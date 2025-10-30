Bliss And Blisters

Bliss And Blisters

Oct 30

Hah daylight savings time.

My favourite one.

So if you add up that you lose an hour 6 months of your life and leap years take a fourth of a day and times that by how many years you are ....

Does that equate to everyone over 40 being two weeks younger than they actually are?

Queensland does not observe daylight saving to prevent curtains from fading is a well-known anecdote, often cited as a humorous justification for the state's stance. This notion is linked to former Queensland Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen, who reportedly argued that daylight saving would fade curtains and confuse milking cows

Oct 30

You and I wrote each other here last year about this. This was my third year to not comply, and I intend to keep it up. The person I continuously inconvenience most is myself, ie, I showed up twice an hour early for my physio appointment, and another one or two similar incidents, until I got into the swing of being, as I see it, the only one on real time, or sun time, my two names for it. I call the psyop time out there time. It forces me to figure out timing on a continual basis. I have one person in my life who takes it into account when making plans with me -- and she and I already have to juggle our 2 hour timezone difference. The amount of juggling can feel cumbersome, but it is totally worth it to me TO NOT COMPLY WITH AN ARBITRARY PUBLIC DECREE THAT IS PURE NONSENSE. Look at the sky: is the sun overhead at noon? No, it is at the 11 a.m. position in out there time. What else do you need to know? I live on this earth, my relationship to time is an artifice that is agreed upon for many good reasons that make sense. Leave it alone and leave me alone, you meddling wankers.

Okay, I wrote this before reading your post, now I will go enjoy the memont...ahh... good ones! Hearty chuckling out loud at 4 am sun time is a great way to start the day. Thank you!

