Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris reopened last weekend. Maybe it’s a yawn worthy event for most. But it happened on my Mother’s birthday and she would have been so happy about that.

She was Catholic and took me to visit there when I was 7. And I visited again in 2015 as an adult. Thank goodness I got to see it before the fire. Probably can’t fix it back the way it was. That’s what I thought.

I’m so glad to be wrong. They were actually able to fix it. In fact they made it more beautiful! Yay architects and engineers!

Restored interior of Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France

A Little History of Notre Dame

Notre Dame Cathedral, with its soaring towers and intricate façades, is not merely an edifice of stone; it’s a chronicle of the city’s soul.

It is staggeringly beautiful in person, which is hard to convey in photographs.

In the early 12th century, a visionary bishop, Maurice de Sully, dreamt of constructing a grand cathedral that would stand as a beacon of faith and artistry. So in 1163, under the watchful eyes of clergy and craftsmen, the first stone was laid. It was basically complete in 1260. Imagine a building lasting 750+ years in magnificant condition!

As centuries passed, Notre Dame evolved, its Gothic spires piercing the Parisian sky like arrows aimed at the heavens. It was an artistic triumph, the home of the famed Rose windows that captured the light in vibrant hues and portrayed biblical tales in breathtaking detail.

Rose window, Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France

But in 1793, revolutionaries stormed the hallowed halls, seeking to erase the vestiges of the old regime. Statues were defaced, and the sacred space was repurposed as a temple of reason.

However, the 19th century heralded a renaissance for Notre Dame, culminating in a restoration led by architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc. His vision restored the cathedral’s former glory, and by 1860, the world marveled at the magical structure once more.

Then on April 15, 2019, fire erupted in the heart of Notre Dame, engulfing the wooden roof in flames. The world watched in horror as the iconic spire crumbled.

And then people from all walks of life and all over the world rallied together, pledging their support for the iconic cathedral’s recovery and sending in massive donations.

Since then, craftsmen and artisans have worked tirelessly to restore Notre Dame, echoing the dedication of those who had come before them. And it’s beautiful once again.

Many world leaders attended its grand reopening, a testament to its importance in world culture.

Stained glass windows, Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France

There is also so much more to it than the soaring architecture. Or the beautiful stained glass windows.

The acoustics are incredible. And the energy inside is other worldly. Which is how it was designed. The bells and the organ both echo endlessly in this space which was mathematically designed to enhance the acoustics and the effect is chilling and amazing for your soul.

So good news, it looks like they did an incredible job of restoring it to its glory! Here’s a short video (2 minutes) showing the interior and the speech Emmanuel Macron gave about its signifigance to the world.

After his speech there were musicians performing, showcasing the incredible acoustics. Enjoy Vianney singing Hallelujah at Notre Dame. The camera pans to show more interior shots too. This is my new favorite version of this song. Also love his guitar work.

And then listen to an amazing version of Amazing Grace by Pretty Yende, a South African Opera singer. Angelic.

For me it’s wonderful to know that in the midst of what seems like the wrapping of the tentacles of the PsyOperators around our collective existence, there is still beautiful architecture being built, or re-built, and beautiful music being performed. And spirits are still soaring in awe and wonder.

Rose windows top biblical tales in glass, Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France

Hope you’re all enjoying the Christmas Season!🎉🎄❤️