads as a throw away line at the end of the ads read in a monotone list because they have to say them, by law, but they really hoped you wouldn’t notice that sometimes the side effects include death.

But now they are putting “side effects” up front as things that need to be mitigated.

This is so ingenious I almost admire their audacity. It works for all sides of the body chemistry market.

They already had the pHarma side covered. We have a cure for your “side effects.” Another drug, with different “side effects.” That actually was a brilliant marketing plan for their business model. The model of making money off the diseases they probably caused with their first mostly required under threat prescribed products, vaccines. More about that later.

But in the meantime, their drugs cause so many “side effects” that need other drugs to cure, which cause even more “side effects,” that it’s a never ending carousel of drug after drug and drugs piled on drugs. Just look at most people’s medicine cabinet. Most are stuffed to the brim with prescription and non prescription medications.

Now they are ramping up the vitamin side. They used to market vitamins as a positive addition to your diet for health. Now they’re going with managing your damage from “side effects.”

Gee I wonder why the sudden focus on mitigating “side effects?” Could it possibly be that there are so many “side effects” of the latest herd culling poison vaccines? Way to go vitamin companies, jumping on the regrets and fears of the injured and their families to sell more of your product.

And is this sudden rush to normalize “side effects” so that no one will connect the astronomical increase in heart damage and strokes to the bioweapons covid vaccines?

I’m not even going to get into whether there are any good vitamins right now. Frankly, what I’ve been reading about the manufacturing processes of vitamins is freaking me out. But still, brilliant marketing. (If you want to be alarmed or informed about how they make vitamins, I highly recommend Agent131711’s Substack.)

So back to vaccines, they jab babies in the first few minutes of life, and if you don’t stop them, they will continue to jab them their whole life. So if vaccines cause any “side effects” at the time, or down the line, those effects will most likely cause a doctor somewhere or sometime to have to treat the side effects diseases caused by one or more vaccines.

It’s just that in most cases, those “side effects” won’t occur right away, so will never be connected to the vaccines. And now our vaccine schedule is so insane with so many of them, how would anyone ever connect the diseases with the vaccines? (That’s a long post for another day.)

But the list of diseases seems to have expanded exponentially since vaccines became a completely standard protocol of modern life.

And meanwhile, we are seeing a massive amount of turbo cancer in young people all over the world. And a massive amount of people dying suddenly with no warning. Many of us think these deaths are “side effects” of the covid bioweapons vaccines. But in pHarmaland, there is no such thing as negative results correlation signaling causation. That’s for the drug trials that happen before the jabs get into arms. Or for any good results they catalogue from their drugs.

Unfavorable results like death are only a regrettable coincidence. If you’re still alive, they are “side effects.”

I’m not a STEM, but I am an Herbalist. I have studied human physiology for many years. The human body fascinates me in its ability to heal itself with the right nutrition. I have been researching on my own for all that time and I have concluded that vaccines are a huge reason for so many diseases and non optimal conditions we see now.

I helped my own son heal himself with herbs. He had asthma so bad that he had to carry around an inhaler and we regularly had to visit the emergency room. Not one thing that pHarma ever produced helped him at a cellular level to keep it from causing attacks. Yes the inhalers were a godsend, but they probably have side effects too. What helped him were herbs. *

He had the worst case of eczema I’ve ever seen. Nothing from pHarma helped him. What helped him were herbs. *

He also had ADHD, a severe case. Nothing from pHarma helped him. Their medications definitely had side effects. Ematiation, and personality changes. After 2 years I took him off all their drugs. I think he still has side effects from those drugs. What helped him were herbs. *

* Herbs are not patentable, so not very profitable good pHarma products.

The point is, what a good gig! Push drugs and vaccines that have unfortunate "side effects" so you can manage them with more drugs to manage those "side effects." Who cares if you have to then take more and more drugs to manage your ever evolving list of "side effects." It's called science! You are so lucky to have pHarma to make more drugs from chemicals off a shelf to help you. Be grateful!

Dr. David Martin talked about how they used the carrot stick of financial gains to get investors onboard with funding the research and the roll out of pHarma products. Let’s help mankind get the money, investors!

And now I see Dr. Peter McCullough pushing statins…despite countless studies showing harm from them. Not just muscle weakness either. Muscle pain, dementia, headache, liver damage, digestive system problems, type 2 diabetes, sleep problems, low blood platelet count, memory loss and confusion. But, those are just side effects. Nothing to worry about. We have more drugs to help you!

And financial newsletters are raving about new cholesterol lowering drugs.

From Stansberry Research: ( They have sent me 3 emails in 2 days about the new class of cholesterol lowering drugs. Time to get rich off heart disease once again! ) Italics are mine.

There are three main things you can do to lower your cholesterol... First, you can change what you eat. Second, you can boost how much you exercise to burn off excess fat. But if those two options don't work, folks can also take a drug. That's what 200 million people around the world do every day. Typically, they turn to statin drugs – the most popular prescription drugs around the world. But a staggering 1 in 4 people on statin drugs experience muscle pain and weakness... For years, the side effects of statin drugs were considered a joke... a "nocebo." Since patients were often older, doctors dismissed their muscle weakness – despite millions of patients reporting a problem. This muscle weakness was severe enough to keep heart patients sitting on the couch instead of being active. And when one of the top therapies for heart patients is exercise, that's a problem.

But these new cholesterol lowering drugs are better! Just watch! I’m sure there will be fewer “side effects” to manage with these new ones. The effects won’t show up for a few years anyway, and by then we’ll have more drugs to manage those “side effects.” Is this a great business plan or what?

Never mind that triglycerides are a much better measure of heart disease than cholesterol. Big pHarma needs that money! And never mind that cholesterol has been demonized but we actually need cholesterol to have good heart function. (That’s still another post for another day.)

So these new drugs are just the latest way Big pHarma is going to make money off the “side effects” of their products while simultaneously conditioning everyone to see “side effects” as normal. Heart problems and strokes are normal, people! It’s almost like they planned it. What doesn’t kill you turns you into a money machine for Big pHarma. Brilliant.

“Side effects” are now a problem the new conditon we need to manage with more drugs! But it’s a scam. Just limit your exposure to drugs, drug ads, and pHarma brainwashed doctors and you won’t need to worry about “side effects.”

