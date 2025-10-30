The Daylight Saving Time PsyOp
PSA: Here It Comes Again, the End of the Annual PsyOp to Mess With Your Health. Plan Your Party Accordingly.
Public Service Announcement: Here it comes again. The end of the Daylight Saving Time PsyOp for 2025. Thank God I get my hour back, 8 months later. What a scam. (Just in case you didn’t know that your Saturday night can include an hour of extra sleep this weekend.)
When does daylight saving time end in 2025?
Daylight saving time will end for the year at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, November 2, when we “fall back” and gain an extra hour of sleep.
Maybe getting an extra hour of sleep seems exciting, but studies show that moving from daylight saving time to standard time disrupts natural sleep cycles, which can affect a person’s mental and physical health. It’s even worse in the Spring when they shave off that hour. People are tired and sleepy for weeks.
The human brain has a biological clock, or a circadian rhythm, running on a 24-hour cycle. Every year they fuck it up twice. And every year for a few weeks afterward, there are upticks in heart problems, strokes, mood disorders, and motor vehicle collisions.
Furthermore, Daylight Saving Time can cause sleep problems if circadian rhythms are not aligned with natural cycles of light and darkness. Because of this, many people also experience insomnia symptoms. Others just feel “off” for a while or have “brain fog.” And OMG, the airline scheduling goes haywire!
Depending on where you live, it can mean really long dark nights.
If you have animals, they don’t get Daylight Savings Time at all. Might want to ease them into the new schedule.
If you work the night shift you are really screwed.
And then there’s the clock dilemma. If you are electronically challenged, your world is all mixed up. For example, my car clock is useless for 8 months of the year. Not 6 months like the meme says, 8 full months. March thru November.
On the other hand, I did finally figure out how to change the one on the stove. Didn’t need the hammer so I must have a Masters in Electrical Engineering now. Maybe it will be more useful than my Masters in Herbalism which no one seems to think counts. Wrong credential.
There’s a lot of gabbing going on about the 2026 midterm election. Many divisive issues. I think Daylight Saving Time was a bad idea from the beginning. And certainly it’s a good idea to get rid of it now. They can prove they care about our health. Unlike what happened with the bioweapon fiasco and Bobby’s announcement about Tylenol, people can unite around the idea of standard time.
President Trump has even chimed in on this and wants them to pick a time and stick to it. Too expensive and disruptive to businesses and the government when they change it all the time, he says.
It’s an issue whose time has come. 😂 Unity! Vote harder ya’ll.
This is an actual T Shirt available on Amazon. 👇😂 (not mine)
Some Halloween madness!
No historic statues will be harmed in this renovation. And it’s being built with NO TAXPAYER MONEY, unlike the Ukraine war drain.
Hah daylight savings time.
My favourite one.
So if you add up that you lose an hour 6 months of your life and leap years take a fourth of a day and times that by how many years you are ....
Does that equate to everyone over 40 being two weeks younger than they actually are?
Queensland does not observe daylight saving to prevent curtains from fading is a well-known anecdote, often cited as a humorous justification for the state's stance. This notion is linked to former Queensland Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen, who reportedly argued that daylight saving would fade curtains and confuse milking cows
You and I wrote each other here last year about this. This was my third year to not comply, and I intend to keep it up. The person I continuously inconvenience most is myself, ie, I showed up twice an hour early for my physio appointment, and another one or two similar incidents, until I got into the swing of being, as I see it, the only one on real time, or sun time, my two names for it. I call the psyop time out there time. It forces me to figure out timing on a continual basis. I have one person in my life who takes it into account when making plans with me -- and she and I already have to juggle our 2 hour timezone difference. The amount of juggling can feel cumbersome, but it is totally worth it to me TO NOT COMPLY WITH AN ARBITRARY PUBLIC DECREE THAT IS PURE NONSENSE. Look at the sky: is the sun overhead at noon? No, it is at the 11 a.m. position in out there time. What else do you need to know? I live on this earth, my relationship to time is an artifice that is agreed upon for many good reasons that make sense. Leave it alone and leave me alone, you meddling wankers.
Okay, I wrote this before reading your post, now I will go enjoy the memont...ahh... good ones! Hearty chuckling out loud at 4 am sun time is a great way to start the day. Thank you!