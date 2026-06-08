Bliss And Blisters

Bliss And Blisters

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
18h

Just a heads up, Heather ...

I will be posting chapter-by-chapter English summaries and links from her book in the next few weeks.

And just last week, I finished the subtitles and voice-overs for Hayato Onishi's documentary giving voice to the victims and those challenging the Japanese government's deliberate cull and debilitation of its own. The documentary made its international debut with a release in France

https://hippocrates-movie.jp/

cheers from Japan

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2 replies by Heather B and others
Ashley M Graetz's avatar
Ashley M Graetz
16hEdited

Yeh wow there is. so many going this year on both sides... its heavy allright.

Yeeah haaaw1! Great memes. In brutal times as we say in Australia to those who got the bad juice.... "Sucks to be you." The brave ones well they know their bravery. RESPECT.

I made it through watching the fallen and the fall.

In the most MARXIST country on earth outside of CUBA!! At least cuba has cheap cigars rum and good dances.

So yeh good article hits me to the bone. The marrow..

We all got to dig deep this year as the zombie apocalypse gets ramped for the techbroistan take over of the world via data centres,

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