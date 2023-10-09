After years of propaganda, there is now a huge portion of the populace who believe that carbon dioxide is a dangerous substance that must be reduced to save the planet. Hello, that’s what trees and plants are for! They love the stuff so the planet has greened 15% since 1989. That portion of the population believe that we, carbon based life forms, must reduce carbon. As a meme somewhere says: we are the carbon they want to reduce. This is just another PsyOp!

But even if carbon dioxide were bad, Electric Vehicles do not really reduce carbon emissions. They just rearrange them. Instead of emitting getting done while driving, the emitting gets done at mining facilities, and while charging the batteries.

Because extracting and processing the rare earth mineralis needed to make EVs requires tremendous power in remote locations, which so far only hydrocarbons can provide. Additionally, companies mine in conditions that couldn’t remotely be considered environmentally friendly. Or humane. Thus, many carbon emissions are done before the components get to the facility.

Now once at the facility, do they use renewable energy to produce the electric vehicles? No. And when the batteries that charge the vehicles are in need of charging, do the chargers use renewable energy? No. They use diesel fuel and electricity from fossil fuels. (more carbon emissions)

Besides that, analysts estimate that each EV requires around one kilogram of rare earth elements. Extracting and processing these rare elements produces a massive amount of toxic waste. That’s why it mainly occurs in China, which doesn’t really care about environmental problems. You should see their skies around their factory cities.

And you should see all the electric vehicles lying around in China just rotting away.

There are more problems with EVs too. Jon Rappoport provides this thought experiment:

Imagine Florida with a hurricane coming toward Miami. The governor orders an evacuation. All cars head north. They all need to be charged in Jacksonville. How does that work? Has anyone thought about this? If all cars were electric and were caught up in a three-hour traffic jam with dead batteries, then what? If you get stuck on the road all night, no battery, no heating, no windshield wipers, no radio, no GPS (all these drains the batteries), all you can do is try calling 911 to take women and children to safety. But they cannot come to help you because all roads are blocked, and they will probably require all police cars to be electric also. When the roads become unblocked no one can move! Their batteries are dead. How do you charge the thousands of cars in the traffic jam? Same problem during summer vacation departures with miles of traffic jams. Yes, AAA is starting to prepare tow trucks to charge electric vehicles. How many can they charge before returning to home base and recharge the trucks?

Okay, I would love to use all renewable energy sources. Pollution isn’t good no matter what. But today's grid barely handles users' needs. If we can't use nuclear power, natural gas is quickly running out, and oil fired is out of the question, then where are we going to get the electricity we need?

And what will be done with the billions of dead batteries? We can't bury them in the soil, and they can't go to landfills. The cart is way ahead of the horse. No thought whatsoever to handle any of the problems that batteries can cause.

We need to slow down and figure out how we are going to produce the amount of energy we need before we destroy the ways that we are using now. So far all the solutions seem to take more energy, not less. Transitions usually take time. We can’t expect to just snap our collective fingers and change everything overnight without lots of planning. Like say, the planning that went into the Plandemic.

Which brings up: If they can plan a world wide fake pandemic, surely they could handle the energy problems better than this! So maybe they don’t want to.

What would it take to have all of our energy renewable with no more petroleum based energy?

According to estimates by Professor Simon Michaux of the Geological Survey of Finland, achieving this would require: 218 million tons of cobalt

899 million tons of lithium

4.3 billion tons of copper. Let’s tackle copper first. In 2019, the world produced 22 million tons of copper. So, a full transition to renewable energy would require 100% of the world’s annual copper production for the next 195 years. That means that, for the next two centuries, there would be ZERO copper left over for anything else. Only renewable energy. Also bear in mind that solar panels wear out after a few decades… So, after 195 years, the world will have had to replace all of its panels at least 5 times. Now, if you think that’s a daunting challenge, lithium and cobalt are even more interesting… Global lithium and cobalt production in 2022 were approximately 130,000 tons each. Therefore, based on Prof. Michaux’s estimates, the transition to renewable energy requires 1,676 years of annual cobalt production, and a whopping 6,915 years of lithium production. ~Simon Black, Sovereign Man Confidential

Take away: 232.7 barrels of oil to make an EV, but over its lifespan it will only replace 150 barrels IF you are lucky. Net loser. EV’s are not green!

Climate fanatics don’t realize that their renewable energy dream requires so many raw materials that it would take nearly 7,000 years to mine all the necessary resources.

And if you think we can get by without fossil fuels you might want to watch this video. 5 minutes. Very informative, with receipts.

or click here.

What is the End Game?

I think this is just another psyop to get everyone trapped in their 15 minute cities.

I think it goes something like this. First they legislate us out of using gas powered vehicles. (And stoves, propane heaters, gas water heaters, etc.) Then, since Electric Vehicles are so expensive both to produce and to maintain, (you have to buy a new battery in about 10 years) many people will not be able to afford them. This will limit the ability of many to travel at all. More souls trapped in the 15 minute prisons cities.

So to me, this is just one more thing that I don’t want to comply with. I don’t want an EV unless and until they are truly environmentally friendly and affordable. Your mileage may vary. (literally)

