It's a wild ride over here in the USA right now. After the first few wild days I thought maybe President Trump would slow down but I was wrong!

I keep going to XTwitter and seeing bombshell after bombshell from our new President. So I’m going to list some of the new Executive orders and actions taken by President Trump in the first 10 days of his presidency. And I’ve included some hashtags that were trending on XTwitter about the exploding stream of news. They are not necessarily in order.

*The XTwitter hashtags on this post are not mine. I am documenting what is happening and that includes the trending hashtags at the time.

Some people are very upset with President Trump for many reasons. Just a reminder that 87% of us voted for him.

Some of what is going on wouldn't matter to the rest of the world so wouldn't be as startling but some of it is unbelievable to us here in the USA. His second Executive order was extremely important to us. We’re tired of censorship! So he reiterated our First Amendment right to Free Speech.

And Mark Zuckerberg actually paid President Trump $25 Million to settle his lawsuit against Facebook for kicking him off. Wish I could get money for being kicked off! I hope Free Speech spreads worldwide. It’s the most important Amendment of all!

Without Free Speech, change is much harder in society. I wrote about it when I covered the first few days of this new Presidency here. I’m trying not to repeat so if you want the news from the first few days, check it out. 👇

Meanwhile, President Trump told the WEF at Davos via satellite that we have Free Speech here and they are wrong to censor. Lots of squirms ensued. #FreeSpeech #1A

Then at the WEF zoom call he told off one of our biggest bank's CEO for cancelling conservative accounts. (Bank of America) Then the bank put a post on XTwitter that they don't do that. Then the conservatives who were cancelled started posting proof all over the site. 😂 #BoycottBOA #FreeSpeech #NoCensorship

Then Javier Milei from Argentina told the WEFFERS they have a bunch of pedos in their Children's charities and they can fuck off with that in Argentina. 😂 #WoodchippersForPedos #DeadPedosCantReOffend

The WEF are up in arms that he is off the reservation completely now and the USA is not going to go along with their BS scams. #WEFScammers #DavosGangsters

Now he is demanding again that Denmark sell Greenland to us because it’s essential for our National Security. And begging Canada to join us. And he demands Panama give us back the canal. #BuyGreenland #FreeThePanamaCanal #OhCanada #NationalSecurityReasons #ManifestDestiny

Next, he exposed that the Governor of California has been diverting water to the ocean instead of giving it to the farmers in the central farming region and L.A. He says they don't get Federal aid till they let the water flow, and have voter I.D. #LAFires #IllegalVotes #GavinNewsomNeedsToResign #WhereIsTheWater #EmptyHydrants

And he took back all the money Biden gave to the illegal migrants fund and diverted it to North Carolina and California, but California has to meet the above conditions. Yay, finally help for our fellow citizens instead of Ukraine. #HelpIsOnTheWay #TrumpSavedNorthCarolina #ThankYouPresidentTrump

He also banned child mutilation rituals gender affirming care for minors. 💥Let the kids grow up and decide for themselves if they want this irreversible damage surgery. He had already declared that there are only two genders. #Only2Genders #NoMoreChildMutilation

And he's talking about abolishing the income tax and living off tariffs. 💥As a reminder, we never had income tax until 1913 and that Amendment never got fully ratified, and it’s against our Constitution to impose direct taxes. And we functioned fine without the income tax when we had tariffs. #AbolishTheIRS #TaxationIsTheft #NoMoreIncomeTax #TariffsForTheWin

And President Trump started DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency to save our taxpayer money from being used inefficiently!!! 💥 #DOGE

He also pardoned the January 6th Protestors. #FreeJ6ers #CloseTheGulag #Jan6WasASetup

Oh, and he sent troops to the border to protect it. #ProtectTheBorder #BuildTheWall #FinishTheWall

And he wants all the 87,000 new IRS tax agents to be transferred to border patrol and if they don't like it they can resign. Biden armed them, so why not? 😂 #AbolishTheIRS #ResignIfYouDontLikeIt

And he has sent many plane loads of illegals who are criminals back to their country of origin. (They were in jail for crimes in addition to jumping the border, like murder or rape) #DeportThemAll #IDontReallyCareMargaret

And when the Colombian President decided not to accept two planeloads of illegal migrants who are also violent criminals, President Trump tariffed them and sanctioned them, and took away their visas and their diplomatic immunity. Colombia decided to take the criminals back and sent their plane to get them. I call that winning! #BadAssPresident #FAFO #DeportThemAll

