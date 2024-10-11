This may look like artwork, but it’s cancer.

*Warning, this post contains graphic photos of cancer cells. If you are squeamish, you might want to skip it.

Some people have said these cancer photos are AI generated. I can’t verify either way but I can tell you I have seen photos of cancer that look exactly like the ones below, except some of them here appear to have been taken using a lens filter to enhance different colors, maybe for artistic effect, not sure. A lot of them came from a UK cancer site which is verified by YouTube, for whatever that’s worth.

In advance, I’m not a STEM or a doctor or even a naturopath. I do have a Master’s degree in Herbalism, but it’s not considered mainstream medicine now. I say now, because for thousands of years it was actually mainstream medicine, along with homeopathy, naturopathy, and chiropractic.

Only when Rockefeller took control of the medical system was Herbal Medicine demonized and laid aside in favor of petroleum medicine. So weird to me that much of society wants everything plant based and “Green” but not medicine which goes in your body. Cars? No oil! Medicine? Yes oil! 🤡 🤪

So they’re cheering for oil products in the human body while not being okay with oil products in mechanical cars. Trying to think of a machine that doesn’t need oil to work? Not a mechanic or engineer though, maybe I’m way behind the times and machines can deal with friction in some new awesome way.

And they wonder why they have so many “side effects?”

Back when I was in Herbal school and when I worked in an Herbal clinic, the accepted theory of cancer was that it was caused by parasites. This was not mainstream at all but everyone I hung out with believed this. We all had taken courses in Chinese Medicine and read a lot of the Final Book of Chinese Medicine, which was published circa 3000 B.C.

It also used to be a dominant theory in Western allopathic medicine before the Rockefellers took over.

The idea was that the cells were mutating from the parasite infections… Of course other things cause mutations, like radiation. But what is the mechanism of harm? People I knew thought it was because the mutations allowed the parasites to flourish and that we humans almost all have parasites all the time but can usually fight them off and keep them from taking over our cells and causing cancerous growth.

But if our immune system is weak or something else causes the cells to mutate, the parasites will take over. This is the theory we were taught in Herbal School.

Also that the mechanisms by which cancer develops can vary and there are other things which can cause it too. These may include chronic inflammation, direct damage to tissues, malnutrition, ingested or injected toxins, or the body being in an acidic state instead of an alkaline state.

I don’t know all the ways cancer starts, but I do know that parasites were involved in every case of cancer that I saw at the clinic.

Look at the egg sacs! Dr. Bryan Ardis says they find egg sacs in more than 50% of tumors. Click the photo to see them on the original video.

Here’s Dr. Ardis speaking about cancer and parasites to Jonathan Otto, health journalist.

“I've been preaching to every patient for the last 20 years, and that is 80 to 90% of every single cancer I've ever seen in my practice, it wasn't cancer, it was actually parasitic egg sacs or adult parasitic worms that were being misdiagnosed as cancer. In fact, lung cancer, I just did an entire radio show 2 weeks ago on, there's actually a published paper on lung cancer diagnosis and they were taking quarter-size lesions inside the lungs that looked like black quarters on the lung field in an X-ray, which your lungs should be white, but they're seeing these masses the size of quarters and they're calling these metastatic cancers. Well, what they found was is when they did biopsies of all of these actual lung diseases and lesions, they found that every single one of them were actually parasites, and were not cancers, but were actually misdiagnosed as cancers. And this is from 20 years ago. I really do believe that this new reality for many MDs worldwide, that antiparasitic drugs, they're finding it's helping to mitigate, reverse, and cure some people with cancers is a big aha moment for them.”

But which came first? the mutations or the parasites? I don’t know. I just know parasites are often involved in cancer. Some say that it starts with a weak immune system.

See the little worm like creatures? I’ve actually seen a basketball size stomach tumor that looked like this. A woman thought whe was pregnant and instead it was a tumor with worms all over it. Sorry, but I did warn you, remember?

I’m going to do something I rarely do any more and that is get a little sciency. I know, I know, who would have guessed, an artist-herbalist writing about science? Im not really a STEM so it’s out of my wheelhouse, but here goes my simplified explanation of how the immune system works. (I did have to write real scientific research papers in school and I did do research to write this article.)

