Most days I lean towards highlighting the Bliss part of the Bliss and Blisters of life. Today is not one of those days. The death of Christine Cotton, data scientist and whistleblower, is a blister on our world. In case you haven’t heard of her, she exposed shenanigans at Pfizer after having worked in the pHARMa industry for 25 years. She was a lovely person too, as you can see below by reading her last post on X.

Those of us trying to fight the world wide corruption of science and medicine with mere words owe a huge debt to people like Christine who fought them with her words and their own data.

Will Pfizer ever be held accountable? It seems unlikely at this point. To say the least. But kudos to the warriors and whistleblowers still in the fight.

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From Christine’s last X post:

It is June 2, 2026. By the time you read these lines, I will have left this world.



For those who do not know me, my name is Christine Cotton. I am what is known as a whistleblower. I worked for 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry in the management and analysis of clinical data. As a biostatistician, since December 2020, I have immersed myself in the documents of the COVID vaccine from the Pfizer laboratory. I have written numerous documents and done many broadcasts to share the real results. My conclusions are catastrophic, beyond the invalidity of the results due to errors or even manifest frauds. The Pfizer vaccine that the population received, that you may have received, is not the one from the clinical trial with the 95% efficacy announced by all the politicians, journalists, and TV doctors. You were administered a product for which there were absolutely no results, neither of efficacy nor of tolerance. This message is not intended to create sensationalism on social networks but to inform you of one of the biggest manipulations that humanity has ever known. All the evidence is in the latest version of my work, which I invite you to download and read. For the lazier ones and the very busy, the few pages of the conclusion and the links to the source documents will already enlighten you a great deal.



I fell ill at the very moment I filed a complaint against the health authorities. For over a year, I have been suffering from excruciating pain starting from the lower back down to my legs, burning sensations in the skin, mainly in the legs and back. I have consulted general practitioners, neurologists, osteopaths, virologists, dermatologists, rheumatologists, psychiatrists, homeopaths... I have swallowed thousands of capsules of dietary supplements, anxiolytics, neuroleptics, painkillers prescribed by the pain center. I have even done bioresonance sessions and seen magnetizers, and this without any result.



I am at the end of what I can bear.



I ask forgiveness from those who love me, you who have followed me on social networks for 4 years, my friends, my parents, and above all to God or whatever his nature or name may be, to end my life—I, who have never ceased to protect it since childhood, whether plant, animal, or human life.



From the bottom of my heart, I thank those who have supported me, encouraged me, and all those who pray or have organized prayer groups. I am going to ask you to pray once more so that my soul may be in the light of the Creator as soon as possible.

Poor Christine, poisoned for truth telling, she didn’t get to experience lightness of being, but rather the heaviness of it.

RIP Christine. You performed a great service to mankind.

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I’ve been compiling stories and memes about the Covid Vax and all its effects since the beginning and have done multiple posts about them. This is my latest documentation of the horror show, with some funny memes to counter the horror.

All shirts on this page are available in multiple styles and colors. Just click the brand name above any shirt at Amazon to see many more.

I wonder if there could possibly be any other pHARMa fraud?

About the Covid Vax lethal lots:

Finally Some Good News in this Time of Medical Tyranny:

All Astrological signs are available, and other styles too. Just click on the brand name above the shirt at Amazon to see many more.

More Coverage of the Covid Horror Show

For Christine Cotton, and all the researchers who tried to warn us and paid the ultimate price. 💖💕💖

Lyrics

Tell me, what does it look like in heaven?

Is it peaceful? Is it free like they say?

Does the sun shine bright forever?

Have your fears and your pain gone away?

‘Cause here on Earth, it feels like everything

Good is missing since you left

And here on Earth, everything’s different

There’s an emptiness

Oh-oh, I

I hope you’re dancing in the sky

I hope you’re singing in the angel’s choir

And I hope the angels know what they have

I’ll bet it’s so nice up in Heaven since you arrived

So tell me, what do you do up in Heaven?

Are your days filled with love and light?

Is there music? Is there art and adventure?

Tell me, are you happy? Are you more alive?

‘Cause here on Earth, it feels like everything

Good is missing since you left

And here on Earth, everything’s different

There’s an emptiness

Oh-oh, I

I hope you’re dancing in the sky

And I hope you’re singing in the angel’s choir

And I hope the angels know what they have

I’ll bet it’s so nice up in Heaven since you arrived

I hope you’re dancing in the sky

And I hope you’re singing in the angel’s choir

And I hope the angels know what they have

I’ll bet it’s so nice up in Heaven since you arrived

Since you arrived

Songwriters: Regi Penxten / Filip Lieven Karel Vandueren / Jessy De Smet

© Dani and Lizzy Music Inc. and Jason Traub