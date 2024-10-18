Some days I just can’t stand the darkness, it’s too overwhelming. I have to do something creative to change the atmosphere. Everyone has their own way of dealing with the madness going on around us. I make T shirts, memes, and polls.
These are just some random polls to
waste fill some time in your day…and maybe make you laugh, or cry, or think… Enjoy!
Poll Poll 1
Glass Poll
Dogs Poll
Mental Health Poll
Blonde Poll
My Favorite Blonde Joke
Blondes and Football
Football FINALLY makes sense..........
A guy took his blonde girlfriend to her first football game. They had great
seats right behind their team's bench. After the game, he asked her how she
liked the experience.
”Oh, I really liked it,” she replied, “especially the tight pants and
all the big muscles, but I just couldn't understand why they were
killing each other over 25 cents.”
Dumbfounded, he asked, “What do you mean?”
“Well, they flipped a coin, one team got it and then for the rest of
the game, all they kept screaming was “Get the quarterback!
Get the Quarterback!
I'm like...Helloooooo? It's only 25 cents!!”
Precious Metals Poll
Chemtrail Poll
James Bond Poll
Moon Landing Poll
The moon on the Summer Solstice 6/21/2024, in the arms of the Christ the Redeemer statue.
Alcohol Poll 1
More or Less Poll
Music Poll
M&M's Poll
Virus Poll
Insect Poll
UFO Poll
Reptile Poll
Alcohol Poll 2
Driver Poll
Falling Stars Poll
Fast Food Poll
Pet Poll
Status Poll
Pizza Poll
Vaccine Poll
Mexican Food Poll
Armageddon Poll
Soda Poll
Earth Poll
Earth from Space, taken during the Apollo 17 mission, allegedly.
Poll Poll 2
Alien Poll
Board Game Poll
Chocolate Poll
Stars Poll
Adolf Vollmy’s Woodcut of a Thousand Stars, inspired by the Leonid meteor shower November 12, 1833, when more than 100,000 meteors an hour filled the skies in North America.
Ghosts Poll
Philosophy Poll
Alcohol Poll 3
Cosmic Poll
Hot Drink Poll
Size Poll
Size Matters Joke
Several kids are out in the field, and find sticks. One finds a big stick, whilst another finds a small stick.
The kid with the big stick declares he is the strongest in the world. He parades around town triumphly, boasting endless of how powerful the stick is. The other kids fear him, talking how powerful he is, and crown him king.
This continues for some time, until the kid with the small stick comes out of nowhere and beats him down, attacking in a rapid flurry of strikes.
‘I don’t understand’, said the kid with the big stick as he got pummelled, ‘I had the biggest stick! Why am I losing?’
‘The size doesn’t matter. A stick is for using, not for talking’, replied the kid with the small stick, beating him into submission.
9/11 Poll
Love Poll
Dreams Poll
That wraps up the Pollapollooza for this week. Just a little experiment. Let me know if you want more Poll-A-Thons. Meanwhile, here’s a Mini Meme-A-Thon. TGIF. ❤️
Enjoy the velvet voice of Chris Isaak, from the Soundtrack to True Romance.❤️
Lyrics
No stars in the sky
The night seems so dark around you
You won't say a word
And wonder why no one's found you
Waiting for love
Praying for love again
Love's a heavy weight
Give it to me
Don't hesitate
Love's a heavy thing
Too heavy for one heart to bring me your love
Give me your love again
It's not your fault
One heart can never win
It takes
Two hearts
Two hearts just to hold love
Two hearts just to hold your love
Your love
And if your heart should ache
Remember me
And if your heart should break
Two hearts they can mend it
Heartaches
Heartaches can be ended by love
By love
It's not too late
Two hearts to hold your love
Songwriter: Chris Isaak
Two Hearts © Chris Isaak, 1993
I may be a tad more enthusiastic than that.
That glass is half way to another beer.
Cheers !!!
And no cry'n in your beer you fk'n pestimist's, you've already ruined enough shit.
🤣💕