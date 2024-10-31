Public Service Announcement: Here it comes again. The end of the Daylight Savings Time PsyOp for 2024. Thank God I get my hour back, 8 months later. What a scam.

When does daylight saving time end in 2024?

Daylight saving time will end for the year at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, November 3, when we “fall back” and gain an extra hour of sleep.

Maybe getting an extra hour of sleep seems exciting, but studies show that moving from daylight time to standard time disrupts natural sleep cycles, which can affect a person’s mental and physical health. It’s even worse in the Spring when they shave off that hour. People are tired and sleepy for weeks.

The human brain has a biological clock, or a circadian rhythm, running on a 24-hour cycle. Every year they fuck it up twice. And every year for a few weeks afterward, there are upticks in heart problems, strokes, mood disorders, and motor vehicle collisions. Furthermore, Daylight Savings Time can cause sleep problems if circadian rhythms are not aligned with natural cycles of light and darkness. Because of this, many people also experience insomnia symptoms. Others just feel “off” for a while or have “brain fog.” And OMG, the airline scheduling goes haywire!

Depending on where you live, it can mean really long dark nights.

If you have animals, they don’t get Daylight Savings Time at all. Might want to ease them into the new schedule.

If you work the night shift you are really screwed.

And then there’s the clock dilemma. If you are electronically challenged, your world is all mixed up. For example, my car clock is useless for 8 months of the year. Not 6 months like the meme says, 8 full months. March thru November.

On the other hand, I did finally figure out how to change the one on the stove. Didn’t need the hammer so I must have a Masters in Electrical Engineering now. Maybe it will be more useful than my Masters in Herbalism which no one seems to think counts. Wrong credential.

There’s a lot of gabbing going on about the 2024 election. Many issues. I think Daylight Savings Time was a bad idea from the beginning. And certainly it’s a good idea to get rid of it now. They can prove they care about our health. Unlike what happened with the bioweapon fiasco, people can unite around the idea of standard time. It’s an issue whose time has come. 😂 Unity! Vote harder ya’ll. Only 2 days before the election, too. Timing!

This post was brought to you by Rabbit Hole Designs. So many rabbit holes, so little time.

⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰

Cyndi Lauper probably needs no introduction. Time After Time seemed perfect for this post. ❤️