Speaking in the context of the immune system, T1 and T2 are types of helper cells. (Th cells) They are a type of lymphocyte (white blood cell) that plays a central role in orchestrating immune responses. Here’s a breakdown of T1 and T2 cells:

Th1 Cells (T1 cells): Th1 cells are a subset of T helper cells that primarily produce cytokines.

Th1 cells are involved in cell-mediated immunity, which is important for defense against intracellular pathogens such as viruses and certain bacteria. They activate macrophages and cytotoxic T cells to eliminate infected cells.

Th1 responses are often associated with autoimmune diseases, delayed-type hypersensitivity reactions, and certain chronic inflammatory conditions. Th2 Cells (T2 cells): Th2 cells are another subset of T helper cells that produce cytokines.

Th2 cells are primarily involved in humoral immunity, which is important for defense against extracellular pathogens such as helminths (parasitic worms) and allergens. They promote B cell activation and antibody production.

Th2 responses are often associated with allergic reactions, asthma, and responses to parasitic infections.

These subsets, T1 and T2, represent different functional profiles of T helper cells that are critical for mounting appropriate immune responses against different types of pathogens. The balance between Th1 and Th2 responses is important for maintaining immune homeostasis, and an imbalance can contribute to various immune-related diseases and conditions.

It's worth noting that the classification of T helper subsets has expanded beyond T1 and T2 over the years, with the discovery of additional subsets such as Th17 cells and regulatory T cells (Tregs, important for immune tolerance). These subsets contribute to the complexity and versatility of the immune response in combating infections, maintaining tolerance to self-antigens, and modulating inflammatory responses.

This photo depicts what is probably breast cancer, as breast cancer cells are often pink or reddish.

So radiation, poor nutrition, an acidic environment in your body, can all contribute to the environment where parasites might flourish. When that happens cells start metabolizing differently and can become cancerous. Under a microscope they look like egg sacs and blankets of mold covering the organs. I used to see these in patient files all the time.

Egg sacs and worms…

Certain parasites can increase the risk of developing liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma) or bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma).

One well-known example is the liver fluke parasite (Opisthorchis viverrini and Clonorchis sinensis), which infects the liver and bile ducts of humans who consume raw or undercooked fish containing the parasite. Chronic infection with these parasites can lead to chronic inflammation and changes in the bile ducts, increasing the risk of bile duct cancer.

Not all parasites are linked to cancer, and the relationship between parasites and cancer can be complex and not fully understood in all cases. Prevention through proper sanitation, hygiene, and avoiding consumption of undercooked or contaminated food can significantly reduce the risk of parasite infections and potential associated health risks, including certain types of cancer.

Pretty intense parasite infection going on here!

Viruses are also implicated as causing cancer. I know there’s a huge debate raging over whether there are any viruses at all. After reading Jamie Andrews’ Substack on how they isolate them, and Dr Sam Bailey’s Substack on the question of whether viruses are real, it’s hard to believe they even actually exist!

And it seems like a semantic argument anyway. Theoretically, viruses are smaller than bacteria. They aren't even a full cell. They are simply genetic material (DNA or RNA) packaged inside of a protein coating. They need to use another cell's structure to reproduce. (So, the very definition of parasites! Should we just call viruses parasites?)

Meanwhile google says parasites are usually larger than bacteria but not always. I can’t keep up. By this logic, parasites and bacteria ae different but parasites and viruses are two kinds of the same thing. And they can both cause cancer.

The question is how do they cause it? Do they change the DNA of the cell? Do they cause it to mutate? Is this the beginning of the end for the cell? Or does the cell mutate first by other means and allow the parasites to fourish?

Either way, there are many photos of cancer cells that look like egg sacs and worms. So maybe this is why wormwood and black seed oil and apricot kernals and black walnut shells and a few other anti-parasitic herbs are helpful against what looks like cancer.

Anyway, certain viruses have been identified as oncogenic (cancer-causing) because they can disrupt the normal regulation of cell growth and division in infected cells, leading to uncontrolled proliferation and potentially cancerous growth. These viruses are termed oncogenic viruses or tumor viruses.

