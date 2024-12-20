The election is over and the transition team is busy AF naming new names to the list of the rulers of our collective destiny. And wow, suddenly everyone I know on Facebook, X Twitter, and everyhere else seems to be an expert on world economic theories and laws, diplomacy, political science, and government policies.

Some are very upset that President Trump won at all, and many who are happy he won are upset by his nominations. They voted for him but damn it, he isn’t smart enough to pick his own team and needs their outraged input to be counted in his decisions. To be clear I don’t like all the selections either. But it’s not like he’s never fired anyone before… 😂 Also I am definitely not an expert on any of it.

I’m sure it will get sorted soon. Or not. 😂

So much discontent.

So much for the season of joy….

But no matter what happens in politics or the transition, the season of Christmas is here. I’m enjoying it and I hope you are too. Here’s my last Meme-A-Thon this year until after Christmas. Wishing you all things Merry and Bright for the holidays.

Not a real conversation. 👇 Usually Facebook just censors and/or deletes my posts….and never answers when I challenge their removals.

Facebook, proving they are tracking me …and actually might get me…5 of my friends are already members! I do love the sentiment…

You can’t hate these arrogant cabal PsyOperators enough. 👇

In many cases, yes…

And this is why I’m not a fan of therapy. 👇 Retail therapy trumps psychotherapy all day long. Go ahead and add to cart. 😂 That way you have tangible things from spending your money. (Sorry, not sorry, in case any shrinks read my stack.)

LAUGH OF THE WEEK, FROM SOME FACEBOOK GROUP👇

Some families have a tradition of wearing matching pajamas while opening their gifts on Christmas morning… We started wearing all matching sweatshirts with our own bottoms…either way, I’m a graphic artist and have a few Christmas tops for you! (You’ve still got time to get them before Christmas.)

I made this one for some friends to wear for our office Christmas party. It’s one of my most popular designs. Yes it was an irreverent office. 😂

This famous engraving of the 1833 Leonid meteor shower is by Adolf Vollmy. It’s based on a painting by Swiss artist Karl Jauslin, which, in turn, was based on an observation of the 1833 storm by a minister who saw the 1833 shower while traveling from Florida to New Orleans.

In that famous shower, hundreds of thousands of meteors per hour were seen! It was the first recorded meteor storm of modern times. It occurred during the annual Leonid meteor shower which happens in November when Earth passes through the tail of the Tempel-Tuttle comet, which completes a single orbit around the sun about once every 33 years.

So every 33 years we get a spectacular shower from its cometary debris. Looking at some celestial charts I saw that the next time we’ll have fantastic meteor showers will be in 2033 and will probably happen in 2034 and 2035 too. (300-500 meteors per hour are likely) But we’ll get a little light show teaser in 2027, 2028, and 2029 when we’ll probably see up to 50 meteors per hour. (Most years we average about 10 per hour and even that is exciting to me.) 🌟💥

The Night the Stars Fell, Adolf Vollmy Woodcut, 1889

Thank you for hanging out with me here this year. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Enjoy one of my favorite Christmas hymns. ❤️🎉🍾🎄🎂🍷💕❤️

Lyrics

Mary, did you know

That your baby boy

Would one day walk on water?

Mary, did you know

That your baby boy

Would save our sons and daughters?

Did you know

That your baby boy

Has come to make you new?

And this child that you've delivered

Will soon deliver you

Mary, did you know

That your baby boy

Would give sight to a blind man?

Mary did you know

That your baby boy

Would calm the storm with his hand?

Did you know

That your baby boy

Has walked where angels trod?

And when you kiss your little baby

You kissed the face of God

Oh Mary, did you know?

Mary did you know?

The blind will see

The deaf will hear

And dead will live again

The lame will leap

The dumb will speak

The praises of the Lamb

Mary, did you know

That your baby boy

Is Lord of all creation?

Mary, did you know

That your baby boy

Would one day rule the nations?

Did you know

That your baby boy

Is heaven's perfect Lamb?

And this sleeping child you're holding

Is the Great I Am, ooh

Songwriters: Mark Lowry / Buddy Greene

Mary, Did You Know? lyrics © Greensleeves Publishing Limited, Rufus Music, Word Music, Llc, Sentric Music Publishing Ltd, Curb Word Music