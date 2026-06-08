The Unbearable Lightness of Being
Sometimes It's Too Heavy
Most days I lean towards highlighting the Bliss part of the Bliss and Blisters of life. Today is not one of those days. The death of Christine Cotton, data scientist and whistleblower, is a blister on our world. In case you haven’t heard of her, she exposed shenanigans at Pfizer after having worked in the pHARMa industry for 25 years. She was a lovely person too, as you can see below by reading her last post on X.
Those of us trying to fight the world wide corruption of science and medicine with mere words owe a huge debt to people like Christine who fought them with her words and their own data.
Will Pfizer ever be held accountable? It seems unlikely at this point. To say the least. But kudos to the warriors and whistleblowers still in the fight.
💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉
From Christine’s last X post:
It is June 2, 2026. By the time you read these lines, I will have left this world.
For those who do not know me, my name is Christine Cotton. I am what is known as a whistleblower. I worked for 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry in the management and analysis of clinical data. As a biostatistician, since December 2020, I have immersed myself in the documents of the COVID vaccine from the Pfizer laboratory. I have written numerous documents and done many broadcasts to share the real results. My conclusions are catastrophic, beyond the invalidity of the results due to errors or even manifest frauds. The Pfizer vaccine that the population received, that you may have received, is not the one from the clinical trial with the 95% efficacy announced by all the politicians, journalists, and TV doctors. You were administered a product for which there were absolutely no results, neither of efficacy nor of tolerance. This message is not intended to create sensationalism on social networks but to inform you of one of the biggest manipulations that humanity has ever known. All the evidence is in the latest version of my work, which I invite you to download and read. For the lazier ones and the very busy, the few pages of the conclusion and the links to the source documents will already enlighten you a great deal.
I fell ill at the very moment I filed a complaint against the health authorities. For over a year, I have been suffering from excruciating pain starting from the lower back down to my legs, burning sensations in the skin, mainly in the legs and back. I have consulted general practitioners, neurologists, osteopaths, virologists, dermatologists, rheumatologists, psychiatrists, homeopaths... I have swallowed thousands of capsules of dietary supplements, anxiolytics, neuroleptics, painkillers prescribed by the pain center. I have even done bioresonance sessions and seen magnetizers, and this without any result.
I am at the end of what I can bear.
I ask forgiveness from those who love me, you who have followed me on social networks for 4 years, my friends, my parents, and above all to God or whatever his nature or name may be, to end my life—I, who have never ceased to protect it since childhood, whether plant, animal, or human life.
From the bottom of my heart, I thank those who have supported me, encouraged me, and all those who pray or have organized prayer groups. I am going to ask you to pray once more so that my soul may be in the light of the Creator as soon as possible.
Poor Christine, poisoned for truth telling, she didn’t get to experience lightness of being, but rather the heaviness of it.
RIP Christine. You performed a great service to mankind.
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I’ve been compiling stories and memes about the Covid Vax and all its effects since the beginning and have done multiple posts about them. This is my latest documentation of the horror show, with some funny memes to counter the horror.
I wonder if there could possibly be any other pHARMa fraud?
About the Covid Vax lethal lots:
Finally Some Good News in this Time of Medical Tyranny:
More Coverage of the Covid Horror Show
For Christine Cotton, and all the researchers who tried to warn us and paid the ultimate price. 💖💕💖
Lyrics
Tell me, what does it look like in heaven?
Is it peaceful? Is it free like they say?
Does the sun shine bright forever?
Have your fears and your pain gone away?
‘Cause here on Earth, it feels like everything
Good is missing since you left
And here on Earth, everything’s different
There’s an emptiness
Oh-oh, I
I hope you’re dancing in the sky
I hope you’re singing in the angel’s choir
And I hope the angels know what they have
I’ll bet it’s so nice up in Heaven since you arrived
So tell me, what do you do up in Heaven?
Are your days filled with love and light?
Is there music? Is there art and adventure?
Tell me, are you happy? Are you more alive?
‘Cause here on Earth, it feels like everything
Good is missing since you left
And here on Earth, everything’s different
There’s an emptiness
Oh-oh, I
I hope you’re dancing in the sky
And I hope you’re singing in the angel’s choir
And I hope the angels know what they have
I’ll bet it’s so nice up in Heaven since you arrived
I hope you’re dancing in the sky
And I hope you’re singing in the angel’s choir
And I hope the angels know what they have
I’ll bet it’s so nice up in Heaven since you arrived
Since you arrived
Songwriters: Regi Penxten / Filip Lieven Karel Vandueren / Jessy De Smet
© Dani and Lizzy Music Inc. and Jason Traub
Just a heads up, Heather ...
I will be posting chapter-by-chapter English summaries and links from her book in the next few weeks.
And just last week, I finished the subtitles and voice-overs for Hayato Onishi's documentary giving voice to the victims and those challenging the Japanese government's deliberate cull and debilitation of its own. The documentary made its international debut with a release in France
https://hippocrates-movie.jp/
cheers from Japan
Yeh wow there is. so many going this year on both sides... its heavy allright.
Yeeah haaaw1! Great memes. In brutal times as we say in Australia to those who got the bad juice.... "Sucks to be you." The brave ones well they know their bravery. RESPECT.
I made it through watching the fallen and the fall.
In the most MARXIST country on earth outside of CUBA!! At least cuba has cheap cigars rum and good dances.
So yeh good article hits me to the bone. The marrow..
We all got to dig deep this year as the zombie apocalypse gets ramped for the techbroistan take over of the world via data centres,