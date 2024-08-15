I came across this video on Twitter. (I’m rebelling against calling it X) This is a Doctor explaining what happens when you leave a patient in a hospital with no advocate or supervision. Short version: they can legally kill them. (click to watch on Twitter~ aproximately 5 minutes)

A hospital in Las Vegas murdered my brother with remdesivir and a coctail of sedatives and a ventilator. They administered these things against his family’s expressed wishes. It’s been almost 3 years since it happened. (He died August 20, 2021.) They also gave us attitude because he was not vaccinated and neither are we.

Besides all that, they withheld water and nutrition and refused to give him Ivermectin or vitamin therapy or monoclonal antibodies, all of which we asked for. They also sedated him harder when he woke up and tried to fight off the ventilator. It’s all in their hospital notes, of which I have more than 3,000 pages.

Funny, but they put in the notes about how upset they were that his family was fighting for his life, calling us “difficult” for questioning their malpractice and insisting on visiting him. No patient advocacy allowed here! We are the wardens of this jail hospital.

It was nothing if not abject cruelty and murder. And it’s the story of millions during the great Covid hoax. I could say so much more about this!

But what the Hell! Hospitals were incentivized to murder their Covid patients, who were housed in separate areas of the hospitals and many times those sections were staffed by FEMA nurses and doctors, not the regular hospital staff. Why? This was the case at the hospital where my brother died. And I doubt we will ever get answers.

The “patient coordinator” had this to say after they made sure he would never wake up (by administering remdesivir and a coctail of sedatives and a ventilator) and wanted us to pull the plug. “You say he’s a great man. So Heaven will welcome him and you should let him go.”

Of course this was after their “standard of care” protocols were documented so they could get their payoffs incentive payments. Time to free up a bed for their next victim.

We did not pull the plug. His blood is on their hands, not ours.

These hospital murders were a big part of the world wide Covid hoax Plandemic PsyOp .

Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s just during Covid. I think it’s dangerous to leave anyone who can’t fend for themself in one of these institutions. They don’t seem to be really set up for healing. Treatment yes, but not healing.

I mean, instead of letting patients sleep, they wake them up endlessly for tests and medications and protocols. Sleep is vital for healing. And they get no fresh air, sub par food, and constant noise even at night; none of this is conducive to optimal healing.

I watched both my parents navigate hospitals towards the end of their lives for various reasons and too many things happened to allow me to ever trust them again…if I ever did. (I didn’t.)

For just one example, my Mother was in a coma so out of curiosity while I was visiting her, I started reading her chart and noting all the drugs they were giving her. To my surprise I saw that they were giving her massive doses of Xanax. She was extremely sensitive to Xanax so I knew immediately this was why she was in a coma and phoned her primary doctor.

Sure enough, after withdrawing the Xanax, she woke up the next day. Imagine what would have happened if I had not read that chart! I’m sure it happens every day. They call it medical error. It’s more like medical neglect and malpractice.

So my advice is to have a medical advocate for yourself if you ever need to be hospitalized. And don’t let your loved one be left alone at their mercy! And read their chart. Note all the drugs. Take action if necessary. You could save their life.

As a precaution, if you don’t want to be injected with vaccines, be sure you don’t sign the form that says they can give you biologics. They love to hide their nefarious deeds under latin names.

And remember: There are no “side” effects. All effects are effects. Dose accordingly...

So this concludes Heather’s advice column for the week. Oh wait, almost forgot the disclaimer. I’m not a doctor or health professional, so it’s not health advice. Just some friendly suggestions. 😂 Enjoy a beautiful song about a different way to heal. ❤️