Some examples of oncogenic viruses include:

Human Papillomavirus (HPV): Certain types of HPV are strongly associated with cervical cancer, as well as some other cancers such as anal cancer, penile cancer, and oropharyngeal cancer. Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV): EBV is associated with several types of lymphomas (cancers of the lymphatic system) and nasopharyngeal carcinoma (a type of head and neck cancer). Hepatitis B and C viruses (HBV and HCV): Chronic infection with these viruses can lead to liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma). Human T-cell lymphotropic virus type 1 (HTLV-1): HTLV-1 is associated with adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma.

These viruses can cause cancer by integrating their genetic material into the host cell's DNA, altering cellular functions such as growth control and apoptosis (programmed cell death). They may also induce chronic inflammation or immune suppression, which can contribute to cancer development.

It's important to note that not all infections with these viruses lead to cancer, and other factors such as genetics, immune status, and environmental influences seem to also play significant roles in determining cancer risk.

Some doctors talk about the waste products from parasites being the actual cause of all kinds of immune deficiency diseases. Here’s a video about that. It’s an hour long but full of info about it.

https://www.brighteon.com/4657c342-8e78-414b-a41a-7f912a4bbc40

Help if You’ve Been Diagnosed with Cancer

Of course, Big pHarma thinks vaccines (e.g., HPV vaccine) are the answer. I don’t believe any vaccines work, and they can do great harm.

But I've seen miracles using alternative treatments that resulted in patients pooping out gobs of parasites! And then going on to live for years after being told they have only a few months or weeks to live.

We used to have patients fast on water for 10 days, then add in a bone broth/veggie broth concoction, for a few weeks, while still taking lots of vitamins. Sometimes we just put them on a 21 day water fast along with the vitamins and intraveinous Vitamin C. After that they were put on a strictly keto diet or if they would do it, a carnivore diet. They also would still take massive vitamins, and also wormwood, stemona sessilifolia, B17, and black seed oil. I don’t remember a single case where the patient did not get substantially better and they usually came to the clinic because they had been told they had terminal cancer and not long to live.

Ivermectin was not in use at the time, but I did hear later that some of my colleagues were using it with great success. I know it’s controversial since it’s possible it inhibits fertility in addition to its benefits. And some say it’s just another pharmaceutical product so it’s automatically suspect AF. But I’ve seen miracles with it, in animals and humans both. It is, after all, antiparasitic/antiviral. This should help cancer patients since, to say the least, the two seem to be associated.

Sometimes the PsyOperators don't win the skirmish...sometimes info gets out that they didn't want to get out...unintended consequences do present. I think they were out maneuvered on Ivermectin but true to form they have already patented a new mectin drug that is one molecule different so it costs $400+ per month. Gee that was fast!

This is exactly how Big pHarma operates all the time. It’s part of their business plan. It is so much cheaper to change a molecule of an existing drug that seems helpful and get a new patent than it is to start from scratch studying a botanical product and trying to reverse engineer it with chemicals from the shelf to be an effective product.

Just think of all the antibiotics there are. Many are generic but there are always new ones being added to the Doctor/Big pHarma tool kit. And the new ones are always expensive while under patent. Generic drugs just aren’t profitable enough so they have to find new more effective expensive versions.

Meanwhile, sound can cure cancer! Why don’t they investigate that?

2 Minute Video: What Does Cancer Look Like? | Cancer Research UK

(the video where many of these photos came from)

And one showing cancer cells growing: (30 seconds)

I think a lot of cancer starts with Big pHarma’s drugs and vaccines.

Links to some resources about cancer and parasites:

Dr. Bryan Ardis

https://www.brighteon.com/66b3a485-e805-4fa3-8d4b-a9871cac4d7f

Dr. Jane Ruby and Dr. Lee Merritt

https://www.brighteon.com/ac611bd7-abf2-4da4-8e6e-b0b046e6619a

Dr. Jane Ruby - Your CANCER is MICRO-PARASITES

https://www.brighteon.com/00e008fe-6fb1-4e99-8e02-287d6ef573c9

Here’s some awesome news for Tequila lovers!

To anyone fighting Cancer, I hope you don’t give up. Enjoy one of my favorite Peter Gabriel songs. Paula Cole adds a beautiful soprano to this version. ❤️

