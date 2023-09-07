Bliss And Blisters

Sirka Sie
Jan 4, 2024Edited

The fact that the same police chief is leading the Lahaina psy-op speaks loud and clear. Everything is an illusion. Thank you for this great piece🙏🙏🙏

Jim Davidson
Sep 7, 2023

I am reminded of my friend UnsweetDee on Twitter who has a meme of Alice (of Alice in Wonderland) wearing her blue and white pinafore and leaning into the back window of a limousine. You can see she also has on a garter belt and stockings. The caption says, "Except for the rabbit hole. That costs extra."

The Vegas massacre of 2017 is like the New York City massacre of 2001 and the Oklahoma City massacre of 1995 and the Pearl Harbour massacre of 1941. Everything we are told is meant to push an agenda built on lies. The truth will set you free.

Jesus Christ is the truth, the life, and the way. Amen.

