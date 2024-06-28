Conspiracy Theorists often have a hard time in life. Every critical thinker I know has people in their life who are hard to convince about the truth of what is going on around our planet and thus gets called a Conspiracy Theorist. But if you can’t reach your family and friends, maybe you can reach some strangers. Tape some memes up in public bathrooms. At the least you might make some people laugh. That’s a gift in this dark world.

I have tons of memes so I went looking for my “conspiracy theory” meme folder and it was buried in a neglected thumb drive. Yes, I went meme spelunking to find it, just to support all my fellow Conspiracy Theorists. Enjoy!

Maybe we should turn the tables on them. Call them what they are, Complicity Theorists!

Let’s explore some “conspiracies” that are true.

Here’s how Clinton and the Deep State carried out the the Russia hoax.

This is why they hate Trump. He got in their way. (Not a Tump apologist; he lost me with the warp speed vaccine bullshit. But he did throw a wrench in their plans for awhile.) Biden et al have been working overtime to make up for that lost time.

Why aren’t we told who’s on the Epstein client list? Kinda like they arrest the prostitutes but not the johns. I once lived in a town where the local bondage queen accidentally snuffed out a client. The police didn’t arrest her though, because her clients were all politicians, celebrities, and police…. Last I heard she still had a thriving dungeon. It’s probably the same principle operating here with the Epstein affair…pun intended.

Julian Assange’s take on it.

My favorite band, The Moody Blues, with important questions. Enjoy! ❤️