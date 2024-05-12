Just a little reminder:

I was going to write about my Mother but instead I’m just going to share memes to convey some timeless life advice that she would agree with. But I do have to give her a shout out. Her name was Norma, and she was a crack shot. (seldom missed her target!) She grew up hunting and fishing and shooting at targets for practice. And her words could hit you like a bullet between the eyes. She did not mince words.

Also, she was always complaining about being too hot. We thought Mom must have been part Eskimo. She kept the thermometer at a ridiculously cold temperature and all my friends joked about our refrigerator house. So I laughed hard when I saw this. Hot deal on norma ammo! I can’t think of a more appropriate product to bear her name! RIP Mom. Hope it’s not hot where you are now! 😂

Some moms could use a lot of work on their tone! Still, kudos to all the moms from hell out there - you keep us on our toes, teach us valuable life lessons (whether we want to learn them or not), and remind us that no matter how bad our day may be going, at least we made it to adulthood intact. (mostly)

Okay, on to the timeless life advice memes. Enjoy!

Want relationship advice? Maybe not from this guy…

Perhaps he should have thought of this:

You kinda just have to roll with this one…but then, I’m probably the raccoon so, easy for me to say…(yes I know the meme maker misspelled raccoon~maybe they’re on meth~Freudian slip?)

This is actually good advice.

Sometimes relationships can be Heaven on Earth…

But if it doesn’t work out…

Don’t sweat the small stuff…

My Mother’s Day wish to my children, and everyone.

Forever Young Lyrics

May the good Lord be with you

Down every road you roam

And may sunshine and happiness

Surround you when you're far from home

And may you grow to be proud

Dignified and true

And do unto others

As you'd have done to you



Be courageous and be brave

And in my heart, you'll always stay

Forever young, forever young

Forever young, forever young



May good fortune be with you

May your guiding light be strong

Build a stairway to Heaven

With a prince or a vagabond



And may you never love in vain

And in my heart you will remain

Forever young, forever young

Forever young, forever young

Forever young, forever young



And when you finally fly away

I'll be hoping that I served you well

For all the wisdom of a lifetime

No one can ever tell



But whatever road you choose

I'm right behind you, win or lose

Forever young, forever young

Forever young, forever young

Forever young, forever young

Forever young, forever young

Songwriters: Rod Stewart, Jim Cregan, and Kevin Savigar

Happy Mother’s Day! And much love. ❤️