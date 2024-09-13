Photo by moi of the actual Red Light District in Turin, Italy. We stayed in a hotel one street away. Prostitution is legal there and they celebrate it. As you can see they also advertise it.

Health is an area I’m passionate about and I’ve always researched alternate healing modalities for everything that has ever cropped up medically in my life. This year I had to have surgery on both eyes and was told I have 2 rare eye conditions that might necessitate even more surgery. UGH.

Since those two surgeries (which were successful), my eyes haven’t worked well together. Either one works really well, 20/20 in one eye and 20/30 in the other one but they were not focusing properly so I was seeing slightly double. So in order to read, I was covering one eye and was constantly switching from one eye to the other to see clearly, because each one would get tired. Very annoying. I even thought about getting an eye patch but wasn’t ready to be a pirate quite yet. 😂

So then my friend Pasheen sent me a Red Light Therapy belt and I started reading up about this fantastic therapy and watching videos on YouTube by doctors talking about it. I’ve always loved light therapy of any kind for body healing! Non invasive!

Here is a video that is not too long and is a good overview of using Red light for the eyes. (11 minutes)

Then I read that Red light can promote the growth of skin collagen, carry out deep skin beauty maintenance, fight against aging, eliminate wrinkles, shrink pores, promote the regeneration of collagen and elastin, and also help blood circulation. It accelerates cell metabolism and blood circulation of capillaries, and based on actual experience of users, the Red light can soothe emotions and relieve stress. Sounded fantastic so I had to try it.

All of the videos I watched said that it might take a while to notice changes, with two weeks being the soonest I heard them say so I was not expecting immediate results, but I was hopeful about getting some pain relief and maybe helping my eyes.

I got results in 3 days! I just used the belt on my face for 2 minutes twice a day for the first two days and the next morning. In the afternoon of the third day I was typing away on my computer and I suddenly realized that I can see and focus fine! I do not have to hold one eye any longer!!! I cannot begin to explain how fantastic this was for me. It means that the underlying condition is improving and I might not have to have more surgery! Fingers crossed on that one!

Meanwhile, I have a shoulder injury and it took the pain away in one 30 minute session. I broke my ankle, foot, and knee a year and a half ago and the ankle still hurts. So I wrapped the belt around my ankle and after a few days that pain is much less too.

I am so impressed with Red Light Therapy that I now ordered more devices, including a lamp so I can sit in the Red light and let it wash over me. My own little Red Light District. I swear it makes me feel lighter and happier too.

I’m not a doctor or health professional of any kind so this is not medical advice. I just had to share my own experience in case it helps someone. Because who wants to live in pain? And who doesn’t want to help their vision?

I linked all the photos above so you can click any of them to see more information about the one I got, or other Red Light devices. Hope you try bathing in a Red Light District. 🛀 At the very least, you’ll probably feel better afterwards.

*I’m an Amazon affiliate so if you were to purchase one of the Red Light Belts after clicking a link, I might receive a commission, but it does not change the price you pay, at all. Also, if you don’t mind waiting a little while to receive your device, you can buy lots of Red Light devices at Temu for less than the ones on Amazon. I’m waiting on a shipment right now. 📫

And no, I’m not going to start doing product reviews or promoting health products. In fact I hesitated to write about this one. But in the end, I just couldn’t keep this information to myself. It’s too good not to share! I’ll be back with more PsyOp reporting, Big pHarma bashing, and memefests soon. 😂

Alternately. there’s always wine…remember, fermented foods, including grapes, are good for you… 🍷

Writing about Red Light reminded me of this brilliant song by Taylor Swift. Happy Friday! ❤️

