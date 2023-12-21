“One thing that always jumps out at me is how all these psychopaths torture animals and call it research. Remember when they told us that kids who kill animals are suspect and need watching and sometimes turn into serial killers? So these animal torturers are getting away with it big time because they use the results of their animal torturing to torture humans in a slow death spiral from Big pHarma drugs, vaccines, and diseases. (that they make bank off of while they slowly torture their victims) And it starts in the lab where they have abandoned any semblance of humanity by being okay with animal torture. WTAF. Rant over.” ~me, commenting on another Substack.

Animal abuse, or animal cruelty is the crime of inflicting physical pain, suffering or death on an animal, usually a tame one, beyond necessity for normal discipline. It can include neglect that is so monstrous (withholding food and water) that the animal has suffered, died or been put in imminent danger of death. ~from Law.com

When I used to wear makeup I noticed that during the 90’s it became a thing to manufacture cosmetics without animal testing and the resulting products got labeled cruelty free. Which made me wonder if they could suddenly do that, why didn’t they do it sooner? I mean, who in Hell decided to torture animals to see if our makeup was safe? They apparently never needed to do it since it was suddenly now okay not to do it.

Which led me to think about who are the people that work in these labs? Who signs up to work in labs that torture animals daily? And then stay there even after seeing that torture occur daily? What happened to their hearts and souls?

During the COVID PsyOp we were forced to participate in, it came out that Dr. Anthony Fauci allowed torturing Beagle dogs by removing their vocal chords so the researchers wouldn’t have to hear their cries of pain when they were locked in little cages with sandflies who bit them all over… and we taxpayers paid for it!

WASHINGTON – A new, exorbitant $1.8 million federal contract for dog experiments under Dr. Anthony Fauci is raising serious concerns and questions from U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) who noted that past federally-funded experiments on dogs under Dr. Fauci included cutting their vocal cords out, infesting the dogs with ticks, and placing dogs in cages with infectious sandflies. After reports surfaced that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) led by Dr. Fauci was awarded a new contract for a series of tests on dogs and other animals, Ernst is sending a letter to Dr. Fauci demanding information about the contract. The experiments on dogs under this new contract are claimed to be used to evaluate a trial drug developed by a private biotechnology company to treat hay fever. Dr. Fauci’s past experiments on dogs have drawn major bipartisan criticism. In her letter, Ernst writes: “I understand that at least five different NIAID-funded tests on dogs, including puppies as young as six-months-old, are planned for this drug and will involve invasive, painful, and potentially deadly procedures.” She goes on: “Previous reports have detailed NIAID-funded experiments in which dogs had their vocal cords cut out to prevent them from barking during drug tests, were infested with ticks, and were sedated and placed in cages with infectious sandflies in a lab in Tunisia.” ~June 2, 2023 Press Release from the U.S. Senate

Yes our tax dollars paid for this shitfuckery! Which reminds me:

Okay back on topic.

I love animals. They are sentient beings. It is not okay with me that anyone tortures animals. It’s done in all kinds of places. The horse race tracks. The dog race tracks. Dog fighting rings. Just a few examples. But to actually hold them captive in labs and torture them under the guise of scientific research is barbaric and psychopathic in my opinion. Obviously we could have had lipstick without animal torture all along. A bunch of psychos seem to work in these labs. And they are using our money to pay for it!

I say it’s time to boycott companies and their products if they still “test” on animals. If you want to check the brands that you buy are not animal torturers, here’s a handy reference to check before you buy. CRUELTY FREE PRODUCTS

And write to Congress. If enough people write, they might be forced to act. They may not care if Anthony Fauci or his replacement authorizes animal torture but they do care that they get elected again. It’s hard to give up those perks like insider trading stock tips. And free gold standard health care. And bioweapon vaccine mandate exemptions. And lots of holidays.

Sometimes I think I should have gone to law school and learned public lying speaking so I could have been a parasite representative of the people and tried to stop this psychopathy of animal abuse. Probably better that I didn’t though. Might have been captured by the monster and lost my soul. Not worth it.

By extension, Big pHarma companies are not only animal torturers, but human torturers too. Since they have no heart or soul, nothing seems off limits. Torture the animals, torture the humans. So what if the drug trials kill people? So what if the “side effects” are deadly? We made profits and that’s what counts. We’ll find some new drugs to take care of the side effects. Sounds like the perfect business plan.

All we have to do is go to our shelves in the warehouse, grab some inorganic compounds and stir them up into a slurry of poisons that weren’t designed to enter a human body, and voila, time for drug trials.

That means now we can torture some more animals, set up trials to torture some humans, and then falsify the results so we can help the humans live longer. but only so we can make more money via more new drugs we can get into them while they are still alive. (more torture)

Some of their most lethal successful products are vaccines. That’s another rabbit hole I’ll have to cover later. The whole invented concept of herd immunity is a complete scam best described as fear marketing. It works though! Lots of money for all the doctors and Big pHarma companies. And more dead animals that they tested their poisons products on. And lots of side effects all the way down. Yay, more potential deady poisons pharmaceuticals to be invented, tested (on animals and humans), and rolled out. Here’s my shirt I made about that. Click to buy.

What a business plan! Side effects all the way down…in a death spiral that started in a lab with a lab worker torturing animals. And ended up making Big pHarma companies rich and powerful beyond imagination. But we shouldn’t be surprised. Companies who look the other way while animals are being tortured in their own labs probably don’t care if any of their products harm humans.

We should call them what they are: Animal and human torturers.

Gosh what a way to end a post. In the middle of the Christmas Holiday season, no less. Sorry guys. I get on tears and just have to let it rip. But to end it on a brighter note, here’s the Christmas soundtrack I always go to. Reminds me of my childhood when my Dad would put this on every morning starting Dec 1 as our alarm clock for the season. Still love Ray Conniff the best for Christmas songs. Enjoy!