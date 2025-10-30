Public Service Announcement: Here it comes again. The end of the Daylight Saving Time PsyOp for 2025. Thank God I get my hour back, 8 months later. What a scam. (Just in case you didn’t know that your Saturday night can include an hour of extra sleep this weekend.)

When does daylight saving time end in 2025?

Daylight saving time will end for the year at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, November 2, when we “fall back” and gain an extra hour of sleep.

Maybe getting an extra hour of sleep seems exciting, but studies show that moving from daylight saving time to standard time disrupts natural sleep cycles, which can affect a person’s mental and physical health. It’s even worse in the Spring when they shave off that hour. People are tired and sleepy for weeks.

The human brain has a biological clock, or a circadian rhythm, running on a 24-hour cycle. Every year they fuck it up twice. And every year for a few weeks afterward, there are upticks in heart problems, strokes, mood disorders, and motor vehicle collisions.

Furthermore, Daylight Saving Time can cause sleep problems if circadian rhythms are not aligned with natural cycles of light and darkness. Because of this, many people also experience insomnia symptoms. Others just feel “off” for a while or have “brain fog.” And OMG, the airline scheduling goes haywire!

Depending on where you live, it can mean really long dark nights.

If you have animals, they don’t get Daylight Savings Time at all. Might want to ease them into the new schedule.

If you work the night shift you are really screwed.

And then there’s the clock dilemma. If you are electronically challenged, your world is all mixed up. For example, my car clock is useless for 8 months of the year. Not 6 months like the meme says, 8 full months. March thru November.

On the other hand, I did finally figure out how to change the one on the stove. Didn’t need the hammer so I must have a Masters in Electrical Engineering now. Maybe it will be more useful than my Masters in Herbalism which no one seems to think counts. Wrong credential.

There’s a lot of gabbing going on about the 2026 midterm election. Many divisive issues. I think Daylight Saving Time was a bad idea from the beginning. And certainly it’s a good idea to get rid of it now. They can prove they care about our health. Unlike what happened with the bioweapon fiasco and Bobby’s announcement about Tylenol, people can unite around the idea of standard time.

President Trump has even chimed in on this and wants them to pick a time and stick to it. Too expensive and disruptive to businesses and the government when they change it all the time, he says.

It’s an issue whose time has come. 😂 Unity! Vote harder ya’ll.

This is an actual T Shirt available on Amazon. 👇😂 (not mine)

Some Halloween madness!

No historic statues will be harmed in this renovation. And it’s being built with NO TAXPAYER MONEY, unlike the Ukraine war drain.

This post was brought to you by Rabbit Hole Designs. So many rabbit holes, so little time.

Amazon Affiliate Link

⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰

Enjoy a masterpiece by Coldplay. ❤️

Lyrics

The lights go out and I can’t be saved

Tides that I tried to swim against

Have brought me down upon my knees

Oh, I beg, I beg and plead

Singin’ come out of things un said

Shoot an apple off my head

And a trouble that can’t be named

A tiger’s waiting to be tamed, singin’

You are

You are

Confusion that never stops

Closing walls and ticking clocks

Gonna come back and take you home

I could not stop that you now know

Singin’ come out upon my seas

Cursed missed opportunities

Am I a part of the cure

Or am I part of the disease? Singin’

You are

You are

You are

You are

You are

You are

And nothing else compares

Oh, no, nothing else compares

And nothing else compares

You are

You are

Home, home, where I wanted to go

Home, home, where I wanted to go

Home, home, where I wanted to go

Home, home, where I wanted to go

Songwriters: Christopher Anthony John Martin / Guy Rupert Berryman / Jonathan Mark Buckland / William Champion

Clocks lyrics © Audiam, Inc, Universal Music Publishing Group