And Tom Homan, the Border Czar, says he can't wait to arrest the governors who interfere in the illegal migrant roundups. And when the Pope said it's not nice of us to send them home he schooled the Pope. "He lives behind 30 foot walls and the consequences are severe for intruding. Plus he should take care of his Church, it's messed up."😂 #RoundThemUp #ArrestTheGovernors #ThePopeIsAnIdiot #FAFO

Next, President said no more Trans insanity in the Military. No more paying for their mutilation “trans affirming care.” #2GendersOnly

And Military members kicked out for not submitting to the experimental bioweapon taking the Covid jab are being reinstated with back pay. #MyBodyMyChoice #BringBackTheSoldiers #ExemptionsMatter

And Military members will be evaluated and promoted by merit instead of DEI. #DidntEarnIt #MeritocracyFTW #DEIisDead

We got a new Press Secretary who is definitely not a DEI hire. Karoline Leavitt blew the room away in her first and second Press conferences. The Press is not going to be able to drown out MAGA now. It was glorious!

President Trump wants an Iron Dome to protect the USA! #ProtectAmerica #IronDome

He put tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China since they aren’t helping stop the flow of illegal drugs into our country via both borders. #Tariffs #FAFO #StopFentanyl

President Trump got rid of Fauci’s security detail. Saves us taxpayers Millions of Dollars. Thank you President Trump, for letting the little weasel pay for his own security since he earned the scorn that requires it. #FauciIsACriminal #FauciForGitmo

He signed the Protect Women and Girls in Sports Act. The Left were their usual hypocritical selves in regard to women. Believe all women. Except when they want men out of their locker rooms and bathrooms and sports. #2Genders #NoMenInMyBathroom #NoMenInMySports #NoMenInMyLockerRoom

President Trump reminded the world that Russia helped us win WW2 and lost 60,000,000 lives in that war and why do we need to be enemies??? #RussiaRussiaRussia #RussiaHoax #RussiaCollusionHoax

He rescinded the security clearances of the 51 Intelligence agents who lied about the Biden laptop. And locked them out of the secure buildings too. #BidenLaptopIsReal #Traitors #CryingLiars #AshleysDiaryIsReal #ElectionInterference

And he pardoned the protestors who were praying at an abortion center...can you imagine, jail for praying for the souls of aborted babies. They were praying silently, not being violent in any way!!! #ProLife #FreeSpeech #1A

And he demanded that federal workers stop using preferred pronouns in their emails. Cue the meltdown. #2GendersOnly #ResignIfYouDontLikeIt #XXandXYonly

He also signed an Executive Order enforcing the Hyde Amendmant which prohibits taxpayer funding for abortions. So women will have to get their abortions paid for by private funds. Not sure why this is so controversial.

If the left wants unlimited abortions, they could do fundraisers and solicit donations like they do for the defense of drug addicted cop killers. But millions of us don’t want to pay for those abortions. These hashtags and all the ones on this page are from XTwitter. I’m just the messenger, not the hashtag inventor here: #NoBabyMurders #AbortionIsMurder #StopTheBabyMurders #IDontWantToPayForBabyMurders #NoFederalFundsForAbortion

And they located 75,000+ missing children. That the Biden administration most likely knew of their whereabouts and did nothing about. #SaveTheChildren #PizzagateWasReal #QWasRight

All I can say is it’s been 10 days of WILD!

I’ll be back soon to report on the latest news which seems to be happening at a faster and faster pace! Meanwhile enjoy some Joy from Three Dog Night. ❤️

Lyrics

Jeremiah was a bullfrog

Was a good friend of mine

I never understood a single word he said

But I helped him a-drink his wine

And he always had some mighty fine wine

Singin' joy to the world

All the boys and girls now

Joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea

Joy to you and me

And if I were the king of the world

Tell you what I'd do

I'd throw away the cars and the bars and the war

Make sweet love to you

Sing it now, joy to the world

All the boys and girls

Joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea

Joy to you and me

You know I love the ladies

Love to have my fun

I'm a high life flyer and a rainbow rider

A straight shootin' son-of-a-gun

I said a straight shootin' son-of-a-gun

Joy to the world

All the boys and girls

Joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea

Joy to you and me

Joy to the world

All the boys and girls

Joy to the world

Joy to you and me

Joy to the world

All the boys and girls

Joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea

Joy to you and me

Joy to the world

Joy to you and me

Joy to the world

All the boys and girls now

Joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea

Joy to you and me

Joy to the world

All the boys and girls

Joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea

Joy to you and me

Joy to the world

All the boys and girls

Songwriter: Hoyt Wayne Axton

Joy to the World lyrics © Capitol CMG Publishing, O/B/O DistroKid, Royalty Network, Sentric Music, Songtrust Ave, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Inc